Horoscope Today for 14 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Pisces

If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, spending time with children will bring comfort and relief. Their warmth, affection, and innocent smiles can lift your spirits and ease your worries. Financially, siblings may seek your support today; while this could temporarily add to your burden, the situation is likely to stabilise soon. A travel plan made well in advance may need to be postponed due to health-related concerns within the family. In matters of love, avoid being forceful or demanding. If your partner is unable to keep a promise, do not take it to heart—open and calm communication will help resolve misunderstandings. Remember, avoiding a situation only allows it to resurface more strongly; facing it directly will bring clarity. On the personal front, your spouse may appear less supportive during challenging moments today, so patience and understanding will be essential. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated spot at sunrise. This is believed to enhance happiness and unity within the family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.