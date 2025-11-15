Horoscope Today for 15 November 2025: Saturday Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Take charge of your health—avoid stressful habits for a happier tomorrow. Financial opportunities may arise, but choose wisely. If you've been overly critical of others, try shifting focus to self-improvement. Romance is set to bloom, so cherish those magical moments. You might feel lazy today, but later appreciate the value of time. Married life shines bright. Watch your diet to avoid stomach troubles. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Taurus
Heart health is highlighted—steer clear of coffee and other stimulants. Evaluate new money-making options carefully before jumping in. Criticizing others may backfire; channel your energy into self-growth. Love feels enchanting now. Rest well, but don't waste the day. Spousal harmony peaks. Avoid eating out to maintain good digestion. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Gemini
Begin with yoga or meditation for sustained energy. Past investments may reward you now. Be patient with older relatives’ requests. Love conquers negativity. Don’t dwell on work issues—focus on solutions. Domestic arguments are possible; seek peace with your spouse. Quality time with children is especially rewarding. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 7.20 pm.
Cancer
Stay tuned into positive influences; they can uplift your spirits. Financial gains could come through your spouse’s family. Family gatherings create joy all around. A fateful meeting might occur. Focus your effort on causes that matter to you and avoid unnecessary disputes. Your spouse’s love will feel extra special. Explore your individuality outside relationships. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Health remains robust—enjoy it! Business and trading prospects look favorable. Help children with their tasks today. Plan a romantic evening and make the most of it. Refuse to linger around negative influences. Your spouse puts extra effort into your happiness today. Sharing heartfelt feelings will deepen your connection. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Virgo
Meditation and yoga enhance mental and physical strength. Overseas property deals may bring profit. Visits to spiritual places will give you peace of mind. Erratic partner behavior may test your patience. Handle tax and insurance affairs attentively. Family priorities may need balanced attention. Honesty is your best policy. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.
Libra
Share happiness to boost your own well-being. Incoming money can ease past financial stress. Your charm helps you make new friends. Romantic encounters are on the cards. Reconnect with old friends in your free time. If you’ve felt unlucky, today brings a sense of blessing. Avoid dwelling on negative past events to maintain harmony in gatherings. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
Steer clear of pessimism for your wellness and success. Finances improve, and you might clear debts. Grandchildren bring great delight. Love matters may get complicated; patience is key. Reflect on your strengths and future plans. Marital strife is possible, so keep calm. Avoid conflicts with authority figures at school or work. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Energy surges give you an edge; use them to tackle new projects or collect dues. Support from family eases tension. Trust your beloved—avoid unnecessary doubts. Utilize free time to reconnect with old friends. Marriage feels especially joyous. Your spirited work style could inspire colleagues. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Problem-solving calls for tact, intelligence, and diplomacy. Avoid lending money unless you have clear repayment terms. Engage in activities with young people. Express love genuinely. Helping others uplifts your self-view. Spouse may spark fond teenage memories. Adjust your approach if others seem disappointed in you. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Use your time to enhance health and appearance. Financial stability brings peace of mind. Get support from your spouse to quit unhealthy habits. Forgiveness will enrich your life and relationships. Although you have free time, fulfillment may elude you—don't worry, cherish the present. Marital romance deepens if you express your feelings. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Pisces
Maintain harmony in your marriage despite your unpredictable moods. Avoid overspending even if you have a clear sense of others' needs. Don't let family tension distract you—tough times are great teachers. Today’s love is emotionally fulfilling. Know that arguments with strangers are possible; focus on peace. Spouse’s affection lifts you into a different realm. Fight off loneliness by spending time with friends. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.45 pm.