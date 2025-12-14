Horoscope Today for 14 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

9 /12

Sagittarius

Your kind and compassionate nature will bring many joyful moments today. If you are looking to earn some extra income, consider investing in secure financial schemes for safe returns. Before making any changes or renovations at home, seek the advice of elders, as ignoring their suggestions may lead to displeasure and conflict. An unexpected romantic feeling may sweep over you in the evening, adding excitement to your day. You may also find yourself lost in time while browsing the internet on your phone, often regretting the lost hours later. Your spouse is likely to make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth through their love and gestures. Planning a visit to a close relative with your family is auspicious today, but avoid bringing up past unpleasant incidents to ensure the outing remains enjoyable. Remedy: Offer radish placed on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars around the temple to maintain harmony and balance within the family. Lucky Colour: Emerald Green. Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.