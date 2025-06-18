Horoscope Today for 13 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Try to channel your high energy in a productive direction today. You may also realise that your financial stability improves when you avoid unnecessary spending. This is a favourable day to reconnect with people you seldom meet. You will feel that love can bring comfort in every situation. Some friends may drop by your home and spend time with you. Avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes, as they may spoil your day. Your spouse’s simple and affectionate gestures will lift your mood. Casual chats with friends are enjoyable, but too much time on the phone might lead to a headache. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Take care of a black and white cow to enhance your happiness.
Taurus
Elderly people should remain careful about their health. Seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as it will bring you good results. You will enjoy time with friends, but drive cautiously. You may share candyfloss and toffees with your beloved. Travel, entertainment and social outings are likely to keep you busy. Someone around you may do something that makes your life partner fall for you again. A stranger could irritate you during a trip today. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthier lifestyle.
Gemini
Put your focus on self-improvement today since it will help you grow in meaningful ways. If you are involved in a legal matter related to money, the court is likely to rule in your favour which will bring financial relief. Support your brother in managing a situation and avoid adding fuel to any conflict. Approach disagreements calmly and resolve them through understanding. Your partner will act as a source of immense comfort and joy today, so cherish the warmth in your relationship. Although you may plan to reorganize your home, your schedule will remain packed leaving little time for it. Your spouse may also surprise you with something delightful. Spending time with your younger brother will bring happiness and strengthen your bond. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen for better health and harmonious family life.
Cancer
Give everyone a patient ear today since it may help you find solutions to your problems. You are likely to gain financially at night because money you had lent earlier could return quickly. Focus on new ideas and don’t hesitate to seek help from close friends. You may feel emotionally low as you miss someone’s company. Keep your mind engaged since many of you might spend time playing chess or solving crosswords while others may write stories, poetry or plan for the future. A dispute with your spouse may settle today as a beautiful past memory brings warmth back into the relationship. During any heated moment, gently recall the good old days. Instead of spending the day feeling bored, pick up a good book or write a blog post to keep yourself motivated. Lucky Colour: Black Auspicious Time: 8 PM to 10 PM Remedy: Serve and feed black cows for a more active and positive love life.
Leo
Your day may bring a mix of emotions. Just as salt enhances the taste of food, a small amount of unhappiness helps you appreciate moments of joy. If you plan to spend time with friends, be careful with your expenses because unnecessary spending may lead to financial loss. Many people will try to connect with you today and you will enjoy the attention. A short outing or visit to a scenic spot can add freshness to your love life. Travel plans look favourable. It is also a day when relationships may feel warm and close. Your family might need you at home, so make sure you give them some time. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to support financial well-being.
Virgo
Selfish behaviour from a friend or acquaintance may disturb your peace of mind today. Your financial situation is set to improve and you may even clear old debts or ongoing loans. A fresh look or a new outfit could bring new friendships your way. Your partner’s eyes may reveal something heartfelt, making the day emotionally special. You might feel inclined to spend your free time in religious or spiritual activities. Avoid unnecessary disputes during this period. After a long gap, you are likely to receive a warm and affectionate hug from your spouse. Productive online browsing may give you deeper clarity and useful insights. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Flowing raw coal in water in the evening is believed to support better health.
Libra
If you are feeling overwhelmed, consider spending more time with children—their warmth, affection, and simple joy can ease your stress. Today brings strong prospects for business gains, with opportunities to elevate your ventures to new heights. It is advisable to steer clear of situations that may lead to disagreements with loved ones. Although you may plan an outing with your partner, unexpected work commitments could force a change of plans and potentially spark tension. In your free time, visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual space may help you find peace and distance yourself from unnecessary conflicts. A sense of frustration may arise in your relationship due to limited time together, yet you may also feel a deeper pull toward spirituality—perhaps by joining a yoga camp, reading a spiritual text, or listening to a Guru’s discourse. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to support good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Scorpio
Exercise extra caution when consuming food that has been exposed, but avoid unnecessary worry as it will only add to your mental strain. Rather than remaining idle today, consider engaging in activities that can enhance your earning potential. With work pressure likely to be light, you may find meaningful time to spend with your family. A refreshing and unexpected romantic moment may brighten your day. Before beginning any new task or project, seek guidance from individuals who have substantial experience in that domain. If possible, meet them today to gather their insights. An old friend may also reconnect with you, bringing back cherished memories of earlier days with your spouse. Students will find this an ideal day to speak openly with teachers about challenging subjects; their guidance will help clarify difficult concepts. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to support excellent health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
Today, you will have ample time to focus on activities that enhance your health and overall appearance. Your strong understanding of the value of money will serve you well, as the savings you make now can help you navigate future challenges. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm are likely to yield positive outcomes and help reduce tensions at home. You may feel a sense of emptiness without the presence of your beloved. Spending some of your free time reading spiritual literature can be especially beneficial today, as it may help you resolve several personal concerns. A small untruth from your spouse might upset you, but the issue will be minor. You may also meet relatives and fulfill certain social responsibilities. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Capricorn
Avoid making hasty decisions driven by impulse, as they may inadvertently affect the well-being of your children. You are likely to see financial gains by tonight, as money previously lent may return unexpectedly. Some tension may arise on the family front, especially if your responsibilities have been neglected, potentially drawing criticism from loved ones. Express your affection in simple ways, such as placing fresh flowers by your window. Students may find themselves distracted by romantic thoughts today, which could consume more time than intended. You are poised to enjoy a memorable and fulfilling day with your spouse. Catching up with friends through light-hearted conversation may also help dispel boredom. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and distribute it to animals and birds in the morning to support continued good health. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Aquarius
You will feel content today as those around you offer their support. However, a continuous outflow of money may make it challenging to build your savings. A significant personal development is likely to bring joy to you and your entire family. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said. Acknowledge your mistake before frustration builds, and take steps to reconcile. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite a demanding schedule, use it wisely—doing so can positively shape your future. Your spouse will make extra efforts to make you feel cherished today. A friend may also offer heartfelt praise that uplifts your spirits. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial benefits. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Your health will remain stable today, even if you experience some mental pressure. Consider using your innovative ideas to generate additional income. Spending time with friends will offer comfort and relaxation. However, emotional fluctuations may surface, so maintain composure and balance. Be courteous and gracious with everyone you encounter; only a few will truly understand the source of your unique charm. A relative may inadvertently spark tension between you and your spouse. You may also experience a headache from excessive conversation, so pace yourself and speak in moderation. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.