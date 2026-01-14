Horoscope Today for 14 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Take adequate rest and make a conscious effort to stay relaxed during work hours. Fresh income opportunities may come your way and are likely to bring good returns. It is important to keep anger and frustration under control, as losing your temper can disturb your peace of mind and may result in financial or professional loss. In matters of love, your partner may hesitate to express feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. At the workplace, concentrate on improving your work style, as carelessness can affect your image in the eyes of seniors. You may also use your spare time to complete pending tasks that were left unfinished earlier. Someone from outside may try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but mutual trust will help you overcome the situation. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Prepare sweets or food items made from rice, sugar and milk, and offer them to elderly women to bring success in your professional life.
Taurus
Your charming nature is likely to draw positive attention today. Gains are indicated through speculation, while family members will continue to play an important role in your life. The day looks favourable for romance, bringing warmth and closeness in relationships. Taking bold decisions can bring rewarding results, but it is wise to move carefully and rely more on logic than emotions. Support from your spouse or partner will prove crucial in an important matter and will strengthen your bond. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Lovers may gift each other crystal beads (sphatik) to maintain harmony and positivity in their relationship.
Gemini
If you are feeling highly stressed, try spending some quality time with children. Their innocent smile or a warm hug can instantly ease your worries. Those who work or study away from home should stay alert and keep distance from people who waste their time and money. The evening is suitable for planning a get-together with friends and family. A sense of emotional emptiness or lack of love may be felt today. This is a favourable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. You may prefer to spend time away from relatives and look for peace in a quiet place. Married life may seem dull, so make an effort to add some excitement and freshness to the relationship. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money in flowing water to gain positive benefits for health.
Cancer
Take some time in the evening to relax and unwind. Those who have taken loans may be forced to repay them today, which could put some pressure on finances. Still, the period brings success and happiness due to your hard work and strong support from family members. A planned date or outing may get cancelled, leading to disappointment. This is a day that demands high performance and can enhance your professional image. You may wish to spend time with your loved ones but circumstances may not allow it. Although things may not go exactly as planned, you will still enjoy meaningful moments with your life partner. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Donating black and white blankets at sacred places can help improve health.
Leo
You may feel low on energy even as success appears to be within reach. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds can prove beneficial. Children may disappoint you today due to their lack of focus on studies. Love is in the air and you are likely to feel deeply connected, so enjoy the moments. Participating in trade shows or seminars will help you build useful business contacts. Be careful with your belongings, as loss or theft is possible due to negligence. Life may surprise you, and today you will be pleasantly amazed by a beautiful and caring side of your partner. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.
Virgo
Friends will be supportive and help keep your mood positive. Financial gains are likely from more than one source. Constantly finding faults in others may invite criticism from relatives, so it is better to realise that this habit only wastes time and brings no benefit. A change in attitude will help maintain harmony. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why they may get upset at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings and viewpoint. Good news related to work may come your way today. At night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park. There could be some tension with family members, but by the end of the day, your spouse will bring comfort and emotional support. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm Remedy: To promote family happiness, offer help or support to your daughter, aunt, or sister-in-law.
Libra
Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident outlook can help turn hopes and aspirations into reality. Financially, the day holds promise, and with smart decisions, you may earn some extra money. In relationships, patience will be essential—listening to your partner’s views will help maintain harmony. Time away from your loved one may feel emotionally draining, but open communication can ease the gap. If a problem arises, face it directly rather than delaying it. Seeking practical solutions will bring clarity and relief. Overall, the day is favourable, allowing you to spend meaningful time with others while also carving out moments for yourself. However, be mindful, as a relative, friend, or neighbour could unintentionally create some tension in married life. Remedy: Release a pair of parrots (male and female) into the open sky, symbolising freedom and harmony, to invite prosperity and peace into family life. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
Your health is likely to remain stable despite a demanding schedule. Employed individuals may feel the need for steady financial resources, but past unnecessary expenses could create some pressure—this is a good time to plan more carefully. Concerns related to a friend may weigh on your mind, making you feel a little uneasy. In matters of love, maintaining calm and considerate behaviour will be important, as emotions may be sensitive today. Those engaged in creative fields can look forward to a rewarding day, with long-awaited appreciation and recognition finally coming their way. During moments of free time, relaxing with a web series or light entertainment will help you unwind. On the personal front, interference from your spouse’s relatives may cause minor disturbances in marital harmony, so patience and understanding will be key. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothes is believed to support growth and positivity in business and professional life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
The evening may bring a mix of emotions that could create some tension, but there is no real cause for concern. Moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointment and leave you feeling uplifted. The day is favourable for purchasing items that are likely to appreciate in value, and a change of residence, if planned, will prove highly auspicious. In matters of love, your presence adds meaning and warmth to your beloved’s life, while at the workplace, colleagues are likely to understand and support you better than usual. Remember, with determination and willpower, no challenge is insurmountable. On the personal front, the day holds a special charm as you rediscover love and affection for your spouse. Remedy: Use copper spoons, and if possible gold spoons, while eating, as they are believed to promote excellent health. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.
Capricorn
Maintain an optimistic outlook and focus on the brighter side of situations. Your confident expectations can pave the way for the fulfilment of your hopes and aspirations. Financially, those who have borrowed money may need to repay loans, which could temporarily strain the budget, making prudent money management essential. Excessive workload may cause you to overlook some family needs, so striving for balance will be important. Socially, you are likely to be popular and effortlessly attract attention, yet achieving your goals will continue to depend on consistent hard work and patience. Given your nature, too much social interaction can feel overwhelming; however, today will work in your favour as you find sufficient time for yourself amid the hustle. On the personal front, after a long gap, you will also enjoy meaningful time with your life partner, strengthening emotional bonds. Remedy: Donate food, mats, sweets, and a mirror in a bamboo basket to those in need, as this is believed to support excellent growth in your career. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Aquarius
You will feel charged with energy and a strong sense of purpose, enabling you to accomplish something truly noteworthy today. However, those who have taken loans may face some difficulty in managing repayments, so financial caution is advised. On the home front, routine domestic responsibilities may feel exhausting and could contribute to mental strain. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech may disturb harmony and affect the smooth flow of your relationship with your beloved. Channel your efforts in the right direction and your dedication is likely to bring exceptional rewards. Guidance from a spiritual figure or an elder will prove helpful and reassuring. On the personal side, a minor issue arising from a small untruth by your spouse may upset you briefly, but it is unlikely to have lasting impact. Remedy: Helping needy Kinnars (eunuchs) is believed to promote harmony and smoothness in love life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 6.20 pm to 7.30 pm.
Pisces
If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, spending time with children will bring comfort and relief. Their warmth, affection, and innocent smiles can lift your spirits and ease your worries. Financially, siblings may seek your support today; while this could temporarily add to your burden, the situation is likely to stabilise soon. A travel plan made well in advance may need to be postponed due to health-related concerns within the family. In matters of love, avoid being forceful or demanding. If your partner is unable to keep a promise, do not take it to heart—open and calm communication will help resolve misunderstandings. Remember, avoiding a situation only allows it to resurface more strongly; facing it directly will bring clarity. On the personal front, your spouse may appear less supportive during challenging moments today, so patience and understanding will be essential. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated spot at sunrise. This is believed to enhance happiness and unity within the family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.