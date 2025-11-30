Horoscope Today for December 22, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

5 /12

Leo

Turning towards spirituality can help you deal better with mental stress. Meditation and yoga will strengthen your mind and improve inner balance. Those who have borrowed money may have to repay it today, which could put some pressure on finances. You may receive unexpected gifts from relatives or friends. Even if there is tension, you will continue to express love towards your partner. Work may become demanding due to rising competition, but overall the day will remain cheerful and productive. Most things are likely to go your way, keeping you in a happy mood. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse may disturb you and affect your mood throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals. Choosing a vegetarian lifestyle for yourself and your partner can bring positive changes in your relationship.