Horoscope Today for 28 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Libra

Let go of rigid attitudes and embrace flexibility for a more peaceful and fulfilling life—holding on to stubbornness will only drain your time and energy. Financial dealings will remain active throughout the day, and by evening, you are likely to have managed your expenses well enough to save a reasonable amount. Be mindful of how you treat children; harsh behaviour may upset them and create emotional distance. Exercising patience and understanding will help preserve warmth in these relationships. On the personal front, your partner may feel neglected if you fail to give adequate attention, though they will be enthusiastic and supportive of your new ideas and initiatives. Before launching any new task or project, seek guidance from experienced people in the field. If possible, meet them today to benefit from their insights and advice. There may be a brief disagreement with your spouse due to external influences, but your affection and calm approach will help resolve the matter smoothly. Remedy: Collect coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the savings to help children and pilgrims. This practice is believed to promote better health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.