Horoscope Today for December 25, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

4 /12

Cancer

People suffering from cataract should avoid polluted places, as smoke and dust may further harm the eyes. It is also advisable to stay away from excessive sunlight. An illness in the family may lead to unexpected financial strain, but at this moment, the health of your loved one should be your top priority rather than money matters. Your witty and pleasant nature will make you popular at social gatherings. This day can become unforgettable if you do not miss the opportunity to express love and intimacy. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage while dealing with colleagues or peers. You will have enough time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by the attention and affection you show. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today it will flow naturally throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Black Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Donate black gram, Bengal gram, black-coloured clothes, and mustard oil to help maintain good health and positive energy.