Horoscope Today for 15 November 2025: Saturday Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Take charge of your health—avoid stressful habits for a happier tomorrow. Financial opportunities may arise, but choose wisely. If you've been overly critical of others, try shifting focus to self-improvement. Romance is set to bloom, so cherish those magical moments. You might feel lazy today, but later appreciate the value of time. Married life shines bright. Watch your diet to avoid stomach troubles. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.