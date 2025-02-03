Horoscope Today for December 23, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
A positive phase is beginning, so stay cheerful as fresh energy will keep you active throughout the day. Be careful with money matters and stay away from overspending or suspicious financial schemes. Do not allow relatives or friends to handle your finances, as this could push you beyond your planned budget. Your courage and confidence will help you win love and appreciation. Avoid entering into joint ventures, as partners may try to take advantage of you. Today, you will get enough personal time. Use it to fulfill your wishes, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. The day is especially good for married life, so express your love and appreciation to your partner openly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To strengthen financial stability, place reeds over windows and doors.
Taurus
Meditation and yoga will bring both spiritual peace and physical strength today. Be cautious of friends who borrow money and fail to return it, and avoid people who may push you toward bad habits. Miscommunication or an incorrect message could make the day feel dull, so think before you speak or respond. Work pressure may increase due to rising competition, making your schedule hectic. Despite this, make time to meet friends, as staying connected is important for emotional balance. Isolating yourself will not help, as support comes only when you stay connected with society. Married life may face some tension today, so patience and understanding are needed. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or other dog food to bring peace and happiness into the family.
Gemini
Today is ideal for doing things that make you feel confident and happy about yourself. However, avoid investing in land or property, as such decisions could lead to losses. It is better to postpone any major financial commitments. Guests are likely to visit your home, turning the evening into a pleasant and joyful one. You may feel deeply attracted to nature and its beauty today. The day is favorable for starting new projects and putting fresh plans into action. Make good use of your free time by reconnecting with old friends. Married life will be especially joyful, and you are likely to spend one of the best days with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: To improve financial stability, place reeds over windows and doors.
Cancer
Your health will remain stable even with a busy schedule. Better financial flow will help you clear long-pending bills and dues with ease. Take time to visit a relative who has been unwell, as your presence will offer comfort. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, spend quality time together and communicate openly. Express your feelings clearly to avoid confusion. Partnerships with energetic and forward-looking people can bring positive results. Business-related travel will be beneficial in the long run. Married life looks happy and peaceful today, with everything falling into place. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring peace and happiness to family life.
Leo
Your kind and caring nature will bring several happy moments today. Financial gains are likely late in the evening, as money lent earlier may return unexpectedly. However, increasing family responsibilities could create mental pressure. Romance is in the air, and a friendship may grow into something deeper. This is a day of strong performance and visibility at work. Although you understand the importance of giving time to your family, you may still find it difficult to manage everything properly. Your spouse will be in a romantic mood today, adding warmth to your married life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm Remedy: Distribute green-coloured sweets to five young girls to bring joy and harmony into family life.
Virgo
You are likely to recover from physical discomfort today, which will help you take part in sports or physical activities with confidence. Keep your temper under control at the workplace and treat everyone politely, as any harsh behavior could put your job at risk and affect your finances. Guests may keep you busy during the evening hours. Your love life may face some disapproval, so handle matters sensitively. Stay alert while dealing with influential people, as you may receive an important tip or useful advice. Today is also a time for self-reflection. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some quiet time alone and try to understand yourself better. Romance will brighten your day, although minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: For steady financial growth, never disrespect or ill-treat Kinnars (Eunuchs), as they are ruled by Mercury.
Libra
It is an excellent day to engage in activities that uplift your confidence and bring personal satisfaction. An unexpected financial gain may come your way, as a long-pending payment from a debtor is likely to be credited without prior notice, leaving you pleasantly surprised. Positive changes at home will create a more harmonious environment. Be mindful of your choice of attire today, as wearing something your partner dislikes could unintentionally upset them. Long-standing projects and plans are likely to reach their final stage. Those living away from home may find comfort in spending the evening in a park or a peaceful place after completing daily responsibilities. You may initially feel neglected by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you will realise that their busyness was driven by thoughtful preparations meant just for you. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Your strong intellectual abilities will help you overcome existing limitations, provided you maintain a positive mindset. Optimism will be your greatest strength in dealing with challenges today. Avoid lending money, and if it becomes unavoidable, ensure the repayment terms are clearly documented. Be cautious not to engage in arguments with those you live with; any differences should be resolved calmly and amicably. A romantic phase is set to unfold, allowing you to experience love and emotional fulfilment. Professionally, timely completion of important assignments will bring significant gains and recognition. You will have ample time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by the attention and affection you offer. Love after marriage may seem challenging to some, but for you, it will flow naturally throughout the day. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in a secluded place at sunrise to enhance family harmony and happiness. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Body aches and stress-related issues may surface, so it is important to take adequate rest and care of your health. Although money may flow out easily, favourable planetary influences will ensure that your finances remain steady. A celebratory mood will prevail, and you will enjoy spending on family members and close friends. Make sure to communicate an important message to your beloved today, as delaying it until tomorrow may not be advisable. Innovative ideas for generating income are likely to emerge—act on them wisely. You may plan to engage in your favourite leisure activity, but an unexpected guest could disrupt those plans. On the personal front, your spouse will reveal a caring and compassionate side, making the day emotionally rewarding. Remedy: Offer help and service to physically challenged individuals to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.
Capricorn
Avoid oily and spicy foods, as they may affect your health today. While your financial situation shows improvement, continuous expenses could still pose challenges in executing certain plans. A visit to relatives will turn out to be far more pleasant than anticipated. Romance is in the air, with plenty of opportunities to express your feelings. If you have been trying to connect with someone at work for some time, you may finally succeed today. A social gathering or celebration at home could consume much of your time, but it will be enjoyable. Overall, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman. Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
You are likely to impress those around you with your positive outlook and quiet confidence. Avoid overspending in an attempt to impress others, as restraint will serve you better. Your charm and personality will help you form a few meaningful new connections. Your beloved is likely to miss you throughout the day—consider planning a thoughtful surprise to make it truly special. At the workplace, remain vigilant, as a competitor may attempt to undermine you. Proceed with caution and stay focused on your responsibilities. Making subtle changes to enhance your appearance will boost confidence and may attract positive attention. On the personal front, tension with your spouse could arise, and unresolved issues may linger longer than expected, calling for patience and open communication. Remedy: Keep a piece of solid silver with you to support professional growth and stability. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 8.30 am to 11.15 am.
Pisces
Feelings of jealousy may leave you sad or low today, but remember that this is a self-created state of mind and does not require regret. Motivate yourself to overcome it by sharing in others’ joys and offering support in their difficulties. Financially, you are likely to earn money independently, without relying on external help. If mental pressure builds up, confide in close friends or relatives, as sharing your concerns will ease the burden. Your sincere and unconditional love carries a powerful, creative energy that will positively influence your relationships. At work, your dedication and hard effort will yield visible results. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time after completing important tasks, although circumstances may prevent you from using it exactly as planned. Married life will bring moments of happiness, pleasure and harmony today. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more frequently is said to support good health. Lucky Colour: Mauve Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.