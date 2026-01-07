Horoscope Today for 7 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

Begin your day with yoga and meditation, as this will prove beneficial and help you sustain high energy levels throughout the day. Any surplus funds should be directed towards real estate, as it may yield favourable returns. However, family members or your spouse may create some tension, so patience and restraint will be necessary. This is not an ideal time to share personal feelings or sensitive matters with your beloved. On the professional front, adopting new techniques will enhance your efficiency. Your distinctive work style and innovative approach are likely to attract the attention of those closely observing your performance. Despite a busy schedule, you will be able to carve out some personal time to spend with your life partner. Minor disagreements may arise during this period, but they can be managed with calm communication. Some of your plans or tasks may be disrupted due to concerns over your spouse’s health. Remedy: Gift items made of steel or iron to your partner to strengthen your bond and deepen mutual understanding. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.