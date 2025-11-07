Horoscope Today for December 25, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Mental peace will return as your worries begin to ease. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered today. You may visit a relative who has been unwell for some time, and your presence will bring comfort. Your loved one will feel valued and reassured by your support. At work, accepting your mistake will work in your favour, but take time to analyse how you can improve and avoid repeating it. Offering a sincere apology to those you may have hurt will strengthen relationships. Remember, everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in learning from them. Someone from your past may reconnect with you, making the day memorable. There is also a strong chance that you will rediscover love and warmth with your spouse today. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: From time to time, gift red-coloured clothing or other presents to your brothers to maintain harmony and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Unexpected travel may leave you feeling tired and restless. Massaging your body with oil will help relax your muscles and bring relief. Financial gains are likely today, but donating to charity will give you mental peace and balance. A family gathering will put you at the centre of attention, strengthening bonds with loved ones. Work pressure may cause mental stress and turbulence during the day, but you will start feeling relaxed in the later half. Your professional skills will be tested, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. Take time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. Be cautious in personal matters, as a secret from your past may hurt your spouse’s feelings today. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed, as it is considered auspicious for good health.
Gemini
Your strong intellectual ability will help you overcome current limitations. Positive thinking will play a key role in fighting your problems and restoring confidence. Your financial position is set to improve as delayed payments are likely to be recovered. You may come across a family secret, which could come as a surprise. Expressing your feelings or making a proposal will bring relief and lighten your emotional burden. Work at the office will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors extend full support. Good news from a distant place is expected by late evening. Emotionally, you may rediscover love and warmth with your spouse today, strengthening your bond. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Offer raw turmeric in running water to promote good health and positive energy.
Cancer
People suffering from cataract should avoid polluted places, as smoke and dust may further harm the eyes. It is also advisable to stay away from excessive sunlight. An illness in the family may lead to unexpected financial strain, but at this moment, the health of your loved one should be your top priority rather than money matters. Your witty and pleasant nature will make you popular at social gatherings. This day can become unforgettable if you do not miss the opportunity to express love and intimacy. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage while dealing with colleagues or peers. You will have enough time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by the attention and affection you show. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today it will flow naturally throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Black Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Donate black gram, Bengal gram, black-coloured clothes, and mustard oil to help maintain good health and positive energy.
Leo
Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as positive thinking will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, make a conscious effort to let go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge. Control your expenses today and focus only on essential purchases. Taking a short break from your routine and spending time with friends will refresh your mind. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take time out to be with them and communicate openly. Express your feelings clearly and honestly. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Voluntary work done today will not only help others but will also improve your self-image and inner satisfaction. Be cautious of outside interference, as it may cause tension in your married life. Lucky Colour: Cream and Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To achieve success in job or business, wear cream-coloured footwear with a touch of yellow.
Virgo
Your health will remain excellent today. Investments related to your house or property are likely to bring good returns. Take a break from your routine schedule and spend some relaxing time with friends to refresh your mind. There are chances of meeting someone who may help you experience the joy and excitement of love. Professionally, some people may see progress or new opportunities. However, be extra cautious while driving back home from work at night, as carelessness could lead to an accident and affect your health for several days. On the personal front, you are set to enjoy a pleasant and positive change in your married life, adding romance and closeness to your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: For success in your professional life, keep Dhruv grass, green leaf stems, and sweet basil at home. Replace them with fresh ones once they dry.
Libra
Taking part in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy and stay active. Investments related to property or residence are likely to prove beneficial. Children should focus more on their studies and start planning for their future. Acting out of revenge in love will not bring positive results. Instead, stay calm and express your true feelings honestly to your partner. Deserving employees may receive promotions or financial rewards. People of this zodiac sign have an interesting nature. While you enjoy being around friends, you also value spending time alone. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to take out some personal time for yourself. However, interference from your spouse’s relatives may disturb peace and harmony in married life. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Mix red sandalwood in your bathing water to maintain stability and harmony in your love life.
Scorpio
You will have enough time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Those who have borrowed money may be required to repay it, which could put some pressure on your finances. Work-related stress may occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends, so try to strike a balance. Your deep and selfless love holds great value for your beloved. Adapting to new techniques will help increase your efficiency at work, and your unique style of handling tasks will attract positive attention from others. You will make good use of your hidden talents to turn the day in your favour. On the personal front, you are likely to experience the true joy and emotional depth of married life today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Seek the blessings of elders in the family by touching their feet early in the morning to maintain peace and harmony at home.
Sagittarius
Your smile will act as a powerful remedy against stress and depression today. Several new financial schemes may come your way, but it is important to carefully weigh the pros and cons before making any commitments. Before making changes to your home environment, ensure you have the consent and support of others involved. There is little chance of avoiding romance today, as love may strike unexpectedly. Whatever task you take up, you will remain in a strong and commanding position. Many important issues will demand your immediate attention, keeping you busy throughout the day. In crucial moments, your spouse will stand by you and offer full support in an important matter of your life. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to bring prosperity and happiness to your family.
Capricorn
Your short temper may land you in unnecessary trouble today, so try to stay calm. Avoid taking rash decisions, especially while dealing with major financial negotiations. Spending joyful moments with family and friends will help lift your mood. However, your unpredictable behaviour may make it difficult for your beloved to understand you today. Those running small businesses under this zodiac sign may face temporary losses, but there is no need to worry if you continue working hard and moving in the right direction. Your efforts will bring positive results in time. If you are travelling, ensure that you carry all important documents with you. A disagreement with your spouse may arise over an old issue, such as a forgotten birthday, but harmony will be restored by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food and share it with cows to promote good health and positive energy.
Aquarius
Fill your mind with bright, beautiful, and positive thoughts to lift your spirits. Your financial condition is set to improve steadily. Your charm and pleasing personality will help you make a few new friends today. On the personal front, your love life may take a serious turn, as your partner could discuss the possibility of marriage. Take time to think through every aspect carefully before making a decision. At work, your boss is likely to appreciate your efforts, boosting your confidence. Despite your intentions, you may struggle to find personal time due to a busy schedule. In an important and critical matter of life, your spouse will stand firmly by your side and support you. Lucky Colour: Navy Blue Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Remedy: Offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple to strengthen romance and harmony in your relationship.
Pisces
You can keep your weight under control by exercising regularly and staying active. Avoid making any investments today, as conditions may not be favourable. It is a good day to move forward with a matrimonial alliance or marriage-related discussions. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they are likely to be short-lived. At work, do not hand over important files to your boss until you are fully confident that everything is complete and accurate. During your free time, you may relax by playing a game or engaging in light activities. However, stay alert throughout the day, as there is a chance of a minor accident. After facing difficulties in married life, you will finally experience relief and warmth, bringing positivity and happiness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa and sing devotional hymns to strengthen your financial position and invite positive energy.