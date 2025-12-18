Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Keep your anger under control today. Even a small issue can turn into a big problem and disturb family peace if emotions are not managed well. Those who stay calm and use wisdom will handle situations better. Remember, unchecked anger harms you more than anyone else. Married people should pay special attention to their children, as there are chances of health-related issues. This may also lead to extra medical expenses. Domestic matters need quick resolution, as neglect can increase tension. You may feel a lack of emotional support or affection today, which could make you feel lonely for some time. At the workplace, colleagues or associates may try to support you, but their help might be limited. Businesspersons are likely to prefer spending time with family rather than focusing on work, which will help strengthen family bonds. Neighbours may try to interfere in your married life, but your relationship will remain strong and unaffected. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer Dhatura seeds to Lord Shiva. This will help improve both physical health and mental peace.
Taurus
Your energy will remain high throughout the day, helping you stay active and positive. You may sit with your spouse to discuss financial matters and plan savings or investments for the future. Avoid interfering in other people’s issues, as it could create unnecessary trouble. The evening is suitable for planning something special. Try to make it romantic and meaningful. The day is also good for recreation and entertainment. However, if you are working, pay close attention to your business dealings and paperwork to avoid mistakes. In your free time, you may finally complete tasks that you had been planning for a long time but could not execute earlier. Today will also make you realise the importance of your spouse, as their support and care will make you feel truly blessed. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: For a happy and memorable family life, offer water on a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.
Gemini
This is a good day to restart efforts to improve your health. Any investment related to your home or property is likely to bring benefits. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable and may also involve planning a future holiday. Your love life could remain a bit sensitive today, so handle emotional matters carefully. At work, adopt new techniques to improve efficiency. Your unique style of working will attract attention and appreciation from those observing you closely. You may step out alone for some time without informing anyone. Even in solitude, your mind will remain active with many thoughts. A past secret coming out may hurt your spouse slightly, so honesty and patience will be important. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Offer sweets made of green gram ladoos at a Lord Ganesh temple and distribute them among children to bring sweetness and harmony in your love life.
Cancer
Attending a social gathering will help lift your mood today. You may also learn useful ways to save and manage money better and put your earnings to proper use. Your daughter’s health may worry you and affect your peace of mind. Shower her with care and affection, as love and emotional support can play a strong role in recovery. You may need to distance yourself from someone close and face reality, which could be emotionally challenging. On the professional front, things will remain in your favour. Although the day will keep you busy, you will still find enough time in the evening to relax and do something you enjoy. Married life may feel monotonous today. Try to add some excitement and freshness to your relationship to avoid boredom. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: To bring happiness and peace in the family, hang cream, white, or pastel-coloured curtains at home.
Leo
You will enjoy moments of relaxation and leisure today. Business profits are likely to bring happiness to traders and businessmen. Share this joy with your parents and make them feel valued, as your warmth and attention can help ease feelings of loneliness or sadness. Life becomes meaningful when we try to make it easier for each other. Be careful with your words, as harsh speech can disturb peace and affect your relationship with your sweetheart. At the workplace, the most irritating member of your team may surprise you with thoughtful or intelligent behaviour. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments today, as they will only spoil your mood and waste valuable time. Your spouse may interrupt a plan or project of yours. Stay calm and patient, as reacting emotionally could create avoidable tension. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your lover to bring positivity and harmony in your love life.
Virgo
A few tensions and differences of opinion may make you feel irritated and uneasy today. It is advisable to avoid making any investments for now. Sharing your problems with family members will help you feel relaxed, but letting ego stop you from opening up about important issues is not right. Suppressing emotions will only add to your troubles. Make sincere efforts, as luck is likely to support you today. Interaction with experienced and influential people can give you useful ideas and new plans. Time is valuable, so use it wisely to achieve your goals. At the same time, understand the importance of flexibility in life and spending quality time with your family. This will be a lively and exciting day. Love and romance with your spouse will reach a high point, bringing happiness and emotional closeness. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.
Libra
Good health will improve further when you share your happiness with others. Long-term investment in stocks and mutual funds can be beneficial today. Your eagerness to learn new things will help you make new friends and build useful connections. In your love life, forgive small issues and past bitterness to maintain harmony. It is a favourable day for businessmen, and an अचानक business trip may bring positive outcomes. Later at night, you may feel like stepping out of the house to spend some quiet time, either on the terrace or at a nearby park. Your sincere efforts to improve married life will give results beyond expectations, filling the relationship with renewed warmth and colour. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes to attract positivity and balance.
Scorpio
This is a favourable day to focus on activities that can improve your health. Keep your anger under control and behave politely with everyone at the workplace. Any harsh behaviour can create problems at work and may even affect your job, which could harm your financial stability. Relatives or friends may visit in the evening, making the time pleasant and enjoyable. Your love life may feel sweet, though the joyful phase could be short. Make sure to complete all pending work before your boss notices any delay. Senior people may use their free time to meet old friends and relive fond memories. Romance will remain strong today, but minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Take care of yourself and avoid neglecting your wellbeing. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Chant “ॐ पदमपुत्राय विदमहे अमृतेशाय धीमहि तन्नो केतुः प्रचोदयात” 11 times to bring improvement in business and work-related matters.
Sagittarius
Your willpower is likely to bring positive results today, especially while dealing with a tricky situation. Stay calm and avoid taking emotional decisions in haste. Financially, you may receive gains at night, as money lent earlier is likely to be returned. At home, use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive matters. Avoid allowing others to interfere, as this could create tension. This is also the right time to think seriously about important career changes that have been on your mind for a while. Any construction-related work started today is likely to be completed satisfactorily. You may see a strong and assertive side of your spouse, which could make you feel a little uncomfortable. Handle the situation with patience and understanding. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 8:45 pm to 10:00 pm Remedy: To strengthen love relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.
Capricorn
Fear may affect your ambitions and long-term goals today. Seek proper advice before taking any major decision, as guidance will help you overcome hesitation. Avoid lending money to people who ask for short-term loans, as it may not be returned easily. Before making any changes at home, ensure that everyone’s approval is taken to maintain harmony. In matters of love, do not forget to forgive your partner, as this will strengthen the bond. At work, the quality of your performance is likely to impress your seniors. You may feel like revisiting activities you enjoyed during childhood, bringing a sense of joy and relaxation. The day will offer relief after a challenging phase in your married life and help restore emotional balance. Lucky Colour: Crystal White Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm Remedy: Place crystal balls in the bedroom to improve health and positive energy.
Aquarius
Fear may slow down your aspirations and ambitions today, so seeking proper advice will help you move ahead with confidence. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make now will prove useful in the future, especially during difficult times. Children may need extra attention, but their caring and supportive behaviour will bring comfort. Your love life may take a new direction, as your partner could discuss the idea of marriage. Think carefully about all aspects before taking any major decision. At work, responsibilities are likely to increase, keeping you busy. Despite a tight schedule, you will manage to find time for yourself and enjoy activities you like. Overall, it is a good day to share romance and warmth with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 7:30 am to 9:00 am Remedy: Sunbathe daily for 15 to 20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and overcome deficiencies.
Pisces
You will feel relaxed today and be in the right mood to enjoy life. Your financial position will remain stable, but it is important to control expenses and avoid spending on unnecessary things. The day is favourable for domestic matters and for completing pending household work. Try to understand your spouse clearly, as this will help you give the emotional support she needs. If you plan to take a day’s leave, do not worry. Things will run smoothly in your absence, and even if any issue comes up, you will be able to resolve it easily after returning. Children may spend most of the day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them, as there are chances of minor injuries. Overall, the day will allow you to experience the brighter and happier side of married life. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Wear perfume or scented accessories while meeting your lover. As Venus governs fragrance, this will help enhance love and harmony in your relationship.