Horoscope Today for 12 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

Overcome feelings of isolation or loneliness by spending quality time with your family. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, court decisions are likely to go in your favour today, bringing financial relief or gains. Avoid imposing your views on children, as this may lead to irritation or resistance; instead, explain your perspective patiently so they can understand and accept it. Romantic moments and the joy of love are indicated. You may set your goals higher than usual today—while ambition is positive, avoid disappointment if outcomes do not fully match expectations. This is also one of those busy days when you may intend to carve out time for yourself but struggle to do so. On a positive note, your life partner will be especially supportive and wonderful, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Remedy: For better health, consume almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee. Additionally, offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.