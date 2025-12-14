Horoscope Today for 14 December 2025: Check your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Maintain discipline in your diet and stay physically active to preserve your health. You may encounter someone with ambitious ideas and grand plans—take time to verify their credibility before committing to any financial investment. Dedicate your efforts to the well-being of your family, ensuring that your actions are guided by affection, integrity, and a positive outlook rather than material gain. A caring and understanding friend may offer comfort and support today. Your charismatic and outgoing nature is likely to draw attention and place you in the spotlight. On the personal front, you and your spouse may share a deeply meaningful and romantic conversation that strengthens your bond. You are also likely to find peace and enjoyment in quiet moments, perhaps gazing at the open, clear sky from your rooftop and making the most of your leisure time. Remedy: To support financial stability, apply a small paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for important tasks. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Taurus
The day appears favourable, and you may experience relief from a long-standing health issue. A new financial agreement is likely to be finalised, bringing an inflow of fresh funds. Guests may visit your home, making the evening pleasant and memorable. However, your partner’s unpredictable behaviour could dampen the romantic mood today. Someone from your past may reach out unexpectedly, adding an emotional and nostalgic touch to the day. A disagreement with your spouse is possible over a major expense, so handle financial discussions with care. Remember, there is no force greater than love. Express words that strengthen your partner’s trust and confidence in you, helping the relationship grow deeper and reach new heights. Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to support harmony and success in love. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Gemini
Today promises the joy of leisure and quality time with your loved ones. You may plan an outing or get-together with family, spending generously to create memorable moments. Your partner is likely to be supportive and encouraging, adding to the day’s warmth. When stepping out with your loved one, maintain originality in both appearance and behaviour. You may leave the office early for some reason, which can be used as an opportunity for a picnic or a fun family outing. The day may also bring nostalgic moments, helping you relive the charm of your early days of courtship and romance. However, it might be wise to avoid meeting your partner today if there’s a risk of a tiff; sometimes distance is better for harmony. Remedy: Donate wheat flour, rice, milk, curd, and sugar to a needy woman to ensure a smooth and positive day. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 12.45 pm.
Cancer
Personal challenges may affect your mental peace today, but engaging in a stimulating mental activity, such as reading something interesting, can help relieve stress. If you plan to hang out with friends, spend money cautiously to avoid potential financial losses. Youngsters may approach you for guidance on school projects. Today also brings moments of deep, soulful love—make sure to spare time to experience it fully. A distant relative may visit unexpectedly, taking up a significant portion of your day. You could face a series of quarrels in your personal relationships that might make you feel frustrated, but avoid making hasty decisions. With careful planning, you can manage your time effectively and make the most of your day. Remedy: Recite the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly to foster continuous economic growth and stability. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
You will feel an abundance of energy today, though work pressure may make you a bit irritable. While your financial situation remains stable, it is important to avoid unnecessary expenses and overspending. Children may lend a helping hand with household chores, making tasks easier to manage. A sudden romantic encounter is likely, bringing a spark of joy to your day. You may plan to reorganize and clean your house, but free time could be limited. Moments of nostalgia may arise as you revisit the early days of courtship, chasing, and wooing in your married life. Your beloved might even surprise you with a special dish at home, relieving your fatigue and lifting your spirits. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant to attract positivity and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Use the power of smile therapy to help overcome lingering health issues, as a positive mindset is one of the best remedies for all challenges. If you plan to hang out with friends, spend money carefully to avoid unnecessary losses. Coordinate with your spouse to complete pending household tasks efficiently. For some, new romantic experiences may uplift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood. You may also feel the need to spend some time in solitude, reflecting on life and the preciousness of time, which will be beneficial for your mental peace. Although social media often brings jokes about married life, today you may feel deeply emotional as you recall the beautiful and heartfelt moments in your own relationship. You could also enjoy watching a movie online with your life partner or friends, cherishing the shared experience. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed birds to attract financial growth and abundance. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Libra
Use smile therapy to help overcome lingering health issues, as a positive mindset can be a powerful remedy for many problems. If you plan to hang out with friends, spend money wisely to avoid potential losses. Collaborate with your spouse to complete pending household tasks efficiently. New romantic experiences may lift your spirits and keep you cheerful. You may also feel drawn to spend some time in solitude, reflecting on life and appreciating the value of time, which will benefit your mental well-being. Although social media often features jokes about married life, today you may feel deeply emotional as you recall the heartfelt and beautiful moments of your own relationship. You could also enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends, cherishing the shared experience. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed birds to invite financial growth and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and enhancing your appearance. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign are advised to be cautious when lending money to family members, as it may not be returned. It is an ideal moment to soften any dominating tendencies within your household—working together and sharing life’s ups and downs can bring immense joy to your loved ones. There are strong chances of meeting someone who captures your heart today. Consider making small changes to your appearance to attract potential partners. Your significant other may also surprise you with an unforgettable gesture, adding warmth to your day. At school, a disagreement with a senior may arise; it is important to remain calm and keep your temper in check to avoid unnecessary conflict. Remedy: Foster family harmony by worshipping Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Your kind and compassionate nature will bring many joyful moments today. If you are looking to earn some extra income, consider investing in secure financial schemes for safe returns. Before making any changes or renovations at home, seek the advice of elders, as ignoring their suggestions may lead to displeasure and conflict. An unexpected romantic feeling may sweep over you in the evening, adding excitement to your day. You may also find yourself lost in time while browsing the internet on your phone, often regretting the lost hours later. Your spouse is likely to make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth through their love and gestures. Planning a visit to a close relative with your family is auspicious today, but avoid bringing up past unpleasant incidents to ensure the outing remains enjoyable. Remedy: Offer radish placed on a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars around the temple to maintain harmony and balance within the family. Lucky Colour: Emerald Green. Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.
Capricorn
Some of you may face important decisions today that could make you feel tense or nervous. An old friend might offer valuable advice on increasing profits in your business—following their guidance could bring you good fortune. Opportunities to attend social gatherings may also arise, giving you the chance to connect with influential people. You will experience the depth of your partner’s love and may spend quality time expressing your feelings openly. For those married, today promises a colorful and vibrant phase in your relationship. However, if you have children, you might receive a concern or complaint related to them, which could cause some distress. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Your energy may feel low even as success appears within reach. While people are generally reluctant to lend money, you will feel a sense of relief and satisfaction by helping someone in need financially. Be mindful of household responsibilities, as neglecting them could irritate those you live with. In matters of love, your partner may shower you with affection and flattery, expressing sentiments like, “Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world.” The day is favorable, allowing you to spend quality time with others as well as yourself. Married life feels exceptionally joyful today, offering an ideal opportunity to share your deepest emotions and sorrows with a close friend or relative. Remedy: Engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Pisces
Try to leave the office early and spend time doing things that truly bring you joy. Visiting the homes of close relatives may lead to unexpected financial strain, and spending extra hours at work could affect your domestic life. Your love life holds promise and brings hope, adding warmth to your day. To make the most of your time, you might consider a visit to the park, but be cautious as there is a possibility of a disagreement with a stranger, which could dampen your mood. Nostalgic moments of early courtship, chasing, and wooing may also resurface, adding sweetness to your married life. Your beloved may even surprise you with a special dish at home, helping you relax and dispel fatigue. Remedy: Use white sandalwood and gopi chandan along with vermilion in your daily worship and rituals to attract wealth and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Dark Grey. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.