Horoscope Today for 11 December 2025 – Daily Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Health stays stable today, and you may receive money from unexpected sources. Your cheerful nature will lift the mood at home, and your sincere smile will draw people toward you. Your ability to get along with everyone makes you stand out like a fragrant flower. A pleasant surprise may await you if you look through your partner’s recent social media posts. You might set higher goals than usual today. Do not feel disheartened if results fall short of your expectations. Avoid spending excessive time with friends, as it could create problems later. An emotional eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse is likely. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 4.15 PM to 5.30 PM Remedy: Keep Dhruv grass, a stem of green leaves, and sweet basil at home for professional success. Replace them with fresh ones when they dry.
Taurus
Boundless energy will drive you today and you are likely to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Avoid spending excessively just to impress others. A dominating approach at home may spark unnecessary arguments, so keep your tone balanced. Travel could strengthen romantic ties. You will need tact while dealing with colleagues. Your mind stays sharp and active today. Some of you may enjoy chess or crossword puzzles while others might focus on writing or planning future goals. You are likely to relive beautiful memories with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 4 PM to 5 PM Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by showing respect to your sister, daughter and both maternal and paternal aunts.
Gemini
Find comfort in the company of children today. Their presence, whether they belong to your family or others, can ease your worries and bring a sense of calm. Fresh avenues for financial gains appear promising. Make an effort to spend some relaxed moments with children, as it will lift your spirits. Your love life may face a setback and you might sense strain in your romantic relationship. Joint ventures started today can turn profitable in the long run, although partners may pose resistance initially. Your communication skills will help you navigate challenges. A small untruth from your spouse could leave you upset, but it will not be a serious issue. Remedy: Support poor and needy women to invite positive energy into your relationship. Lucky Colour: Lavender Auspicious Time: 4 PM to 5 PM
Cancer
Health remains stable even with a busy schedule. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to be rewarding. Home life stays calm and comforting. Your love life shows signs of positivity. Avoid entering new joint ventures for now, and take guidance from those you trust before making commitments. Your keen observation will give you an edge over others. Married couples can expect a peaceful day that breaks common misconceptions about relationships. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 3 PM to 4 PM Remedy: To progress in your career, declutter your surroundings and avoid accumulating unnecessary items.
Leo
Today calls for extra care and attention, especially for expectant mothers. Married individuals may receive financial support from their in-laws. An old acquaintance could stir up some trouble, so stay alert. Your romantic partner may shower you with affectionate words, but be mindful of emotional manipulation. If you are planning a new business partnership, make sure you have complete clarity before committing. You might try to take some personal time, but urgent official tasks could disrupt your plans. Married couples are likely to enjoy one of their happiest days together. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 10 AM to 11 AM Remedy: Offer a green coconut at a sacred place to help maintain harmony in the family.
Virgo
A toothache or stomach discomfort may trouble you today, and consulting a doctor will help you get quick relief. New income opportunities could come through your connections. Be careful not to let friends misuse your generosity. You and your partner may feel completely absorbed in each other, shutting out everything else. You might set higher goals than usual, and even if the outcomes fall short, do not feel discouraged. This is a good day to experiment with fresh ideas. You may also realise why people say marriages are made in heaven. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 1 PM to 2 PM Remedy: Fix copper nails on all four corners of your bed to attract good health.
Libra
You may receive good news today. Money matters are important to you, but being overly sensitive about finances could strain your relationships. An old friend is likely to drop by for a pleasant visit. If you fail to give your partner enough attention, tension might arise at home. Stay alert while engaging with influential people, as you may gain a useful insight. Spending excessive time with friends could create problems later, so keep a balance. Your spouse’s behaviour might affect your professional interactions today. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 4 PM to 5 PM Remedy: Having honey daily can help enhance harmony in your love life.
Scorpio
Outdoor activities may leave you tired and stressed today. Try not to overspend on entertainment or cosmetic upgrades. You are likely to build valuable connections through friends. Some may hear wedding bells, while others enjoy uplifting romantic moments. You may feel you have to manage things on your own for a while. Colleagues or associates might offer support, but it may not be very effective. Still, favourable planetary influences will give you several reasons to feel satisfied. Married individuals can look forward to a memorable time with their spouse. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 11 AM to 12 PM Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle in the sun and mix that water with your bath water to support better health.
Sagittarius
Try to take short breaks during work and avoid staying up late. If you have been trying to secure a loan for some time, today may finally bring success. Relatives might attempt to misuse your generous nature, so stay cautious to avoid being misled. Kindness is admirable, but when it goes beyond limits it can create complications. Let go of minor disagreements in your love life. Pending plans are likely to move closer to completion. You will enjoy quality time with your spouse, though an old unresolved matter could spark a brief argument. Someone around you may do something that makes your partner appreciate you even more. Lucky colour: Gold Auspicious time: 9 AM to 10 AM Remedy: For family harmony, offer raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kilograms of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower and yellow fabric to a Brahmin.
Capricorn
A hesitation to socialise may trouble you today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Investments in antiques and jewellery could bring profit and prosperity. You might get invited to social events that allow you to connect with influential people. You may find yourself missing a close friend deeply. If work has been challenging lately, today brings positive change. While walking in a park, you could meet someone from your past with whom you once had disagreements. Your spouse will offer plenty of time and attention, giving you the space to express your feelings. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 2 PM to 3 PM Remedy: For better health, mix wheat, whole red lentils and red vermillion in your bath water.
Aquarius
It will be a day filled with recreation and enjoyment. Past investments made for a secure future are likely to bring good returns now. Someone close to you may hide certain facts, but your persuasive nature will help you manage upcoming challenges. Romantic moments may uplift your mood. Handle colleagues with tact to avoid misunderstandings. Some plans might not progress as expected, but the day still holds warmth as you rediscover your love for your spouse. Lucky colour: Orange Auspicious time: 12 PM to 1 PM Remedy: Recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly to maintain harmony in family life.
Pisces
An evening out at the movies or a quiet dinner with your spouse will leave you relaxed and cheerful. You may face some financial concerns today, and seeking guidance from your father or a father figure could be helpful. Avoid bringing up topics that might disturb your bond with loved ones. You will feel inclined toward love, and plenty of chances to express it may come your way. Support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence at work. Any volunteering you do today will benefit others and help you feel better about yourself. The day is especially positive for your married life, so take a moment to express your affection to your partner. Lucky colour: Maroon Auspicious time: 5 PM to 6 PM Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to enhance happiness in your family.