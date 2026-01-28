Horoscope Today for 28 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today will be a day when you finally get some time to relax. A soothing oil massage will help ease muscle pain and fatigue. Long-pending arrears or dues are likely to be recovered, bringing financial relief. In the evening, you may have unexpected guests at home. Absence of your beloved could leave you feeling emotionally blank for a while. Your hard work will reflect positively at the workplace today. Carry yourself with confidence, like a star, but make sure your actions remain worthy of praise. Be cautious, as your spouse may react to something they heard from the neighbourhood. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Family life will remain peaceful if women are treated with respect and never hurt, either through words or actions.
Taurus
Take extra care while sitting today to avoid any injury. Maintaining good posture will not only improve your appearance but also boost your health and confidence. Stay away from alcohol or intoxicating substances, as carelessness could lead to loss of personal belongings. Friends may invite you over for a pleasant and enjoyable evening. Love will fill your heart today, making everything around you appear brighter and more beautiful. Focus on creative work, as it will bring satisfaction and positive results. It is advisable to distance yourself from people who waste your time or negatively influence you. Married life is likely to move in your favor, with issues settling smoothly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: To improve financial stability, offer raw turmeric in running water.
Gemini
Your strong resilience and fearless attitude will sharpen your mental strength today. Maintain this momentum, as it will help you handle challenging situations with confidence. Financial worries are likely to ease with support from your parents. However, an extravagant lifestyle may create tension at home, so avoid late nights and unnecessary spending on others. Love life will feel special and deeply satisfying today, bringing a pleasant emotional experience. Work-related matters will remain in your favor, making the day productive and rewarding. Take some time for self-reflection and assess your shortcomings, as this will help bring positive changes to your personality. Be cautious in married life, as disappointment from your partner could lead to serious misunderstandings if not handled calmly. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: For a peaceful and harmonious family life, worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman.
Cancer
Recovery from a physical illness is likely today, bringing relief and improved energy. Those who have been spending money on betting or gambling may face losses, so it is wise to stay away from such activities. Spend quality time with family members and try doing something enjoyable and different at home. Your beloved may appear slightly irritated, which could increase mental stress. People associated with art and theatre are likely to come across new opportunities to showcase their talent. Try to complete your tasks on time today, as someone at home is waiting for your attention and support. Married life may feel a bit challenging, as your spouse may not respond to your expectations, leading to frustration. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead. This is believed to strengthen your financial condition.
Leo
Your charming behaviour will naturally draw attention today. You will clearly realise that money stays with you only when you control unnecessary spending. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more pleasant than expected. A romantic moment may feel exciting, but it is unlikely to last long. With hard work and patience, you will move closer to your goals. Good news from a distant place is likely to arrive by late evening. Stress may push you into an argument with your spouse over minor or unnecessary issues, so try to stay calm. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: To strengthen love and emotional bonds, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.
Virgo
Today may feel low on energy, and you could get irritated over small issues. Financial gains are likely from your mother’s side, and support may come from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Spending too much time at the office could affect your domestic life, so try to maintain balance. Your love life may take a new direction, as your partner could discuss the idea of marriage. Think carefully and consider all aspects before making any decision. Your approach and work quality at the office will show improvement today. A pleasure trip will be enjoyable and refreshing. After a challenging phase, married life is likely to show signs of happiness and relief. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: For good health, distribute stationery items such as pens, notebooks, and pencils to poor and needy students.
Libra
Let go of rigid attitudes and embrace flexibility for a more peaceful and fulfilling life—holding on to stubbornness will only drain your time and energy. Financial dealings will remain active throughout the day, and by evening, you are likely to have managed your expenses well enough to save a reasonable amount. Be mindful of how you treat children; harsh behaviour may upset them and create emotional distance. Exercising patience and understanding will help preserve warmth in these relationships. On the personal front, your partner may feel neglected if you fail to give adequate attention, though they will be enthusiastic and supportive of your new ideas and initiatives. Before launching any new task or project, seek guidance from experienced people in the field. If possible, meet them today to benefit from their insights and advice. There may be a brief disagreement with your spouse due to external influences, but your affection and calm approach will help resolve the matter smoothly. Remedy: Collect coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the savings to help children and pilgrims. This practice is believed to promote better health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Today, you are likely to feel relaxed and in a positive frame of mind, ready to enjoy life’s lighter moments. Those who have been spending carelessly may realise the true value of money, as an unexpected need could arise during a period of financial tightness. Be cautious in matters of trust, as someone close may not be revealing the complete truth. However, your ability to persuade and communicate effectively will help you navigate upcoming challenges. Emotional support from a special friend will bring comfort and reassurance when you need it most. At the workplace, circumstances appear to be working in your favour. If you have been waiting for excitement or meaningful change in your life, you are likely to experience a sense of relief today. On the personal front, marital life is set to be at its happiest and most fulfilling phase. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu — Achyuta, Keshava, Vishnu, Hari, Satya, Janardana, Hamsa and Narayana — to attract greater auspiciousness and stability in your financial life. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness, bringing a sense of renewed energy. It would be wise to avoid alcohol or any intoxicating substances today, as carelessness in such a state could lead to loss of personal belongings. Your achievements will uplift the morale of your family and add another feather to your cap. Continue to work hard and set an example for others through your actions. A compliment from someone may brighten your day, but stay alert to your surroundings, as there is a possibility that someone could try to take credit for your efforts. Your creativity and enthusiasm remain high, guiding you towards a productive and rewarding day. On the personal front, after a period of emotional distance, you and your spouse are likely to rediscover affection and closeness. Remedy: Recite ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to attract financial growth and stability. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.
Capricorn
Make a conscious effort to keep your emotions—especially anger—under control today. While your financial position remains stable, it is important to avoid overspending or wasting money on non-essential items. Your family will stand by you and offer valuable guidance during any difficult situation. Observing and learning from those who have mastered their craft can teach you important lessons and significantly boost your self-confidence. Be cautious about expressing romantic thoughts openly, and use tact while dealing with colleagues at work. Your ability to persuade and communicate effectively will bring positive results. You may face some inconvenience in the morning, such as a power cut or a minor disruption, but your spouse will step in to help and support you. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to promote good health and inner balance. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Steer clear of oily and spicy foods today to maintain good health. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it now, as delaying further could lead to serious misunderstandings or even legal complications. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your home. Your bond remains strong, and nothing can weaken your love. Your ability to grasp and learn new things will be especially sharp today. Make time for your partner by setting work aside and spending quality moments together—you may pleasantly surprise your spouse, and in return, enjoy an unexpected boost in marital joy and closeness. Remedy: Prioritise the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood and yellow gram to promote better health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Nurture a harmonious and balanced outlook to overcome feelings of hatred, as negativity can be more damaging than love and take a toll on both mind and body. Stay alert today, as any carelessness at work or in business could lead to financial loss. Put in sincere efforts for the well-being of your family, and let your decisions be guided by love, integrity and a positive vision rather than greed. On the personal front, a marriage proposal is likely, as your romantic relationship may move towards a lifelong commitment. Completing a long-pending project will bring you deep satisfaction and a sense of achievement. In your free time, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara or any place of worship to find peace and stay away from unnecessary conflicts. You and your spouse may also receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them among the needy to strengthen your financial stability. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.