Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Know Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

6 /12

Virgo

Stress should not be taken lightly. It is spreading fast and is now becoming as serious a threat as tobacco and alcohol. Because of a function at home, your expenses may rise sharply today. This could put some pressure on your finances, so spend carefully. Be cautious while sharing personal or confidential matters with your spouse, as there is a chance the information may reach others. On the emotional front, your bond of love remains strong and unshakable. At the workplace, you may realise that someone you considered an opponent is actually supportive of you. Children of this zodiac sign are likely to spend most of the day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injury. There are positive signs in married life, as your parents may bless your spouse with something valuable, bringing more happiness to your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of nine to improve health and well-being.