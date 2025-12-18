Horoscope Today for 9 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Confidence will work in your favour today, so use it wisely. Even though the day may feel busy and tiring, you will be able to regain your energy by the end of the day. Financially, there will be good income, but rising expenses may limit your savings. Some pending household work may demand your attention, while pleasant memories from the past will keep your mood positive. At the workplace, your intelligence and influence will help you resolve important matters. Completing your tasks on time and returning home early will bring mental peace, happiness in the family, and a refreshing break for you. The day will also make you realise the true value of a loving life partner. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Chant “ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya)” 11 times in the morning and evening to enhance harmony and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Keep your patience intact, especially during difficult situations. Financially, speculation is likely to bring gains. This is also a favourable time to take your parents into confidence about your new ideas, projects, and future plans. Stay cheerful and show courage while dealing with ups and downs in love. Long-pending projects and plans are likely to move closer to completion. By night, you may feel the urge to step out of the house and spend some quiet time walking on the terrace or in a nearby park. Work pressure that had been affecting your married life for a long time will ease today, helping misunderstandings fade away. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 6:00 am to 7:00 am Remedy: Perform Surya Namaskar, the twelve Sun Salutation exercises, facing the rising or early morning sun to maintain good health and vitality.
Gemini
Be extra cautious while driving today, especially while taking turns, as someone else’s negligence could cause trouble. Carefully review any investment plans offered to you before taking a decision. Repair work at home or social gatherings may keep you occupied. Your partner may remain upset due to family-related issues, so try to calm them with a patient and understanding conversation. At work, situations largely remain in your favour, but unnecessary worries or minor issues may distract you and waste valuable time. The absence of domestic help could add pressure at home and lead to stress with your life partner, so handle the situation calmly. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results, especially for health and inner strength.
Cancer
Take some time in the evening to relax and unwind. Financially, the day looks strong as your income improves and you may also be able to clear debts or ongoing loans. Spending quality time with family will help you forget your worries and lift your mood. In matters of love, there is a chance of misunderstanding, so communicate carefully. At work, your senior is likely to appreciate the quality of your performance. You may also feel inclined to use your free time for religious or spiritual activities. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments during the day. Married life may feel a bit dull, so try to add some freshness and excitement. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Offering water to the Peepal tree and circumambulating it, especially on Saturdays, will be beneficial for health and well-being.
Leo
From a health point of view, the day looks very positive. A cheerful and optimistic mindset will boost your confidence and keep you energetic. One of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money today, and it will be wise to listen carefully, as ignoring this advice could create financial issues later. Be patient with children or people who are less experienced than you. Do not lose hope, as failures are a natural part of life and help you grow stronger. You are likely to be in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. However, make sure to take some time out for yourself, as excessive work can cause mental stress. If you want peace at home, avoid arguments and stay silent if your spouse seems upset. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Wearing green-coloured shoes is believed to bring harmony and happiness in your love life.
Virgo
Those stepping out for fun and leisure will enjoy moments of pure pleasure today. However, stay alert at the workplace, as a colleague may act carelessly or dishonestly, leading to the loss of a valuable item. Keep your belongings safe. Be mindful of your words while speaking in a group, as impulsive remarks could invite criticism. Do not lose confidence if things do not go as planned, since setbacks are a natural part of life. Joint ventures started today may prove beneficial in the long run, though you could face strong resistance from partners initially. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse or go out together, but this may not happen due to their ill health. Their rude behaviour could also keep you emotionally disturbed during the day. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: For financial stability, wash your feet before eating. If that is not possible, make sure to remove your footwear while having meals.
Libra
Engaging in charitable or donation-related activities can bring a sense of calm and inner satisfaction today. Business profits are likely to lift the spirits of traders and entrepreneurs, spreading positivity in professional circles. Elderly family members, however, may make unreasonable demands, requiring patience and understanding. Avoid doubting your partner’s loyalty, as trust will strengthen your relationship. Those who have been creating obstacles in your professional progress may face setbacks, which you may witness firsthand. Students of this zodiac sign could find it challenging to maintain focus on their studies and may end up spending excessive time with friends. On the personal front, the day is highly favourable for married life—expressing your love and appreciation to your partner will deepen your bond. Remedy: Support and assist girls from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds to promote harmony and well-being in family life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
From a health perspective, the day looks highly favourable. A cheerful and positive state of mind will act as a natural tonic, boosting both confidence and vitality. However, be mindful of a tendency to live only for the moment or overspend on entertainment. An evening at a movie theatre or a dinner with your spouse is likely to keep you relaxed and in high spirits, and you may experience the warmth and joy of love. Avoid excessive daydreaming, as relying on others to complete your work could lead to setbacks. Despite a busy schedule, you will find adequate time for yourself today and be able to engage in activities you truly enjoy. On the personal front, the day is especially positive for married life—make an effort to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Make proper arrangements to provide water for thirsty birds, which will help bring positive balance and improvement in your circumstances. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
Charitable activities undertaken today are likely to bring mental peace and emotional comfort. Spending on essential household items may create temporary financial strain, but this will help you avoid bigger problems in the future. A phase of tension may persist; however, the support of family members will provide strength and reassurance. Your love life is set to improve as mutual understanding and positivity grow. Avoid pressuring others to do tasks that you would not be willing to undertake yourself. You may feel inclined to spend the day away from relatives, preferring a calm and peaceful environment. On the personal front, married life is likely to be at its best today, bringing harmony and deep satisfaction. Remedy: Refrain from alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect and honour towards women to support steady improvement in your financial condition. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
Today offers ample time to focus on improving your health and appearance. While new contracts may appear attractive, they are unlikely to deliver the expected gains, so avoid making hasty investment decisions. Social gatherings will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen your rapport with influential and important individuals. Your beloved will make sincere efforts to keep you happy and uplift your mood. By channeling your energy in the right direction, you are likely to achieve exceptional results. You will also draw upon your hidden strengths to make the most of the day. On the personal front, married life will be filled with joy, pleasure, and contentment. Remedy: For financial stability and growth, chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times every day. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.
Aquarius
Make a conscious effort to control impulsive or stubborn tendencies, especially at social gatherings, as they could dampen the overall mood. If you have been pursuing the recovery of money from a debtor who has long avoided repayment, the day may bring a pleasant surprise, with the amount being returned unexpectedly. A casual or careless attitude could cause concern for your parents, so it is important to take them into confidence before initiating any new project. Those in love will show heightened sensitivity towards family sentiments. The day is favourable for sending out your résumé or appearing for an interview. You will need to consciously devote time to the relationships and people you value most. On the personal front, you and your spouse may receive some encouraging or joyful news today. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa regularly to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Pisces
You are likely to experience relief from the tensions and pressures that have troubled you for a long time. This is an opportune moment to make positive lifestyle changes that will help keep such stress at bay on a lasting basis. There is, however, a possibility of a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, as they may express concern about unnecessary expenses and a lavish lifestyle. Friends and relatives will extend their support, and their company will bring you happiness and comfort. Your love life may take a decisive turn, with the potential for a marriage proposal or a lifelong commitment. Your partner will remain supportive and understanding. You will also find ample time to spend with your spouse today, making them feel valued and cherished. You may realise how truly special your spouse is and feel grateful for their presence in your life. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and donate them to economically underprivileged people to help strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.