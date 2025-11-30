Horoscope Today for 30 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

Ignoring the needs of your parents may negatively affect your future prospects. Remember, favourable phases are never permanent. A person’s actions are like sound waves—they return as harmony or discord. What you sow today is exactly what you will reap tomorrow. You may realise the true value of money today, as a financial need could arise without adequate resources to meet it. The domestic environment may remain uncertain, and being overly controlling with your partner could lead to serious disagreements. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve the outcomes they have been hoping for, while working professionals may find ample opportunity to utilise their skills effectively at the workplace. It could be a tension-filled day, with differences emerging among close associates. Family matters may also feel challenging, but by the end of the day, the warmth and support of your spouse will bring comfort and emotional relief. Remedy: Serving and helping people suffering from leprosy, as well as caring for those with hearing or speech impairments, can help maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.