Horoscope Today for 7 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, keep your emotions in check, as excessive excitement could lead to minor troubles. Stay away from unnecessary spending and questionable investment plans. Elderly family members may place demands that seem unreasonable. For some, the evening brings romance, gifts and flowers. Joint ventures may bring more stress than benefits, and you could feel upset with yourself for trusting the wrong person. Speak up confidently when asked for your views, as your opinion will be valued. Overall, the day may turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Offer food items prepared with jaggery, wheat and saffron to your father or a father-like figure to strengthen financial stability.
Taurus
A friend may put your open-mindedness and tolerance to the test today. Stay alert and do not compromise on your core values. Take rational decisions in every situation. Your plan to save money is likely to work well, and you may manage to set aside a good amount. Try to bring balance and discipline into your daily routine, along with love and gratitude. This will strengthen family harmony. Do not give in to unreasonable demands from your partner. Stay attentive while interacting with influential people, as you may receive an important tip. Your quick response to problems will earn you appreciation. You may feel irritated by your spouse’s constant talk, but they are likely to surprise you with something truly special by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your lover to bring positivity and harmony into your love life.
Gemini
Today brings a positive mood and is ideal for activities that make you feel confident and happy. Businesspersons and traders dealing with foreign clients should be cautious, as financial losses are possible. Think carefully before making any major move. You will enjoy pleasant moments with family and friends. There is also a chance of love at first sight. From morning to evening, your energy levels at work will remain high. You may receive compliments that you have been hoping to hear for a long time. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness lies close to home. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.
Cancer
Your strong resilience and fearlessness will tremendously enhance the power of mental faculties. Keep this momentum going so that it would encourage you to keep any situation under control. Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefic placement of planets and nakshatras, you'll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Someone you live with will be highly irritated with your recent actions today. Likely to share candyfloss and toffees with beloved on the cards. The good mood of boss may make the entire environment at work quite happening. In today's busy lifestyle, it gets difficult to find time for yourself. But today is your lucky day, as you will have plenty of time for yourself. Today you will know the true ecstasy of being married. Remedy :- For more bliss and peace in the family, propitiate Saturn will taila-abhishek (pouring of oil over an idol of Saturn).
Leo
You are likely to find relief from a long-standing health issue today. Be cautious with money matters, as there is a chance of financial loss. Stay alert while handling transactions or signing important documents. Giving proper attention to your children’s concerns will be important. Your partner may seem upset due to family-related issues, so try to calm them with patience and conversation. At the workplace, someone may surprise you with a pleasant gesture. Use your free time to read spiritual books, as this can help ease several worries. You may feel annoyed by your spouse’s constant talk, but they are likely to do something meaningful and special for you later in the day. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Light loban incense or dhoop at home to bring peace and harmony to domestic life.
Virgo
Stay away from high-calorie food and remain committed to your exercise routine. Financial gains are indicated today, but be careful not to waste the money you earn. Spend some calm and pleasant time with family members. The day turns exciting as you receive a call from your beloved. Changes at the workplace will work in your favour. You will not bother about others’ opinions today and may prefer spending your free time alone, enjoying your own space. Your spouse will be energetic and affectionate, adding warmth to the day. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Taking care of a dog with multi-coloured spots will help improve health and well-being.
Libra
Your hopes will blossom like a delicate, fragrant flower, filling you with renewed optimism. With assistance from someone of the opposite sex, you are likely to gain financial benefits in your business or professional life today. However, domestic circumstances may leave you feeling unsettled or distracted. Your partner may find it difficult to express their feelings openly, which could cause some emotional discomfort. At work, rivals are likely to face the consequences of their own negative actions, bringing you a sense of quiet relief. Overall, the day remains favourable, allowing you to spend meaningful time with others while also carving out moments for yourself. Be mindful of your health, especially if you indulge in rich food or drinks with your spouse, as excess could take a toll. Remedy: Declutter your home by discarding unused items such as old clothes and newspapers. This simple act is believed to promote harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Scorpio
Your health is likely to remain stable, though mental pressures may persist—manage them calmly. Avoid those who seek short-term loans, as such requests may drain your resources. Your brother will prove more supportive than you anticipated, offering timely help and encouragement. Your romantic life is set to scale new heights. The day may begin with your partner’s smile and conclude with shared dreams, deepening your emotional bond. Professionally, you will have both the energy and the practical insight needed to enhance your earning potential. However, a social gathering or family function at home may consume a significant portion of your time today. By day’s end, you may gain a deeper appreciation of why marriages are often described as being made in heaven. Remedy: Opt for green or eco-friendly vehicles to improve financial stability and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Your family’s high expectations may feel burdensome today and could leave you somewhat irritated. Exercise caution in financial matters, as investing based on others’ advice may lead to losses. Maintaining close coordination and open communication will be essential to preserving harmony at home. Your charm and confidence are likely to deliver the results you desire, particularly in personal interactions. Professionally, the day is strongly in your favour—focus your energy and dedication on your work to make the most of emerging opportunities. While helping others will bring satisfaction, avoid getting involved in issues that do not concern you directly. On the personal front, the day promises warmth and closeness, allowing you to spend some of the best moments with your spouse. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to promote good health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Your health is likely to remain strong today, giving you the energy to enjoy recreational activities, including spending time and playing with friends. However, you may incur significant expenses related to your mother’s or father’s health. While this could strain your finances temporarily, it will deepen emotional bonds within the family. Unexpected information or a long-held family secret may come to light and leave you surprised. Your soulmate is likely to think about you throughout the day, strengthening your emotional connection. At work, avoid taking your seniors lightly, as their support and guidance remain important. You will be largely unconcerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude over social interactions, finding comfort in your own space. With an understanding and supportive partner by your side, life will feel especially meaningful and fulfilling. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial stability and improved earnings. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Aquarius
Your frank and fearless opinions may unintentionally hurt a friend’s pride, so choose your words with care. A creditor may approach you today seeking repayment of a loan. While you may manage to clear the dues, it could put additional strain on your finances, making it wise to avoid further borrowing. Children may test your patience and make the day somewhat challenging. Handle the situation with affection rather than pressure, as love and understanding will help maintain harmony and reduce stress. A miscommunication or poorly worded message could dampen your mood, so be mindful in your interactions. On the professional front, if you have been trying to connect with someone at work for a long time, today may bring a positive breakthrough. Feeling disillusioned by material or emotional matters, you may be drawn towards spiritual guidance and seek peace by meeting a spiritual teacher. Due to a hectic schedule, your spouse may feel neglected and express displeasure in the evening. Make a conscious effort to reassure them and restore balance. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and regularly feed the fish, as this is believed to support financial growth and stability. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Begin your day with yoga and meditation, as this will prove beneficial and help you sustain high energy levels throughout the day. Any surplus funds should be directed towards real estate, as it may yield favourable returns. However, family members or your spouse may create some tension, so patience and restraint will be necessary. This is not an ideal time to share personal feelings or sensitive matters with your beloved. On the professional front, adopting new techniques will enhance your efficiency. Your distinctive work style and innovative approach are likely to attract the attention of those closely observing your performance. Despite a busy schedule, you will be able to carve out some personal time to spend with your life partner. Minor disagreements may arise during this period, but they can be managed with calm communication. Some of your plans or tasks may be disrupted due to concerns over your spouse’s health. Remedy: Gift items made of steel or iron to your partner to strengthen your bond and deepen mutual understanding. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.