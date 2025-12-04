Horoscope Today for 4 December 2025: Key Predictions, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Times

Aries
Avoid ignoring your parents, as it can affect your future. Remember that good times do not last forever. Our actions shape our destiny, just like sound waves that can create either pleasant music or unpleasant noise. What we sow is what we eventually reap. You may receive money today that could ease some financial worries. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your family. Your partner may want to express their thoughts today instead of listening, which might leave you upset. Your ability to learn new things will stand out. You may spend time solving puzzles like chess or crosswords, or you might write a story, a poem, or plan something for the future. Avoid forcing your partner into anything, as it could create distance between you. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink that water daily for better health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Taurus
Heart patients should stop drinking coffee now, as continuing it could put extra strain on the heart. Those running businesses connected to foreign countries may see financial gains today. An evening movie or dinner with your spouse is likely to lift your mood and help you relax. If you live away from your partner, you may miss them deeply and end up talking for hours over the phone late into the night. You will have both the energy and the skill to boost your income today. People staying away from home may choose to spend their evening in a park or a quiet place after finishing their work. You and your spouse may relive your teenage days, enjoying lighthearted and innocent moments together. Remedy: Improve your health by throwing an impure or damaged coin into a flowing river. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.
Gemini
Get enough rest to restore your energy. If you live away from home for work or studies, avoid people who drain your time and money. Your spouse’s health may worry you and could require medical care. Handle situations with care, as your partner may not be in the best mood. Even with a heavy workload, you will stay energetic and may finish your tasks ahead of schedule. Use your time to support others, but avoid getting involved in issues that do not concern you. Unwanted interference from people could create tension between you and your spouse. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to promote harmony in your family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Cancer
Some family members may irritate you with their jealousy, but it is important not to lose your temper, or the situation may worsen. Sometimes you simply have to endure what cannot be changed. Instead of sitting idle, try engaging in something that can improve your income. Aim to be focused and thorough in your work and approach to life. Your warm nature and willingness to help others will naturally create harmony at home. Fond memories from the past may keep your mind occupied. You will need tact while dealing with colleagues. Elderly natives of this sign may spend their free time meeting old friends. Your day with your spouse is likely to be better than usual. Remedy: For better health, distribute white fragrant sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Leo
Elderly people should remain careful about their health. Money coming in today may ease several financial problems. A visit to a religious place or a relative seems likely. Those who are in love often hear the music of it, and today you may feel that emotion so strongly that everything else fades into the background. Your partner may be difficult to manage today. You will have some free time, which you can use for meditation, helping you stay mentally calm. Tension with your spouse may rise, and the disagreement could last longer than expected. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family deity or personal deity for better health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Virgo
Your generous nature may turn out to be a hidden advantage, helping you rise above negativity like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, ego and jealousy. Investments in property could bring good returns. Avoid being too strict with your family, as it may disturb the peace at home. You may feel restless today due to matters of the heart. New tasks may not meet your expectations. Work-related travel could benefit you in the long term. Romance will brighten your day, though minor health issues may bother you. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home and at your workplace can bring positive results in your job and business. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Be careful while handling household items, as even a small mistake could create problems. If you live away from home for work or studies, stay away from people who waste your time and money. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued, which can help ease their loneliness. Your beloved feels that your presence makes life better. Your inner strength will help you perform well at work today. If you are away from home, use your free time to speak with your family. The conversation may make you emotional. Your married life will be filled with joy and comfort today. Remedy: Keep crystal balls in your bedroom to improve your health. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Scorpio
Do not ignore your health today and take proper care of yourself. Manage your finances wisely by saving and spending only where necessary, or you may regret it later. It is a good day to plan for your children’s future. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling the day with warmth. Stay focused on your work and priorities. You may use your free time to find a practical solution to a lingering problem. If things have been dull between you and your spouse, today is likely to bring back joy and excitement. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to support better health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Sagittarius
Old issues may reappear and create mental stress. You might take your family out for a get-together today and spend generously on them. Even so, the people you live with may remain unhappy despite your efforts to please them. Your beloved may surprise you with a gift, adding joy to the day. Deserving employees may receive a promotion or financial reward. You might spend the evening at a close acquaintance’s home, but a remark from them could upset you and make you leave earlier than planned. Your married life will feel lively again as your spouse approaches you with affection, setting aside recent disagreements. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Capricorn
Outdoor sports may draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga can bring positive results. Use your creativity to earn some extra money. Support your brother in keeping situations under control. Avoid adding fuel to any disagreement and try to resolve issues peacefully. Love will feel deeply fulfilling, and you will realise how fortunate you are. Stay honest and direct in your approach; your determination and skills will be recognised. Finishing your tasks on time will give you space to relax later in the day, whereas delaying work only increases pressure. Your spouse will show more care and affection toward you today. Remedy: Keep your home free of clutter and do not let trash accumulate for a happier and more harmonious family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Stay calm and try to keep tension at bay today. You may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending payments or arrange funds for new projects. A family member’s behaviour might trouble you, so it is better to talk things out. You will enjoy sweet moments of love today. Avoid starting new projects or taking on new expenses for now. Value your time and stay away from people who are difficult to handle, as they may create unnecessary problems. Your partner may sweep you into a different, more romantic world today. Remedy: For career growth, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Your family’s high expectations may leave you feeling irritated. It is not a favourable day financially, so review your money matters and avoid unnecessary spending. Domestic concerns need to be addressed without delay. Your sincere love carries a special charm. Someone at work, with whom you usually do not get along, may have a pleasant conversation with you today. Some of you may travel a long distance; the journey could be tiring but worthwhile. You and your spouse may relive some beautiful romantic memories today. Remedy: Donating a flag or banner at a religious place can support better health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.