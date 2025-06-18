Horoscope Today for 13 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

9 /12

Sagittarius

Today, you will have ample time to focus on activities that enhance your health and overall appearance. Your strong understanding of the value of money will serve you well, as the savings you make now can help you navigate future challenges. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm are likely to yield positive outcomes and help reduce tensions at home. You may feel a sense of emptiness without the presence of your beloved. Spending some of your free time reading spiritual literature can be especially beneficial today, as it may help you resolve several personal concerns. A small untruth from your spouse might upset you, but the issue will be minor. You may also meet relatives and fulfill certain social responsibilities. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.