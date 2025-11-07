Horoscope Today for 8 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

Health concerns may be the main reason behind your recent unhappiness. Try to address them at the earliest, as your well-being is closely linked to peace and happiness at home. The inflow of money today will ease several financial worries. The day is favourable for domestic matters, and you will be able to complete long-pending household tasks. A sudden romantic moment may leave you feeling confused. People around you may seek a lot of your time, so be careful before making commitments. Make sure your work does not suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your kindness. By nature, too many social interactions tend to drain you, and you look for personal space. Today works in your favour, as you will get enough time to be with yourself. Married life looks smooth and enjoyable. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Place crystal balls in the bedroom to improve health and positive energy.