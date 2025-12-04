Horoscope Today for 4 December 2025: Key Predictions, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Times

1 /12

Aries

Avoid ignoring your parents, as it can affect your future. Remember that good times do not last forever. Our actions shape our destiny, just like sound waves that can create either pleasant music or unpleasant noise. What we sow is what we eventually reap. You may receive money today that could ease some financial worries. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your family. Your partner may want to express their thoughts today instead of listening, which might leave you upset. Your ability to learn new things will stand out. You may spend time solving puzzles like chess or crosswords, or you might write a story, a poem, or plan something for the future. Avoid forcing your partner into anything, as it could create distance between you. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink that water daily for better health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.