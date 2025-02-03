Horoscope Today for December 23, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

6 /12

Virgo

You are likely to recover from physical discomfort today, which will help you take part in sports or physical activities with confidence. Keep your temper under control at the workplace and treat everyone politely, as any harsh behavior could put your job at risk and affect your finances. Guests may keep you busy during the evening hours. Your love life may face some disapproval, so handle matters sensitively. Stay alert while dealing with influential people, as you may receive an important tip or useful advice. Today is also a time for self-reflection. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some quiet time alone and try to understand yourself better. Romance will brighten your day, although minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: For steady financial growth, never disrespect or ill-treat Kinnars (Eunuchs), as they are ruled by Mercury.