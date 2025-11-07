Horoscope Today for December 16, 2025: Know Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Avoid trying to control or pressure others. Think about what others want and what makes them happy, as this approach will bring you lasting satisfaction. Today you may realise that investments made in the past are starting to give good returns, proving that your earlier decisions were wise. Spending time with children will bring joy and refresh your mind, even if you need to make a special effort for it. Your love life is likely to feel warm, sweet and pleasantly surprising today. At work, your past efforts may finally get noticed and appreciated. This recognition could improve your chances of promotion. Businesspersons may benefit from advice given by experienced people, especially while planning expansion. Travel undertaken today will be enjoyable and rewarding. Your spouse may plan a loving surprise, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Using silver plates and spoons can help improve health and overall fitness.
Taurus
You may face a few setbacks today, but do not lose heart. With extra effort and determination, these hurdles can turn into stepping stones toward success. Support from a relative will come at a crucial time and help you handle difficulties better. Financially, there is a chance to earn some extra money if you plan wisely. On the family front, children may cause slight disappointment as they focus more on outdoor activities than career planning. Love and romance remain strong today and bring warmth to your personal life. At work, you may feel distracted and unwilling to focus. A sense of confusion could affect your concentration, so important decisions should be taken carefully. Family members may share their concerns with you, but you might stay absorbed in your own thoughts and spend time doing something you enjoy. Married life looks positive. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, which will strengthen your relationship. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To enjoy good health, make sure your home receives enough sunlight.
Gemini
Your helpful nature may leave you feeling tired today, so make sure you pace yourself. With support from a close relative, business matters are likely to improve, bringing financial gains. A letter received by post will spread happiness among family members. Romance may enter your life unexpectedly. This is a good day to enroll in short-term courses that can help you learn new technologies and upgrade your skills. You may enjoy spending time alone, quietly reading a book, which will give you peace of mind. If you have been feeling unlucky for a long time, today you will feel a sense of relief and positivity. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.”
Cancer
Spending the evening with friends will lift your mood and bring pleasant moments. However, avoid overeating as it may cause discomfort the next morning. An unexpected inflow of money will help you clear bills and meet immediate expenses. You will feel cheerful, energetic and full of affection, and your lively nature will spread happiness around you. Chances of romance are strong, though they may not last long. At work, you are likely to stay ahead and handle situations confidently. Still, wasting time on unimportant matters instead of focusing on key responsibilities could create problems. Doubts about your partner’s sincerity may arise, and if not handled carefully, this could disturb marital harmony in the days ahead. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm Remedy: Practice pranayama early every morning to keep your body healthy and your mind calm and refreshed.
Leo
You can expect a bright and cheerful day, filled with laughter as most things move the way you want. Handle commitments and financial matters with care to avoid mistakes. Your curiosity and desire to learn will help you connect with new people. Singles may meet someone interesting today, but it is wise to be clear about the person’s relationship status before taking things ahead. Your willingness to put in extra effort will impress others, especially those who work at a slower pace. You may plan to reorganize and clean your home, but a busy schedule could leave you with little free time. On the personal front, your spouse will be in a romantic mood today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Recite Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat 11 times for growth and prosperity.
Virgo
Stress should not be taken lightly. It is spreading fast and is now becoming as serious a threat as tobacco and alcohol. Because of a function at home, your expenses may rise sharply today. This could put some pressure on your finances, so spend carefully. Be cautious while sharing personal or confidential matters with your spouse, as there is a chance the information may reach others. On the emotional front, your bond of love remains strong and unshakable. At the workplace, you may realise that someone you considered an opponent is actually supportive of you. Children of this zodiac sign are likely to spend most of the day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injury. There are positive signs in married life, as your parents may bless your spouse with something valuable, bringing more happiness to your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of nine to improve health and well-being.
Libra
Choose your words carefully today, as an unguarded remark could unintentionally hurt someone’s feelings. It would be wise to keep your distance from friends who seek loans but fail to return them. Guests are likely to fill your home, making the evening warm, lively, and enjoyable. Romance is in the air, with little chance of evading Cupid’s influence. Timely and valuable support from a friend will help you navigate professional matters effectively. By nature, you tend to feel drained after too much social interaction and seek quiet moments for yourself. Fortunately, today works in your favour, allowing you ample personal time amid the bustle. An old friend may also reappear, bringing with them fond memories you share with your life partner. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with a small amount of money in flowing water to attract positive energy and support good health. Lucky Colour: Lime Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
Scorpio
A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you genuine happiness today. This is well deserved, as you have shaped your life like a tree—offering shade and support to others while quietly enduring your own hardships. One of your parents may speak to you about the importance of saving money; listen carefully, as ignoring this advice could create difficulties in the near future. Make good use of the free time available to you by sharing warm, meaningful moments with your family. Personal relationships, however, remain sensitive and require careful handling. On the professional front, you are likely to make gains if you present your ideas clearly and demonstrate determination and enthusiasm in your work. The day may feel tense, with differences arising among close associates, and your spouse’s harsh behaviour could affect your mood. Maintaining patience and emotional balance will be important. Remedy: Drinking stored water from an orange-coloured glass bottle is believed to strengthen love and harmony in relationships. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
There may be concerns related to property matters, possibly involving your father, but do not lose heart. Remember, while prosperity can make the mind complacent, deprivation often builds inner strength and resilience. New sources of income are likely to emerge through people within your existing network. Friends will lift your spirits by planning something enjoyable for the evening. However, one-sided infatuation could lead to disappointment today, so it is best to stay emotionally grounded. You are likely to remain in the spotlight, with success well within reach. Be cautious during discussions or disagreements, as harsh remarks could worsen the situation. On the domestic front, your married life may feel strained due to unmet day-to-day needs, whether related to food, household chores, or general responsibilities. Patience and clear communication will help ease the pressure. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home is considered beneficial for maintaining good health. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Friends may introduce you to someone special who leaves a lasting impression and significantly influences your way of thinking. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realise the true value of earning and saving, as an unexpected need could arise during a period of financial tightness. Family members may not live up to your expectations today. Instead of insisting they act according to your preferences, it would be wiser to adjust your approach and take the initiative yourself. There is a strong possibility of love at first sight. For businesspersons, the day looks promising, with chances of sudden and unexpected gains or a windfall. If you are travelling, take extra care of your belongings. On the personal front, your partner’s romantic side will be at its peak, adding warmth and intensity to the day. Remedy: Drinking milk mixed with turmeric powder is believed to help improve financial stability. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Lean on the support of your family to ease your mental stress and accept their help with grace. Do not suppress your emotions or internalise pressure; sharing your concerns regularly will bring relief and clarity. It is advisable to avoid alcohol or any intoxicating substances today, as impaired judgement could lead to the loss of valuable belongings. Stay away from any questionable or unethical activities. For your own peace of mind, maintaining a clean and transparent approach is essential. Your love life is set to blossom beautifully, bringing emotional warmth and satisfaction. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and focused at the workplace, enabling you to complete tasks ahead of schedule. Your ability to respond quickly and effectively to challenges will earn you appreciation and recognition. On the personal front, the inner beauty and warmth of your life partner will be especially evident today. Remedy: Keeping crystal balls in the bedroom is believed to support better health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.
Pisces
Your generous attitude will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, excessive attachment, ego and jealousy. Investments may bring benefits today, but it is important to seek proper and informed advice before committing any funds. You are likely to be in the spotlight at a social gathering, drawing positive attention and appreciation. For some, a new romantic connection will lift spirits and keep the mood light and cheerful. On the professional front, those who have been obstructing your progress may face setbacks, which you are likely to witness firsthand. If you are travelling, ensure that all essential documents are carried and kept safely. On the personal side, if you have believed that married life is only about compromise, today may offer a meaningful realisation that it is, in fact, one of the most rewarding aspects of your life. Remedy: Offering sweetened rice to the poor and needy is believed to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.