Horoscope Today for 24 December 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

11 /12

Aquarius

Your harsh behaviour may dampen your spouse’s mood today. It is important to recognise that disrespect or taking someone for granted can seriously strain a relationship. On the financial front, a sudden inflow of money will help you clear pending bills and meet immediate expenses. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always be sensitive to your interests. Despite differences or emotional strain, you will continue to express your love and commitment to your partner. Attending trade shows or seminars will prove beneficial in strengthening your professional network. By nature, excessive social interaction can leave you feeling drained, prompting you to seek solitude. In this regard, the day will be favourable, as you are likely to find sufficient time for yourself amidst the chaos. However, domestic pressures may create stress in married life due to unmet daily needs, such as household chores, food, or routine responsibilities. Remedy: To promote good health and positivity, offer milk to a banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from near the tree on your forehead. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.