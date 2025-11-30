Horoscope Today for December 22, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You are set to enjoy life and feel a sense of happiness and pleasure today. Advice from your father may help you make the right moves at work. You may get chances to attend social gatherings, where you could meet influential people. Love brings deep joy, and you are among the lucky ones to experience it. Use your professional strengths wisely to improve your career. Success is likely if you focus fully on your skills and put in sincere effort. Help others whenever you can, but stay away from issues that do not concern you. Ongoing disagreements may create strain in married life, and resolving matters with your spouse could be difficult today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: The Moon rules over girls and women. Avoid hurting their feelings. Respect and honour your girlfriend to keep your love life peaceful and smooth.
Taurus
Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and hopeful outlook can help turn your wishes into reality. Money matters to you, but do not let financial concerns affect your relationships. There is no need to worry much about your child’s studies. Any problems you are facing right now are temporary and will fade with time. Travel can strengthen romantic bonds. At work, you may be given more responsibilities. Avoid gossip today, as it can waste valuable time. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, which will bring more happiness to married life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: To attract positive energy in your professional life, try to include black salt, black pepper, ginger, dates, and neem leaves in your daily routine.
Gemini
Do not lose confidence while interacting with influential people today. Self-belief is as important for your well-being as money is for business. Handle commitments and financial dealings with extra care. You will feel fresh energy and confidence, thanks to the support of family and friends. Be respectful towards your girlfriend and avoid any inappropriate behaviour. Your professional skills may be put to the test, so stay focused to achieve the desired results. The day may begin on a tiring note, but things will improve as time passes. By evening, you will find time for yourself and may spend it with someone close. Married life could feel stressful due to unmet daily needs related to household matters. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work.
Cancer
You will feel relief from long-standing stress and mental pressure. This is a good time to improve your lifestyle so that these worries stay away for good. You may spend more than usual on small household items, which could cause some mental strain. Home life will remain calm and pleasant. You may strongly miss a close friend even in their absence. Focus on projects that can bring long-term benefits. A pending task at work may force you to give extra time in the evening. Married life is likely to take a positive and romantic turn. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: For financial stability, offer raw turmeric in running water.
Leo
Turning towards spirituality can help you deal better with mental stress. Meditation and yoga will strengthen your mind and improve inner balance. Those who have borrowed money may have to repay it today, which could put some pressure on finances. You may receive unexpected gifts from relatives or friends. Even if there is tension, you will continue to express love towards your partner. Work may become demanding due to rising competition, but overall the day will remain cheerful and productive. Most things are likely to go your way, keeping you in a happy mood. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse may disturb you and affect your mood throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals. Choosing a vegetarian lifestyle for yourself and your partner can bring positive changes in your relationship.
Virgo
Your overall health will remain good, but travel may feel tiring and stressful. New income opportunities may come through people you already know. Youngsters could be asked to help or guide others with school-related projects. Your love life may take an important turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Think carefully and consider all aspects before making any decision. At the workplace, you may realise that someone you saw as an enemy is actually supporting you. Some students may prefer to relax today by watching a movie at home. The day ends on a romantic note, with music, pleasant fragrances, good food, and quality time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: To bring more positivity and harmony in family life, recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.
Libra
Be receptive to the opinions of others—you may discover practical solutions to your concerns. Keep a close watch on your expenses and avoid unnecessary extravagance today. Without much effort, you are likely to draw positive attention from those around you. However, a sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Working professionals may encounter several challenges at the workplace. Unintentional errors could invite criticism from seniors, so proceed with caution. For traders, the day is expected to remain steady. Participating in seminars or exhibitions will help you gain valuable insights and build useful connections. On the domestic front, your spouse may express frustration regarding the lack of excitement in your marital life. Remedy: To enhance mutual understanding with your partner, perform abhishek on the Shivling by offering raw milk, curd, or buttermilk. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
An evening spent with friends will be enjoyable, but moderation in eating is advised, as excess could leave you uncomfortable the next morning. Travel may feel tiring and stressful for some, yet it is likely to bring financial benefits. Grandchildren will be a source of great joy and emotional fulfillment. In matters of love, avoid being overly assertive and allow space for mutual understanding. Be honest, direct, and focused in your approach—your determination and abilities will not go unnoticed. Although those close to you may seek your attention today, you may prefer solitude to restore your mental peace. On the domestic front, interference from a relative, friend, or neighbor could create tension in married life. Remedy: For good health, keep a container filled with milk near your bedside at night and pour it at the base of a nearby tree the following morning. Lucky Colour: Olive Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
Your impulsive behavior could unintentionally create difficulties for a friend, so exercise restraint in your actions. This is a good time to sit down with your spouse and discuss financial matters, helping you plan and secure your future. Despite your efforts, those you live with may remain dissatisfied today. Plan something special for the evening and make a conscious effort to add a romantic touch. If you remain focused and dedicated at work, success and recognition are assured. However, unfinished tasks from the past may draw criticism from seniors, requiring you to invest your free time in completing office responsibilities. On the personal front, married life is set to reach a particularly harmonious and fulfilling phase today. Remedy: For enhanced health and well-being, consume saffron-based sweets and distribute them among the poor and needy. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your frank and fearless opinions may inadvertently hurt a friend’s ego, so choose your words carefully. Avoid lending money today; if it becomes unavoidable, ensure clear written terms regarding repayment. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will work in your favor, helping you achieve positive outcomes and reduce domestic tensions. However, your romantic relationship may face some strain today. Steer clear of signing new joint ventures or partnership agreements. This is also a day for self-reflection—understanding yourself better will help restore clarity. If you feel overwhelmed by your surroundings, take time out for introspection and reassess your priorities. On the personal front, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling unsettled. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, show respect and reverence toward saints and sages. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.
Aquarius
Dwelling on past events may heighten frustration and adversely affect your health, so make a conscious effort to relax and let go. Today presents favorable opportunities to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funding for new projects. However, excessive involvement in work could strain your relationship with your spouse. You may feel disappointed in matters of love, but do not lose heart—such phases are temporary. Your partner may seem difficult to handle today. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will offer valuable clarity and reassurance. Although you might initially feel neglected by your spouse, you will eventually realize that their busyness was meant to make special arrangements for you. Remedy: For improved health and vitality, include milk and curd in your diet. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Cultivate a harmonious mindset and release feelings of hatred, as negativity is more damaging to the body than love itself. Remember that negativity often appears to prevail quickly, but goodness endures in the long run. Make your investments with care and foresight. An evening at the movie theatre or a dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. The day carries the fragrance of romance—embrace the joy and warmth of love. If you truly believe that time is valuable, take decisive steps toward realizing your highest potential. Travel and educational activities will broaden your perspective and awareness. Today, you will feel truly cherished, enjoying the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. Remedy: To attract success in your professional life, mix red sandalwood powder into your bathing water. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3.40 pm to 5.15 pm.