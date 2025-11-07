Horoscope Today for 11 December 2025 – Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

12 /12

Pisces

An evening out at the movies or a quiet dinner with your spouse will leave you relaxed and cheerful. You may face some financial concerns today, and seeking guidance from your father or a father figure could be helpful. Avoid bringing up topics that might disturb your bond with loved ones. You will feel inclined toward love, and plenty of chances to express it may come your way. Support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence at work. Any volunteering you do today will benefit others and help you feel better about yourself. The day is especially positive for your married life, so take a moment to express your affection to your partner. Lucky colour: Maroon Auspicious time: 5 PM to 6 PM Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to enhance happiness in your family.