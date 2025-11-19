Horoscope Today for 19 November 2025: Check Astrological Predictions, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Timings

3 /12

Gemini

Today brings time for self-care; a walk can do wonders for your well-being. Think carefully before lending money. The second half of the day is ideal for relaxation with family. Your devoted love has transformative energy. At work, avoid being overly assertive and listen to others before deciding. This is a day to reflect and reconnect with your inner self. Your partner may go the extra mile to bring you joy. Suggestion: Donating red clothes to those in need could energize your professional life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.