Horoscope Today for 26 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

A sense of joy and enjoyment surrounds you today as you make a conscious effort to embrace life fully. A creditor may approach you for loan repayment; while you may manage to clear the dues, it could temporarily strain your finances. It is therefore advisable to avoid further borrowing. Adopt a generous and warm approach, and spend meaningful, affectionate time with your family. Your courage and confidence will help you earn admiration and goodwill. This is a favourable day for strong performance and increased visibility. To make the best use of your free time, step away from distractions and engage in activities you truly enjoy—this can bring positive changes to your outlook and routine. On the personal front, the day promises to be especially fulfilling, as you are likely to share one of the happiest moments of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Show honour and respect to scholars, intellectuals, and wise, just individuals to support continued financial growth. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.