Horoscope Today for 3 December 2025: Know Your Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time and Key Predictions

Aries
Your health issue may be affecting your mood and creating tension at home. Try to address it soon to bring back harmony in the family. You are likely to gain from an old investment. Your patience may run low today, so choose your words carefully to avoid upsetting others. Learn from past setbacks and avoid proposing anything important today, as it may not yield the expected result. Your strong values and positive mindset will support your progress at work. While your inner strengths bring satisfaction, a positive approach will help you achieve your goals. It is better to stay away from unnecessary interactions and give yourself some space. Your spouse may express frustration about the current state of your relationship. Remedy: Offer jaggery and gram to monkeys for better health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Taurus
Take some time to unwind today and focus on hobbies or activities that genuinely make you happy. Guidance from your father could help you handle matters at work more effectively. Celebrate your wife's achievements and good fortune, and express your appreciation with sincerity. Your partner’s unpredictable behaviour may disturb your romantic mood. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to see favourable outcomes. This is also a good day for professionals of this zodiac sign to showcase their skills at work. You may feel torn between enjoying time with friends and wanting solitude, yet you will still manage to find some personal time. Your spouse may express some uncomfortable truths about your behaviour today. Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to strengthen harmony and improve your love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.
Gemini
A hesitation to socialise may trouble you today, so work on boosting your confidence to overcome it. Money matters may not be in your favour, so stay cautious and protect your finances. Your charm and ability to influence others could bring positive results. You can strengthen your relationship by letting go of past misunderstandings with your partner. Avoid making commitments unless you are confident you can keep them. Spending time alone can be helpful, but overthinking might create anxiety. It may be wise to speak to someone experienced and seek guidance. You will realise today that marriage is not just about physical closeness, but about genuine love. Remedy: Keeping decorative items or idols made of plaster of Paris at home is considered beneficial for your health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Cancer
Avoid taking long trips today, as you may not be physically fit for travel. Your financial position looks strong, and favourable planetary movements could bring several opportunities to earn money. Young students may approach you for guidance on their academic projects. A brief romantic opportunity may come your way, but it may not last long. Your senior is likely to appreciate the quality of your work. Children of this zodiac sign may spend most of their day playing, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. After a long gap, you will finally get some quality time with your spouse. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa is believed to bring positive results for your health. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.
Leo
Your health is likely to remain stable today. Those planning to sell their land may find a promising buyer and secure a good price. Your sharp sense of humour will make you stand out at social events. It is a good time to settle any old disputes, as delaying them further may complicate things. You can expect a busy and socially engaging day, with many people seeking your guidance and readily accepting your suggestions. Travel may open doors to new experiences and valuable connections. However, you may encounter some challenges in your married life today. Remedy: Offer help to poor and needy women to bring more positivity into your love life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Virgo
Be mindful of your eating habits and keep your weight under control. Manage your finances carefully and spend only when necessary, or you may regret it later. Too much time spent outdoors at the expense of your studies may upset your parents, so try to balance academics and recreation. Emotional ups and downs may bother you today. Avoid making promises unless you are sure you can fulfil them. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly and take up much of your time. Some relatives may also create tension in your married life. Remedy: Wearing white clothes while meeting your partner is believed to bring harmony and strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Libra
Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind, especially your mental resilience. Be cautious in financial matters today, as there is a possibility of money loss—stay alert while making transactions or signing important documents. Your children are likely to make you proud with their achievements, bringing joy to your day. In matters of love, rely on your discretion and inner wisdom. New money-making ideas may come to you, and acting on them could bring results far beyond your expectations. Your creativity and proactive choices will lead to meaningful gains. It’s also a wonderful day to appreciate the positive and brighter side of your marriage. Remedy: Feeding a white female pet dog is believed to help strengthen your financial stability. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Scorpio
Keep an open mind and listen to others today—you may find valuable insights that help resolve your problems. One of your parents might advise you on the importance of saving money. Pay attention, as ignoring their guidance could lead to financial challenges in the future. An evening out—whether a movie or a cozy dinner with your spouse—will leave you relaxed and uplifted. You’re likely to experience love in its purest and most meaningful form. A change of job may bring you the mental satisfaction you’ve been seeking. Later tonight, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to clear your mind. Your parents may also bless your spouse with something special today, adding harmony and happiness to your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Expectant mothers may find today a bit challenging and should take extra care, especially while walking or moving around. Those running small-scale businesses may receive helpful advice from close associates, bringing potential financial benefits. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely to be on your schedule today. On the romantic front, you may playfully tease your partner by keeping a conversation going a little longer. The day also looks favourable for retailers and wholesalers. Any construction work started today is likely to progress smoothly and meet your expectations. However, you may feel stressed due to a decline in your spouse’s health, so offering support and care will be important. Remedy: Improve your health and well-being by sharing your food with the needy or physically challenged individuals. Lucky Colour: Off-White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Capricorn
Your childlike spirit is likely to shine through today, putting you in a cheerful and playful mood. New contracts may appear promising, but they might not deliver the gains you expect—so avoid making impulsive financial decisions. Your knowledge, charm, and good humour will leave a positive impression on those around you. Your deep, devoted love carries a unique power that can uplift and inspire. If you're considering applying for a job abroad, today could be a fortunate day to take that step. Feeling disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family may lead you to seek guidance from a spiritual teacher, offering you clarity and inner peace. Your married life may take a sweet turn as your spouse lets go of past disagreements and embraces you with renewed affection. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by offering sweetened rice to the needy and poor. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Stay calm and avoid losing patience, especially during challenging moments. Influential people may show interest in supporting projects that carry a touch of uniqueness or class. An evening spent with friends promises joy, fun, and relaxation. Despite work-related pressures, your beloved will bring you deep romantic comfort, helping you unwind emotionally. At work, be discreet and courageous, especially if you encounter opposition or criticism. In your free time today, you may finally tackle tasks you’ve long planned but couldn’t previously complete. Your married life is set to experience a beautiful and intimate shift, bringing you closer to your partner. Remedy: Maintain good health by offering a coconut to flowing water. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.
Pisces
You’ll finally feel a sense of relief from the long-standing stress and pressures you’ve been carrying. This is the perfect moment to adopt healthier lifestyle changes that help keep worries away for good. Remember, in difficult times, your savings become your strongest support—so start prioritising financial discipline and avoid unnecessary expenses. Some long-overdue cleaning or organising at home may demand your attention today. Your love life shines brightly, promising warmth, passion, and deeper connection. Stay patient at work, as your subordinates may fall short of your expectations, but your communication skills and efficiency will stand out. Married couples can look forward to a beautiful, positive shift in their relationship. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food today, and show respect and kindness toward women to support continued financial growth. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.