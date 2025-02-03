Horoscope Today for 26 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so it is wise to avoid situations or people that could cause unnecessary hurt. Your income is likely to improve, but expenses may also rise alongside it. A stronger understanding with your spouse will create happiness, peace and prosperity at home. Romance surrounds you today. Stay alert and do not allow others to take credit for your hard work. Completing your tasks on time and returning home early will work in your favour. It will bring joy to your family and leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Love and good food are the foundation of married life, and today you are set to enjoy both to the fullest. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.
Taurus
Your kind and caring nature will fill the day with pleasant moments. Guidance from your father is likely to help you at work. A long-pending message from a distant relative may bring good news for the whole family, especially for you. The day becomes more exciting with a call from your beloved. Lectures or seminars you attend today may give you fresh ideas for progress. Some people may feel they are not giving enough time to their family and may plan to spend quality moments together. However, sudden important work could disrupt those plans. Your life partner will make special efforts today to keep you happy. Lucky colour: Golden Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to promote happiness and harmony in family life.
Gemini
Do not allow negativity or sadness to take over your mind. Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive money unexpectedly today, bringing instant relief from several problems. Encourage your child to meet expectations, but avoid unrealistic hopes. Your support and motivation will surely lift their confidence. Your love life may remain tense or controversial today. Success will come through hard work and patience, so stay focused on your goals. Avoid taking rushed decisions that you may regret later. There is a possibility of a serious argument with your spouse, so try to stay calm and handle matters with maturity. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health and inner strength.
Cancer
Do not take life lightly and remember that caring for life itself is the true commitment. You may spend a considerable amount on small household needs today, which could cause some mental stress. Some of you may buy jewellery or a home appliance. Keep your romantic feelings private and avoid expressing them openly. If work has been challenging for the past few days, today is likely to bring positive results. People of this zodiac sign may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with siblings, which will strengthen mutual affection. Your spouse may get influenced by others and argue with you, but your love and patience will help resolve the situation. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial condition.
Leo
Recent events may keep your mind unsettled. Practising meditation and yoga will help you gain both mental peace and physical strength. It is better to ignore people who ask for short-term loans. Family matters may remain tense, and neglecting responsibilities at home could lead to displeasure. Do not lose confidence, as failures are a natural part of life and help you grow. Stay alert while interacting with important people, as you may receive a useful suggestion. An unexpected visit from a relative may take up much of your time today. Married life could feel a bit out of control, so patience will be essential. Lucky colour: Brown Auspicious time: 7:30 am to 9:00 am Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to improve financial prospects.
Virgo
Your confidence and energy levels will remain high throughout the day. Investments related to real estate are likely to bring good returns. However, domestic issues may arise if you fail to spend enough time with your family. Romance is on the cards as a friendship may deepen into something more meaningful. Long-pending projects and plans are likely to move towards their final stage. Even with a busy schedule, if you manage to find time for yourself, use it wisely, as it can help shape a better future. Today allows you to experience the brighter and happier side of married life. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Install a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze and worship it daily to ensure peace and happiness in family life.
Libra
Drive with extra caution today, especially while negotiating turns, as another person’s carelessness could create difficulties for you. Steer clear of long-term investments for now and instead spend some relaxed, pleasant time with a close friend. Older relatives may place unreasonable demands on you, requiring patience and balance. In matters of love, you are likely to be especially mindful of family sentiments. You possess the capability to achieve much—make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Although you may have sufficient free time, a sense of dissatisfaction could linger. However, the day is set to be deeply fulfilling on the personal front, as you are likely to share some of your happiest moments with your spouse. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother, grandmother or other elder women to promote good health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.
Scorpio
Today may bring a series of tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and unsettled. While new contracts or proposals may appear attractive, they are unlikely to deliver the expected gains, so avoid making impulsive investment decisions. Family members will continue to occupy a central place in your life, offering emotional grounding. On the personal front, romance is favoured, with a friendship showing signs of deepening into something more meaningful. Support from seniors and colleagues at the workplace will boost your confidence and morale. You may also find joy in rediscovering an old item at home and spend much of the day organising or cleaning it. Your spouse will be particularly attentive, giving you ample time and space to express your feelings. Remedy: To enhance the flow of income, donate curd and honey and also make use of them in daily life. Lucky Colour: Olive Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
You need complete rest today to recharge yourself, as continued fatigue could lead to negativity and low morale. Spending on essential household items may cause some financial strain, but it will help prevent bigger problems in the future. An infant’s illness may demand your immediate attention—seek proper medical advice, as even minor negligence could worsen the situation. Personal relationships could face strain due to differences of opinion, so handle sensitive matters with care. If you truly believe that time equals money, take purposeful steps toward realising your full potential. You may plan to indulge in a favourite activity during your free time, but an unexpected guest could disrupt those plans. There is also a possibility of misunderstanding your spouse today, which may leave you feeling unsettled throughout the day. Remedy: Offer black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
A sense of joy and enjoyment surrounds you today as you make a conscious effort to embrace life fully. A creditor may approach you for loan repayment; while you may manage to clear the dues, it could temporarily strain your finances. It is therefore advisable to avoid further borrowing. Adopt a generous and warm approach, and spend meaningful, affectionate time with your family. Your courage and confidence will help you earn admiration and goodwill. This is a favourable day for strong performance and increased visibility. To make the best use of your free time, step away from distractions and engage in activities you truly enjoy—this can bring positive changes to your outlook and routine. On the personal front, the day promises to be especially fulfilling, as you are likely to share one of the happiest moments of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Show honour and respect to scholars, intellectuals, and wise, just individuals to support continued financial growth. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.
Aquarius
Those with blood pressure concerns should take extra care of their health, especially while travelling in crowded public transport. You have the ability to earn and grow financially without relying on others—self-belief is all you need. Make time to relax and seek happiness in the company of close friends and family, as prolonged negativity could begin to affect your spouse. At the workplace, your work may come under sudden and detailed scrutiny; be cautious, as any oversight could prove costly. Businesspersons may find this a suitable day to rethink strategies and give their ventures a new direction. It is also important to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this may disturb domestic harmony. On the personal front, your spouse’s actions or words could have a slightly adverse impact on your reputation today. Remedy: To strengthen your love bond, keep one black fish and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Avoid confusion and frustration today to preserve mental clarity and balance. Be mindful of your expenses and restrain unnecessary spending, as overspending could lead to a temporary shortage of funds. Taking an emotional risk is likely to work in your favour, but this is not the right time to share personal feelings or secrets with your beloved. Success is within reach if you implement important changes gradually and with patience. Favourable planetary influences will give you several reasons to feel content and optimistic. However, pay some attention to your spouse’s health, as it may require care. Remedy: Offer prayers to the rising Sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to support financial stability. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.