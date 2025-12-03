Horoscope Today for 3 December 2025: Know Your Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time and Key Predictions

8 /12

Scorpio

Keep an open mind and listen to others today—you may find valuable insights that help resolve your problems. One of your parents might advise you on the importance of saving money. Pay attention, as ignoring their guidance could lead to financial challenges in the future. An evening out—whether a movie or a cozy dinner with your spouse—will leave you relaxed and uplifted. You’re likely to experience love in its purest and most meaningful form. A change of job may bring you the mental satisfaction you’ve been seeking. Later tonight, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to clear your mind. Your parents may also bless your spouse with something special today, adding harmony and happiness to your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.