Horoscope Today for 30 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your health will remain stable today. However, your parents may feel concerned about your lavish lifestyle and high spending, which could lead to their displeasure. A person close to you may react strongly to money-related matters, creating some tension at home. If you step out with friends in the evening, a sudden romantic opportunity may arise. At work, make full use of your professional influence to improve your career prospects. Strong success is indicated in your chosen field, provided you apply your skills with focus and confidence. With determination and willpower, even difficult goals can be achieved. On the personal front, you are likely to relive some cherished romantic moments with your spouse, bringing warmth to your relationship. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 4 pm to 6 pm Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black dogs, to promote harmony and satisfaction in family life.
Taurus
Support from powerful and influential people will lift your morale today. Financially, the day looks comfortable, as you are likely to have enough money to ensure peace of mind. However, some friends may disappoint you when you need them the most, so avoid high expectations. On the emotional front, you will experience the sweetness of love and romance. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you appreciation and even unexpected benefits. You may spend much of your free time scrolling on your phone or watching television, which could irritate your spouse as they may feel ignored. Despite this, married life remains pleasant and fulfilling today. Planning a special evening for your spouse will strengthen your bond. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11 am to 1 pm Remedy: Offer your respects and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothes or fabric to a Brahmin to maintain happiness and harmony in family life.
Gemini
Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today, so pace yourself. Financial dealings are likely to continue throughout the day, but by evening you will still manage to save a reasonable amount. Without much effort, you may find yourself drawing the attention of others. On the personal front, make sure to nurture your relationship and keep love fresh and meaningful. At work, your steady efforts are set to bring good results. Taking a short break from professional commitments will allow you to spend quality time with your spouse. By the end of the day, you may feel that your married life has never been this warm and fulfilling. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 3 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Helping and serving people suffering from leprosy, and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments, can help in maintaining good health.
Cancer
Let go of the negativity that has been surrounding you and slowing your progress. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. This is also a suitable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and win their confidence. The day may be slightly disturbed due to interference from your spouse’s family members. At work, adopting new techniques will help improve your efficiency. Your distinctive working style and approach are likely to attract the attention of people closely observing you. It is advisable to distance yourself from those who waste your time or do not suit your growth. On the personal front, a major expense could trigger a small disagreement with your spouse. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 9 am to 11 am Remedy: Helping and serving visually impaired people will help ensure harmony and smoothness in your love life.
Leo
Relief from a long-standing illness is indicated, bringing improvement in your overall well-being. Investments made today are likely to strengthen your financial position and enhance long-term security. You may also receive unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends, adding to the positive mood. Work pressure may cause mental stress and restlessness during the day, but conditions are expected to ease in the later hours. Focus on your responsibilities and avoid depending on others for support today. After returning from work, spending time on your favourite hobbies will help calm your mind. Married life may throw up a few challenges, reminding you that relationships also come with occasional ups and downs. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 6 pm to 8 pm Remedy: Donating leather shoes to needy people will help maintain a smooth and balanced love life.
Virgo
You are likely to enjoy moments of leisure and relaxation today. Your plan to save money will work out well, as you will be able to set aside a reasonable amount. At home, you need to use your intelligence and influence carefully to resolve sensitive matters and maintain harmony. Helping someone gain confidence in love will bring you inner satisfaction. For artists and working women, the day looks especially productive, with positive results from their efforts. During your free time, you may relax by watching a web series on your mobile. On the personal front, close and heartfelt communication with your partner will deepen mutual understanding and strengthen your bond. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 2 pm to 4 pm Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati and offer blue flowers to bring happiness and stability in family life.
Libra
Your aura will be subtle yet captivating today—much like a lingering fragrance. Stay alert and avoid getting drawn into questionable financial proposals. The day is best spent in calm, peaceful moments with family members. If others approach you with their problems, it’s wiser to maintain emotional distance and not let their issues disturb your mental balance. Romantic energies are strongly favoured today, but refrain from entering any joint ventures, as partners may attempt to take undue advantage of you. If you are living away from home due to work or studies, make good use of your free time by connecting with your family. These conversations may turn emotional but will be deeply comforting. Married life is likely to bring a pleasant and unexpected surprise, enhancing intimacy and joy. Remedy: Wear white-coloured clothes more frequently to promote financial stability and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.
Scorpio
Ignoring the needs of your parents may negatively affect your future prospects. Remember, favourable phases are never permanent. A person’s actions are like sound waves—they return as harmony or discord. What you sow today is exactly what you will reap tomorrow. You may realise the true value of money today, as a financial need could arise without adequate resources to meet it. The domestic environment may remain uncertain, and being overly controlling with your partner could lead to serious disagreements. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve the outcomes they have been hoping for, while working professionals may find ample opportunity to utilise their skills effectively at the workplace. It could be a tension-filled day, with differences emerging among close associates. Family matters may also feel challenging, but by the end of the day, the warmth and support of your spouse will bring comfort and emotional relief. Remedy: Serving and helping people suffering from leprosy, as well as caring for those with hearing or speech impairments, can help maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Your hopes will blossom like a delicate, fragrant flower, filling you with optimism and charm. Stay cautious, however, and avoid being drawn into questionable financial dealings. Do not allow friends to misuse your generosity—set clear boundaries where needed. Love will colour your world today, making everything appear brighter, more vibrant, and full of meaning. Deserving professionals may receive promotions or financial gains, bringing a sense of validation for their efforts. Spending some time alone can be beneficial, but excessive introspection may lead to anxiety. It would be wise to reach out to a trusted and experienced person and share what’s troubling your mind. Be mindful in your relationship, as disappointment from your partner could cause emotional strain and may even put your marriage under pressure. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values and integrity will help strengthen your financial stability. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Your kind and compassionate nature will bring you several joyful moments today. Financial gains may come through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your eagerness to learn and explore new ideas will also help you build meaningful new friendships. Your beloved is likely to miss you deeply throughout the day—plan a thoughtful surprise to make it truly memorable. For businesspersons, the day looks favourable, with chances of sudden and unexpected profits or even a windfall. Your creativity and enthusiasm will remain high, guiding you towards productive and beneficial outcomes. However, the day may not be entirely smooth on the relationship front, as disagreements over various issues could arise. If not handled with patience and understanding, these differences may weaken emotional bonds. Remedy: Light a lamp with sesame oil every day to attract financial stability and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Aquarius
Elderly individuals should pay special attention to their health today. Financial gains are likely, but engaging in acts of charity or making donations will bring you inner peace and emotional balance. Domestic matters may cause some distress, as the situation at home could feel unsettling. Your love life, however, will be filled with warmth and a touch of excitement, adding sweetness to your day. There may be some disappointment if the recognition or rewards you were expecting get delayed, but patience will work in your favour. Spending time with an elder in the family can offer valuable life lessons and deeper insight. By the end of the day, you will realise that your life partner’s affection is far sweeter than anything else. Remedy: While bathing, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermilion in water to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Spiritual wisdom from a saintly person will bring you peace and emotional comfort. Past investments are likely to yield positive returns today. Sharing your concerns with family members will help you feel lighter, but allowing ego to hold you back from discussing important matters is unwise—suppressing issues will only add to your worries. Your partner may find it challenging to cope with your unpredictable behaviour today, so try to be mindful of your actions. A warm and positive atmosphere will prevail at your workplace, with support and goodwill from colleagues. You will also realise the true value of relationships as you spend most of your time with family members. The day offers ample opportunity to enjoy closeness and intimacy with your spouse, though you should take care not to neglect your health. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, keep a silver bowl containing white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in the bedroom. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.