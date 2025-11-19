Horoscope Today for 19 November 2025: Check Astrological Predictions, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Timings

Aries
Approach the day with a positive attitude—it will help you tackle any challenge. Financial discussions may arise in your family, so communicate mindfully and discuss important matters together. Devote some extra attention to your loved ones’ needs. Love brings a sense of universal joy today. New collaborations look promising, but be prepared to address pending responsibilities at work. Some office tasks may spill into your free time. Emotional connection will deepen intimacy in your relationship. Suggestion: Share a meal of yellow rice with those in need to attract abundance. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Taurus
Taking joy in happy moments will boost your wellness, but don’t neglect your health in the process. Business prospects are bright with potential for growth. Visiting relatives will be more rewarding than expected. Offer encouragement to someone aiming for success in love. The workday should be harmonious, with your sense of humor as a valuable asset. Romance and togetherness enrich the evening. Suggestion: Enjoy your meals while facing east to support good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Gemini
Today brings time for self-care; a walk can do wonders for your well-being. Think carefully before lending money. The second half of the day is ideal for relaxation with family. Your devoted love has transformative energy. At work, avoid being overly assertive and listen to others before deciding. This is a day to reflect and reconnect with your inner self. Your partner may go the extra mile to bring you joy. Suggestion: Donating red clothes to those in need could energize your professional life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
Prioritize rest, especially if you’re feeling mental strain. Financial awareness will increase as you face an unexpected need. Home improvements can lift everyone’s mood. Love is in the air and opportunities to connect are plentiful. The day favors expanding your professional circle, especially internationally. Rituals at home bring positivity. You’ll discover the deeper meaning of love in your marriage. Suggestion: To attract prosperity, keep a silver coin in sacred water at home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Enjoy the pleasures of life—happiness is within reach. Minor home expenses may feel draining, but don’t let them affect your mood. Balance your work commitments to avoid tension with your partner. An unexpected message might inspire sweet dreams. Be cautious with promises and make use of your free time wisely. This day brings the best in your marriage. Suggestion: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian foods, and honor women for continued prosperity. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Virgo
Stay open to learning—your mind is especially alert. Financial support from someone close can aid important business choices. Engage in activities with young people for renewed energy. Love will be on your soulmate’s mind throughout the day. Fulfill work obligations, as excuses won’t be well-received. Feelings of happiness will abound. Trust issues may cause strain in your marriage, so prioritize clear communication. Suggestion: Feed green leafy vegetables to cows to foster career growth. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Consider postponing long journeys if you aren’t feeling up to it. Today’s earnings may be offset by higher expenses. Support from your partner is likely. Take any setbacks in stride—they offer important life lessons. Working well with business partners will help wrap up unfinished tasks. Remember to carve out time for yourself amid busyness. A misunderstanding with your spouse may cause temporary upset. Suggestion: Keep an image of Lord Ganesha to strengthen romantic relationships. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
A friend may introduce you to someone who broadens your perspective. Overseas investments could yield positive returns. Make quality time with family a priority. Don’t miss a special opportunity to create lasting memories in love. Colleagues will be supportive, and your communication skills shine. Recent trials give way to harmony in your marriage. Suggestion: Wearing a gold ring can enhance your love life. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Someone close may challenge your open-mindedness—stay true to your values. Investing in spiritual activities promotes peace of mind. Seek wisdom from elders as you help them with personal challenges. Express love considerately, as too much display can be counterproductive. Set high goals but be patient with outcomes. Self-reflection brings growth. Guard against unnecessary doubts in your relationship. Suggestion: Cooking with dhak leaves will benefit your work life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Ample time for self-care allows for healthy activities. Efforts to save money pay off. Enjoy time with friends and family. Love may blossom unexpectedly, brightening your day. Recreation is favored but double-check business dealings. Watch out for children’s safety if they’re playing sports. True love and companionship stand out in your marriage. Suggestion: Group recitation of Vishnu Sahasranamam will foster career advancement. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Your energy levels are high. Support from siblings could yield benefits. Cherish joyful moments with loved ones. Romance may take a back seat if your spouse isn’t feeling well. Business endeavors may yield unexpected rewards. Shared leisure activities with family build closeness. An old secret could briefly upset your spouse. Suggestion: Apply saffron on your forehead to attract harmony in love. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
You’ll have the chance to enhance your health and appearance. Invest in spiritual pursuits for soul-soothing benefits. Friends may invite you for a lively gathering. Love feels deeply spiritual today. Tackle work challenges with careful planning. Reserve some solitude to recharge. You may be inseparable from your partner, relishing your bond. Suggestion: Offer a green coconut at a sacred place to preserve family harmony. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.