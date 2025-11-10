Horoscope Today for 12 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

Aries
Try to leave the office early and spend some time relaxing. Money-related worries may disturb your ability to think clearly, so stay calm and avoid taking hasty decisions. Spending the evening with friends will lift your mood and bring positive energy. Love will flow smoothly today, with your heart and emotions moving in perfect rhythm with your partner. Your ability to learn new things will stand out, and you may enjoy reading a magazine or an interesting novel. Though married life is often routine, today promises special romance and emotional closeness. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Improve your financial condition by helping and serving saintly people, monks, nuns, and those associated with religious service.
Taurus
Avoid high-calorie food to stay fit and energetic. You may have to spend money on your partner’s health today, but there is no need to worry as the savings you set aside earlier will be useful. A money-related disagreement may arise within the family, so guide everyone to maintain clarity about finances and cash flow. Love will dominate your day, though an old issue may lead to a brief argument with your partner at night. Meeting influential people can give you fresh ideas and practical plans. You may wish to spend time with loved ones but circumstances may not fully support it. On the brighter side, you and your spouse are likely to enjoy quality time together and strengthen your bond. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Donate a cow to improve health. If that is not possible, offer an equivalent amount at a temple or hermitage.
Gemini
You will finally feel relief from long-standing stress and mental pressure. This is the right time to bring positive changes in your lifestyle to keep such problems away for good. Before investing in any attractive scheme, study it carefully and seek advice from experts before taking a final decision. Taking a short break from your routine and spending time with friends will refresh your mind. Love life looks pleasant and emotionally satisfying. The day is favourable for retailers and wholesalers. Students should avoid wasting time in casual outings, as this is an important phase to focus on studies and future growth. Married life brings warmth, and you may feel deeply connected to your spouse once again. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Wrap a round piece of bronze in a green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet to support an increase in income.
Cancer
Your presence will be pleasant and attractive today, leaving a strong impression on others. Money-related issues are likely to get resolved, bringing financial gains. Friends will extend more support than you expect. Be mindful of your behaviour, as even small matters can upset your partner today. At the workplace, your past efforts may finally receive appreciation, and this could improve your chances of promotion. Businesspersons can benefit from advice given by experienced people on business expansion. You may prefer to spend your free time in religious activities, which will bring peace of mind. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as stress may lead to a minor dispute with your spouse without any real reason. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, show respect and honour towards saints and sages.
Leo
Do not waste your energy on unnecessary and unrealistic thoughts. Use it in a positive and practical direction. Today you may realise the true value of money, as a financial need may arise while resources feel limited. Someone could try to provoke or harm you, so avoid confrontations and stay calm. If you need to settle any issue, do it with dignity and patience. Love life looks intense and joyful, as you and your partner may experience deep emotional closeness. Taking bold decisions can bring favourable results. The day is also suitable for social and religious activities. Your spouse may surprise you with a special gift. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Donate food items, mats, sweets, and a mirror to needy people in a bamboo basket to support strong career growth.
Virgo
Take special care of your health today. Financially, the day looks better than usual and you are likely to earn well. Home life will remain calm, pleasant, and full of warmth. Staying away from your lover may feel difficult, as emotions run deep. Joint ventures started today can bring benefits in the long run, though you may face strong resistance from partners initially. Some students may prefer to relax by watching a movie on a laptop or television. Make sure to consult your spouse before making any plans, as ignoring their opinion could lead to an unfavourable reaction. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking young plants or sprouts, as Jupiter is considered a form of Lord Brahma.
Libra
Pay close attention to your health today, especially if you have blood pressure–related concerns. If you are travelling, be vigilant about your valuables, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Excessive involvement in outdoor activities at the expense of studies may invite disapproval from elders; thoughtful career planning is just as important as recreation, and maintaining a balance will help keep everyone satisfied. On the personal front, your beloved is likely to be in a romantic and affectionate mood. At work, you are well placed to handle controversies or office politics with confidence and clarity. You may also find pleasure in spending quiet time reading an engaging magazine or novel. The day promises emotional warmth, particularly as your spouse sets aside past differences and embraces you with renewed love. Remedy: To attract financial stability, place a silver coin in Gangajal and keep it in your home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
Overcome feelings of isolation or loneliness by spending quality time with your family. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, court decisions are likely to go in your favour today, bringing financial relief or gains. Avoid imposing your views on children, as this may lead to irritation or resistance; instead, explain your perspective patiently so they can understand and accept it. Romantic moments and the joy of love are indicated. You may set your goals higher than usual today—while ambition is positive, avoid disappointment if outcomes do not fully match expectations. This is also one of those busy days when you may intend to carve out time for yourself but struggle to do so. On a positive note, your life partner will be especially supportive and wonderful, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Remedy: For better health, consume almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Additionally, offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Leisure travel and social gatherings will help you unwind and keep your spirits high. Your dedication and consistent hard work are likely to be recognised today, resulting in financial rewards or appreciation. Friends and family will occupy much of your time, strengthening personal bonds. You may meet someone who cares for you deeply, bringing emotional warmth and reassurance. With high levels of determination and self-confidence, you are set to perform better than expected in your pursuits. Auspicious rituals, hawans, or religious ceremonies may be conducted at home, adding a positive and harmonious atmosphere. The day concludes on a fulfilling note, as you enjoy a truly memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: Uphold strong values and good character, and consciously create joyful moments within your family life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.
Capricorn
You are likely to enjoy a sporting or physical activity that helps maintain your fitness and energy levels. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education today. An evening social engagement is expected to turn out better than anticipated, bringing pleasant interactions. Exercise caution in personal matters, as secret relationships could harm your reputation. This is a favourable time to engage in creative or artistic work, where your talents can be put to good use. Shopping and routine errands may keep you occupied for most of the day. However, issues involving relatives could become a source of disagreement with your spouse, so handle such situations with patience. Remedy: To maintain harmony and positivity in romantic relationships, lovers may gift each other crystal beads (sphatik). Lucky Colour: Crimson. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Your friends will be supportive and play an important role in keeping your spirits high. Today, you are likely to realise the true value of money and how unnecessary or impulsive spending can adversely affect your future. An extravagant lifestyle may create tension at home, so it is advisable to avoid late nights and excessive spending on others. Emotional understanding will be essential to provide meaningful support to your spouse. Interactions with influential or accomplished individuals may inspire fresh ideas and practical plans. To make the best use of your free time, consider stepping away from crowds and engaging in activities you genuinely enjoy; this will help bring positive changes in your life. While personal space is important in married life, today you and your partner may prefer closeness and togetherness, with romance taking centre stage. Remedy: To promote harmony and happiness in family life, offer one red chilli, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Pisces
Do not take life lightly; recognise that caring for and valuing life is the truest commitment you can make. There is a possibility of a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, particularly regarding unnecessary expenses or a lavish lifestyle. Handle such discussions with maturity and restraint. The day is favourable for giving and receiving gifts with loved ones, strengthening emotional bonds. Romantic desires may find fulfilment today, bringing excitement to your personal life. You will also realise that your professional success is strongly supported by the encouragement and backing of your family. Although outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it will help you build useful and lasting connections. Overall, the day promises happiness, especially as your spouse has planned something special for you. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to help improve financial stability. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.