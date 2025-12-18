Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

12 /12

Pisces

You will feel relaxed today and be in the right mood to enjoy life. Your financial position will remain stable, but it is important to control expenses and avoid spending on unnecessary things. The day is favourable for domestic matters and for completing pending household work. Try to understand your spouse clearly, as this will help you give the emotional support she needs. If you plan to take a day’s leave, do not worry. Things will run smoothly in your absence, and even if any issue comes up, you will be able to resolve it easily after returning. Children may spend most of the day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them, as there are chances of minor injuries. Overall, the day will allow you to experience the brighter and happier side of married life. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Wear perfume or scented accessories while meeting your lover. As Venus governs fragrance, this will help enhance love and harmony in your relationship.