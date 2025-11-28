Horoscope Today for 28 November 2025 – Check Your Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You may feel a strong push to act fast, but tomorrow rewards steady, disciplined effort rather than impulsive moves. Prioritise body care and posture, avoid unnecessary risks, and channel your fire into long-term financial or career steps instead of quick wins. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Taurus
Relationships and collaborations stand out; listening carefully to loved ones or partners can unlock both emotional ease and practical opportunities. Avoid digging in your heels during minor disagreements, and use the day to stabilise money matters or joint plans with a calm, methodical approach. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.
Gemini
Your schedule may feel packed, but small improvements in routine can greatly boost productivity and health. Clarify instructions at work, double-check messages, and balance mental stimulation with breaks so you do not scatter your energy or overlook important details. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.
Cancer
Creative expression and emotional openness are highlighted, giving you chances to reconnect with joy, hobbies, or children. Take time for something that feels genuinely nurturing, and avoid overprotectiveness by trusting that loved ones can handle their own lessons. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm.
Leo
Home and family themes may take priority, whether through practical tasks or deeper conversations. Use tomorrow to organise your space, address long-pending domestic issues, and gently set boundaries without turning every difference into a power struggle. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.
Virgo
Communication, short trips, and paperwork may dominate the day, so staying organised will be crucial. Be concise yet kind in conversations, and avoid overthinking every small comment; focus instead on turning information into concrete, manageable actions. Lucky Colour: Forest Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.15 pm.
Libra
Financial decisions and self-worth issues are in focus; this is a good time to review spending, savings, and what you truly value. Resist the urge to please others at the cost of your own stability, and anchor choices in long-term security rather than short-term comfort. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Your inner strength is high, but tomorrow’s energy asks you to soften your edges and allow rest or emotional processing. Step back from draining situations, observe your reactions without judgment, and use quiet time to reset your priorities instead of forcing outcomes. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
There may be subtle shifts in your intuition and subconscious, making reflection more useful than constant motion. Pay attention to dreams, gut feelings, and chance messages, and delay big declarations until you feel mentally clear and spiritually grounded. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2.15 pm.
Capricorn
Career and social networks are highlighted; you may receive support or recognition if you show patience and reliability. Take advantage of opportunities for collaboration or visibility, but avoid overloading yourself with responsibility that does not truly belong to you. Lucky Colour: Wine Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Aquarius
Tomorrow supports long-term planning in career, education, or life direction, provided you stay flexible about the exact path. Combine idealism with practical steps—such as updating skills or reconnecting with mentors—while staying open to unexpected twists. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Deep emotional and spiritual insights are possible, and you may be drawn to explore new beliefs, studies, or distant connections. Guard against escapism by grounding your inspiration in small, tangible actions, and be discerning about which commitments truly align with your higher values. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.