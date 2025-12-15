Horoscope Today for December 15, 2025: Check Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

4 /12

Cancer

Take special care of your diet today. Migraine patients, in particular, should not skip meals, as doing so may trigger headaches and unnecessary emotional stress. If you have been trying for a loan and working on it for a long time, luck is finally on your side and things may move in your favour. This is a good day to plan a short picnic to a historical monument. The change of setting will refresh children and bring some relief to family members from their daily routine. On the personal front, try to understand situations clearly before reacting, as this will help you give better emotional support to your wife. At work, you may find yourself handling things largely on your own. Colleagues or associates might step in, but their support could be limited. To find peace of mind, you may choose to spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, which can help you stay away from avoidable disputes and stress. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as this could lead to an argument later in the day. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman.