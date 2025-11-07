Horoscope Today for 8 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your pleasant and confident nature will draw people towards you today. Think carefully before lending money, as careless decisions may lead to serious trouble later. A dispute with a neighbour may upset your mood, but staying calm is important. Losing your temper will only make matters worse. Avoid arguments and try to maintain friendly relations. Differences of opinion may cause strain in personal relationships, so handle matters with patience. Travel related to career growth looks promising, but take permission from your parents beforehand to avoid objections later. You may plan to spend time on your favourite activity, but an unexpected guest could disrupt your schedule. Some tasks may also be affected due to your spouse’s health issues. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To strengthen love and relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.
Taurus
Efforts made towards self-improvement will bring positive results in many ways. You will feel more confident and satisfied with yourself. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons may see financial gains today, helping them overcome ongoing difficulties. While sharing advice, be ready to accept suggestions from others as well. Your love life will be filled with warmth and excitement, adding a touch of freshness to your relationship. The day looks favourable for retailers and wholesalers. In your free time, you may start working on something new and get so involved that other matters take a back seat. Even if the world seems chaotic, you will find comfort and happiness in the company of your life partner. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: For better health, eat saffron-based sweets and distribute them among the poor and needy.
Gemini
Those stepping out for fun and relaxation will enjoy moments of pure pleasure today. Before leaving home, seek the blessings of elders, as this will bring positive results. Excessive involvement in office work may create tension in your relationship with your spouse, so try to strike a balance. Planting a sapling today will bring inner satisfaction. Stay alert while dealing with influential people, as you may receive an important and useful suggestion. Seminars and exhibitions will help you gain fresh knowledge and build new contacts. However, your spouse may remain deeply occupied with work, which could leave you feeling neglected or upset. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:15 am to 10:45 am Remedy: Donate Moon-related items such as rice, sugar, or milk to religious institutions to strengthen love and harmony within the family.
Cancer
You need to take a little extra care of your health today. Avoid people who approach you for business credit, as this may lead to unnecessary complications. The day is favourable for taking your parents into confidence about new plans or projects. However, your unpredictable behaviour may trouble your beloved, so try to stay calm and balanced. Attractive new proposals may come your way, but avoid taking quick decisions. Think everything through carefully. Your sense of humour will help you handle situations smoothly. At the same time, you and your partner may feel the need for personal space to maintain harmony in married life. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Wear a gold ring on the ring finger to support financial stability and good fortune.
Leo
You will stay energetic and active throughout the day, and your health will fully support you. Those who invested money earlier on the advice of an unknown person may see positive returns now. Open communication and cooperation will help improve understanding with your spouse. The day looks excellent for love and emotional bonding. Spending quality time together will strengthen your relationship. Interacting with experienced people will prove beneficial, as their guidance can help you move ahead. Be careful while shopping and avoid unnecessary expenses. Affection and closeness will play an important role in married life today, making the bond even stronger. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: For a peaceful and happy family life, keep fruit-bearing plants at home.
Virgo
You need to keep your emotions under control and overcome your fears at the earliest. Emotional stress may affect your health and come in the way of your well-being. Today is a good day to learn how to save and manage money wisely and use it for the right purpose. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, but they may also expect some support in return. Romantic moments may take a back seat due to your spouse’s health issues. At work, you will remain energetic and productive throughout the day. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find time in the evening to relax and do something you truly enjoy. However, your spouse may display a difficult side today, so patience will be needed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and harmony in family life.
Libra
You may feel lower on energy than usual today, so avoid taking on extra responsibilities. Give yourself adequate rest and postpone important appointments if possible. It is a good day to place surplus money in a safe investment that can bring returns in the future. A new relationship may begin and prove to be long-lasting and beneficial. Your beloved may prefer expressing their thoughts rather than listening to you, which could leave you feeling upset. At the workplace, handle situations with patience, wisdom, and care. An unexpected visit from a distant relative may take up much of your time. On the brighter side, your spouse may surprise you in a pleasant way, bringing joy to the day. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to support good health.
Scorpio
Try to stay away from mental stress and tension to enjoy a pleasant day. You may have to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health today. While this may put pressure on your finances, it will strengthen emotional bonds within the family. You are likely to be the centre of attention at a social gathering. Work pressure may cause mental unrest during the day, so it is advisable to relax in the later hours. You will remain energetic at work from beginning to end. Overall, the day looks positive and you will be able to take out some quality time for yourself along with others. However, your partner’s laziness may disrupt a few of your plans or tasks. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: Maintain good moral values to achieve financial stability and prosperity.
Sagittarius
Mental stress and repeated anxiety may affect your strength and clarity of thought. Stay positive and motivate yourself, as this will help you fight health-related issues more effectively. Those connected with the milk business are likely to see financial gains today. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring joy and pride, as they are likely to live up to your expectations. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes, as it may upset them. The day looks favourable for businesspersons, and a sudden business-related trip may bring positive outcomes. However, an unexpected journey could disturb your plan to spend time with family. Be careful with food and drinks today, as excess indulgence may affect health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: To maintain good health, chant “ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः” (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.
Capricorn
The day brings moments of recreation and enjoyment. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons are likely to gain financially, helping them overcome ongoing difficulties. However, close friends or partners may behave offensively, making situations a bit stressful. You may have to face certain realities in personal life, which could create emotional distance from your beloved. At the workplace, a few colleagues may not appreciate your way of handling important matters, even if they do not express it openly. If outcomes are not as expected, it would be wise to review your plans and make necessary changes. Overall, the day will be filled with laughter and positive moments. Even if things do not go exactly as planned, you will still enjoy quality time with your life partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.
Aquarius
You will finally feel relief from the stress and pressure that have troubled you for a long time. This is the right time to bring positive changes in your lifestyle to keep such problems away permanently. You are capable of earning well without depending on anyone. All you need is confidence in your own abilities. Time spent with relatives will prove beneficial. Express your love by placing flowers at your window today. You will have both the energy and the skills to improve your income. Your quick response to problems will earn you appreciation and recognition. You are also likely to receive special care and attention from your spouse, which will lift your mood. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.
Pisces
Health concerns may be the main reason behind your recent unhappiness. Try to address them at the earliest, as your well-being is closely linked to peace and happiness at home. The inflow of money today will ease several financial worries. The day is favourable for domestic matters, and you will be able to complete long-pending household tasks. A sudden romantic moment may leave you feeling confused. People around you may seek a lot of your time, so be careful before making commitments. Make sure your work does not suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your kindness. By nature, too many social interactions tend to drain you, and you look for personal space. Today works in your favour, as you will get enough time to be with yourself. Married life looks smooth and enjoyable. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Place crystal balls in the bedroom to improve health and positive energy.