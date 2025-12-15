Horoscope Today for December 15, 2025: Check Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Your health is likely to improve today, especially when you spend joyful moments with family or friends. However, do not take your well-being lightly, as negligence could cause problems later. Financially, some natives may benefit through their children, giving you a sense of pride and happiness. Friends will lift your mood and may plan something enjoyable for the evening. On the romantic front, expectations may not be met, so it is better to stay calm and practical. At work, you will get chances to display your talent, but controlling your thoughts will be important. Lack of focus could lead to wasted time if you are not careful. Your plans for the day might change due to urgent work related to your spouse, but in the end, you will realise that the change worked in your favour. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your partner to maintain harmony and sweetness in your love life.
Taurus
You are likely to feel a sense of relief today as long-standing stress and tension begin to fade. This is a good time to make positive changes in your lifestyle so that these worries stay away for good. Financial gains are possible, but spending a part of your earnings on charity or donations will give you inner peace. Family life will remain calm and pleasant. If you are thinking about marriage with your partner, today is suitable for an honest conversation, provided you already have some clarity about their feelings. At work, move carefully. Do not share your ideas until you are confident they will succeed. The day looks favourable overall. Take some time for self-reflection and think about areas where you can improve. This will help you bring positive changes to your personality. Married life will feel peaceful and harmonious today, with warmth and understanding replacing any past tension. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Eat a saffron-based food item before leaving for work to attract positivity and success in your professional life.
Gemini
Today promises recreation and fun, bringing a refreshing change to your routine. It is an ideal day to purchase items that are likely to grow in value over time. However, you may feel a bit upset due to the atmosphere at home. Do not worry, as all complaints and long-held grudges in your relationship are likely to fade away, making the day truly special. You will need to rely on your contacts and network to handle issues that may seem difficult at first. Completing your work on time and returning home early will work in your favour. It will lift your mood, bring happiness to your family, and leave you feeling relaxed and re-energised. Your married life is set to take a beautiful and positive turn today. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm Remedy: Discard old and torn books to ensure harmony and smoothness in family life.
Cancer
Take special care of your diet today. Migraine patients, in particular, should not skip meals, as doing so may trigger headaches and unnecessary emotional stress. If you have been trying for a loan and working on it for a long time, luck is finally on your side and things may move in your favour. This is a good day to plan a short picnic to a historical monument. The change of setting will refresh children and bring some relief to family members from their daily routine. On the personal front, try to understand situations clearly before reacting, as this will help you give better emotional support to your wife. At work, you may find yourself handling things largely on your own. Colleagues or associates might step in, but their support could be limited. To find peace of mind, you may choose to spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, which can help you stay away from avoidable disputes and stress. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as this could lead to an argument later in the day. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman.
Leo
Focus on practical work instead of chasing unrealistic ideas. Save your energy for tasks that truly matter. If you are involved in a money-related legal case, the court is likely to rule in your favour today, bringing financial relief. Your family will stand by you in difficult moments and offer the right guidance. By observing people who have mastered their skills, you can pick up valuable lessons that will boost your self-confidence. There are strong chances of meeting someone today who touches your heart. At the workplace, appreciation and compliments may come your way. The day may begin on a tiring note, but things will improve steadily as time passes. By evening, you will find time for yourself and may choose to spend it with someone close. Today is likely to turn into a memorable and happy day with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate green dress material or green bangles to kinnars or eunuchs. Showing kindness to this marginalised community, which is associated with Mercury, can help reduce the negative effects of the planet and support a balanced, healthy life.
Virgo
Too much travel today may leave you feeling restless and drained. Financial matters, however, are likely to improve as the day progresses. Avoid sharing personal issues with casual acquaintances, as it may not work in your favour. On the relationship front, love brings positive vibes and emotional warmth. Be careful during business meetings and professional discussions. Speaking impulsively or getting emotional can harm your reputation, so choose your words wisely. This can turn out to be one of your best days, especially for planning a stable and prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule and plans. Married life looks delightful, and your spouse may surprise you with their affection. You could also receive a pleasant gesture from your partner that lifts your mood. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and circumambulate it, especially on Saturdays, for better health and positive energy.
Libra
It is a day marked by relaxation and enjoyment. Exercise caution while evaluating any investment proposals that come your way today—review the details carefully before committing. A generous and warm approach will help you create meaningful moments with your family, adding to your sense of fulfilment. Romantic involvement is likely to enhance your happiness and bring added excitement. Professionally, the day is favourable for negotiating with new clients. Attending seminars or exhibitions can open doors to fresh ideas, valuable insights, and useful contacts. Married life feels particularly harmonious and rewarding today. Remedy: Offer black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place. This is believed to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Begin your day with yoga and meditation, as this will help you stay energised and focused throughout the day. Financial gains are indicated, but it is important to manage your money wisely and avoid unnecessary expenses. Support from old friends will prove reassuring and helpful. The day carries a romantic vibe, filling your surroundings with warmth and affection—enjoy the bliss of love. Professionally, enrolling in short-term courses to learn the latest technologies and skills will be highly beneficial. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder may offer clarity and direction. However, there is a possibility of strain in your relationship with your spouse. Open and honest communication is essential to resolve differences; ignoring issues could worsen the situation. Remedy: To strengthen your financial stability, keep a small quantity of basmati rice along with a piece of silver in your locker. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Maintain patience, as your persistent efforts—combined with practical thinking and understanding—will ensure success. The day is favourable for financial matters; you may be able to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. A younger sibling may seek your guidance, and your advice will prove meaningful. Emotionally, your actions can prevent a misunderstanding or heartache, bringing relief to someone close. Sharing your knowledge and experience will earn you appreciation and recognition. Be mindful not to waste your valuable time—cherish it, as once lost, it cannot be regained. On the personal front, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort and help ease your worries almost instantly. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Make an effort to leave work early and spend time on activities that genuinely bring you joy. Business profits are indicated, bringing satisfaction to traders and entrepreneurs. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the approval and support of all concerned. There may be some disappointment if a planned outing or date does not materialise. Pending correspondence and unfinished communications should be given top priority. However, favourable planetary influences will offer several reasons to feel content as the day progresses. On the personal front, your life partner is likely to lift your spirits with thoughtful and pleasant surprises. Remedy: Avoid tamasic items such as alcohol and non-vegetarian food to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Yoga and meditation will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Those awaiting their salaries may feel some financial strain today and might need to seek temporary support from a friend. Social engagements are likely, offering opportunities to interact closely with influential individuals. On the romantic front, you may feel a sense of disappointment, but do not lose heart—emotions tend to fluctuate, and patience will help restore balance. Professionally, the day is favourable for starting a new venture in partnership, as collective efforts can bring shared benefits. However, exercise due diligence before committing to any alliance. If you feel disillusioned by money, relationships, or family matters, seeking guidance from a spiritual teacher may bring inner peace and clarity. Married life may feel monotonous; making a conscious effort to introduce excitement and novelty will help revive the bond. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead. This is believed to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Do not allow nervousness to undermine your confidence while interacting with influential or high-profile individuals. Self-belief is as vital to your well-being as capital is to business success. Support from a brother or sister is likely to bring tangible benefits today, while grandchildren, if applicable, will be a source of deep joy and satisfaction. Your soulmate is likely to think about you throughout the day, strengthening emotional bonds. Professionally, this is a favourable time to consider partnerships with enterprising and motivated people. The day, however, may bring a mix of positive and unsettling developments, leaving you somewhat confused or fatigued. Romance is strongly indicated—much like the charm of rain, you will experience warmth, closeness, and emotional bliss with your life partner throughout the day. Remedy: Use plates and spoons made of silver to promote good health and overall fitness. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.