Horoscope Today for 24 December 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Trust your inner strength today and take firm, confident decisions. Quick choices will help you move forward, but be ready to accept the outcomes. This is a good day to make key business decisions, and financial support may come from someone close to you. However, be careful with your behaviour at home. Being too strict with children can upset them and create distance, so patience is needed. Your partner may find it hard to cope with your unpredictable mood, so try to stay calm and understanding. At work, rivals are likely to face the consequences of their own actions. Several matters will demand immediate attention today. Married couples may feel the need for personal space to restore balance in their relationship. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To maintain peace and happiness in family life, have your meals without wearing footwear and sit on a small wooden stool or chowki while eating.
Taurus
Stay calm and try to keep stress at bay today. Sudden expenses may put pressure on your finances, so plan your spending carefully. Despite your unpredictable mood, your spouse will remain supportive, which will help maintain balance at home. Your love life is likely to be lively and positive. At work, deal with colleagues carefully and use tact to avoid misunderstandings. A close person may want to spend some quality time with you, but your busy schedule may not allow it. This could leave both of you feeling disappointed. Ongoing family issues may also have an impact on your married life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, stay away from feelings of envy and jealousy.
Gemini
Those stepping out for fun and leisure will enjoy a pleasant and relaxing time. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will help you overcome any major financial difficulty in the future. Children may test your patience and make the day a bit challenging. Handle the situation with affection to keep them engaged and avoid unnecessary stress, as love always brings positive results. Despite differences or bitterness, you will continue to express your love for your partner. Avoid signing new joint ventures or partnership deals today. You are likely to spend quality time with your spouse, but an old unresolved issue could lead to a disagreement. Your spouse may also remain busy with friends, which could leave you feeling upset. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to bring harmony and happiness in your love life.
Cancer
Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. Those who have been spending money on betting or gambling may face losses, so it is better to stay away from such activities. Shopping with your wife will be highly enjoyable and will also strengthen mutual understanding. Your love life brings fresh hope and warmth. At work, adopt new techniques to improve efficiency, as your unique style will attract attention and appreciation. You may plan to spend your free time with close friends and enjoy their company. With your spouse, you will relive youthful moments, sharing innocent fun and old memories that bring you closer. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Distribute Kadi-Chawal among the needy and also consume some yourself to support steady growth in your financial condition.
Leo
Today, you will have enough time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Avoid giving temporary loans and simply ignore such requests. Before making any changes at home, take the advice of elders, as ignoring them may lead to displeasure or tension. Romance will be joyful and full of excitement. At work, involve yourself in creative tasks, as they will suit you well. Seminars and exhibitions can bring new knowledge along with useful contacts. You and your spouse may also receive some wonderful news today. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to strengthen your financial position.
Virgo
Use your spare time to follow your hobbies or activities that bring you real joy. Financially, the day looks strong. Income may improve and there are chances of clearing debts or ongoing loans. However, someone close may react strongly to money-related matters, which could create some tension at home. Your love life will reach a new level, with the day starting on a happy note and ending with thoughts of each other. This is a favourable time to build professional contacts abroad. You have a lively personality, enjoying time with friends while also valuing moments of solitude. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to take some personal time for yourself. Ongoing disagreements may strain your married life, making reconciliation with your spouse difficult today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste on the forehead or navel to enhance peace and happiness in the family.
Libra
Exercise caution while eating and drinking, as negligence could affect your health. Businesspersons engaged in overseas dealings are likely to see financial gains today. You may receive opportunities to attend social gatherings that bring you into contact with influential and well-connected individuals. Emotionally, you will realise that love has the power to fill many gaps in life. Professionals in the banking sector are likely to receive encouraging news, with strong chances of promotion for some. Sharing your happiness with colleagues will further enhance your sense of achievement. Travel undertaken today will be pleasant and beneficial. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy a warm and affectionate moment with your spouse after a long time. Remedy: To support good health, tie a black-and-white thread on the toes of both feet. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
It is a favourable day to engage in activities that enhance your confidence and bring a sense of personal satisfaction. Financial pressures are likely to ease with timely support from friends. The domestic environment may remain somewhat unpredictable, so patience will be essential. Avoid expressing your romantic feelings impulsively. Instead, work steadily towards your objectives and keep your plans to yourself until you achieve success. You may choose to watch a movie in your free time, though it may not meet your expectations and could feel like time misspent. On the personal front, you may feel momentarily irritated by your spouse’s constant chatter, but this will be offset by a thoughtful and meaningful gesture that reminds you of their care. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness at home, hang curtains in cream, white, or soft pastel shades. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
The day promises happiness and a positive frame of mind. Investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to yield gains and add to your sense of prosperity. Someone close to you may display an unpredictable mood, so handle interactions with patience and understanding. Those planning a short getaway with their beloved can look forward to a truly memorable and enjoyable time. At the workplace, you may finally be entrusted with the kind of assignment you have long wished for. Do not hesitate to share your views when asked—your opinions will be valued and well appreciated. On the personal front, your spouse will be exceptionally supportive and affectionate today, making the bond feel especially rewarding. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, distribute food items among young girls. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your tendency to doubt may hinder progress, so try to approach situations with greater confidence. Financial gains are indicated through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Friends will extend timely support whenever required, reinforcing your sense of security. You are likely to enjoy popularity today and may easily draw attention from the opposite sex. The knowledge and insights you gain now will give you a clear advantage in interactions with peers. You may also decide to take time off work unexpectedly to spend quality moments with your family. On the personal front, you will come to realise just how important you are to your life partner, strengthening emotional bonds. Remedy: For better health, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it. Lucky Colour: Silver. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Aquarius
Your harsh behaviour may dampen your spouse’s mood today. It is important to recognise that disrespect or taking someone for granted can seriously strain a relationship. On the financial front, a sudden inflow of money will help you clear pending bills and meet immediate expenses. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always be sensitive to your interests. Despite differences or emotional strain, you will continue to express your love and commitment to your partner. Attending trade shows or seminars will prove beneficial in strengthening your professional network. By nature, excessive social interaction can leave you feeling drained, prompting you to seek solitude. In this regard, the day will be favourable, as you are likely to find sufficient time for yourself amidst the chaos. However, domestic pressures may create stress in married life due to unmet daily needs, such as household chores, food, or routine responsibilities. Remedy: To promote good health and positivity, offer milk to a banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from near the tree on your forehead. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
The blessings of a saintly or spiritually inclined person will bring you inner peace and mental clarity. Financial gains are indicated from more than one source. However, concerns related to your spouse’s health may cause stress and anxiety. Romance may take a back seat today, as you may find it difficult to experience emotional fulfilment in matters of love. Do not assume that you can handle important responsibilities entirely on your own—seeking support and cooperation from others will be necessary. A family member may insist on spending time with you. While you will agree, it could prove time-consuming. On the personal front, you and your spouse may feel the need for space and better understanding to restore balance in your married life. Remedy: To promote harmony and satisfaction in family life, feed milk to dogs, especially black dogs. Lucky Colour: Wine Red. Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.40 am.