Horoscope Today for 9 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Leo

From a health point of view, the day looks very positive. A cheerful and optimistic mindset will boost your confidence and keep you energetic. One of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money today, and it will be wise to listen carefully, as ignoring this advice could create financial issues later. Be patient with children or people who are less experienced than you. Do not lose hope, as failures are a natural part of life and help you grow stronger. You are likely to be in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. However, make sure to take some time out for yourself, as excessive work can cause mental stress. If you want peace at home, avoid arguments and stay silent if your spouse seems upset. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Wearing green-coloured shoes is believed to bring harmony and happiness in your love life.