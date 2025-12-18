Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Be careful while taking decisions today, as your choices may affect others deeply and could also cause you mental stress if taken in haste. Try to be patient and considerate. Financial gains are likely through your children, which will bring happiness and a sense of pride. Your patience may be tested, so control your words, as harsh or unbalanced speech can hurt people around you. Your thoughts may remain focused on your lover for most of the day. Creative efforts will stand out and earn appreciation from those around you. Some issues at the workplace may upset you and distract your mind, but avoid overthinking. A small disagreement with relatives is possible, though it is likely to end on a positive note by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Include cardamom in your daily diet to improve health and mental balance.
Taurus
Your pleasant and charming nature will draw people towards you today. It is a favourable day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value in the future. However, domestic issues may arise if you fail to give enough time to your family, so try to maintain balance. Love life looks wonderful, with warmth and closeness bringing joy. While taking important business decisions, do not let others pressure you into choices you are not confident about. Your sense of humour will help you handle situations easily. Your spouse may plan something special to express love, and your support will make the moment even more memorable. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Feeding barley to cows will help bring harmony and happiness in family life.
Gemini
Good news is likely to brighten your day. You will be able to earn money on your own today, without depending on anyone’s support. Your curiosity and desire to learn will help you connect with new people and build meaningful friendships. You may have heard that love has no limits, and today you are likely to feel it deeply in your own life. If you are thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure you carefully examine all details before making any commitment. Your creativity and enthusiasm will remain high and help you make good progress. Married life will feel especially loving and fulfilling, bringing warmth and emotional satisfaction throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Allow fresh air to flow freely in your home, especially through the main entrance, to support growth and positivity in work and business.
Cancer
Financial concerns and money-related issues may cause some tension today, so try to plan your expenses carefully. At the same time, influential people may be willing to support or invest in ideas that have quality and uniqueness. Make an effort to express your care and affection to family members, both through words and actions, as this will strengthen bonds and increase happiness. Love life is set to reach a new level, with the day beginning on a joyful note and ending with warm thoughts of each other. You may find little time to rest, as pending work will keep you busy. Business-related travel is likely to bring positive results in the long run. Married life looks pleasant and fulfilling, adding to your overall sense of contentment. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Spend 15 to 20 minutes in early morning sunlight daily to improve health and reduce physical deficiencies.
Leo
Your health is expected to remain good today, keeping you active and positive. It will be helpful to seek advice from senior family members on managing finances and savings, as their guidance can be useful in daily life. Spending the evening with friends will lift your mood and do you a lot of good. The thought of meeting a friend after a long time may fill you with excitement and emotional energy. Some people may find opportunities for part-time work. Be cautious while socialising and avoid those who could harm your reputation. The day is likely to end on a wonderful note, with a memorable and joyful evening spent with your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Add a few strands of sacred Kusha grass to your bathing water to promote harmony and happiness in family life.
Virgo
You are likely to enjoy moments of rest and relaxation today. Your financial situation is expected to improve as the day progresses. It is a good time to pamper yourself and engage in activities that bring you happiness. Your soulmate may keep thinking about you throughout the day, strengthening emotional bonds. Stay alert while interacting with influential or experienced people, as you may receive a useful piece of advice. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to take time out to spend with your life partner. Minor disagreements may arise, but they can be handled calmly. Love will colour your day, making everything feel brighter and more beautiful. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Respect and obey your father to maintain peace and positivity in the family environment.
Libra
Health will remain stable despite a demanding schedule. However, frequent spending on minor household needs may leave you mentally drained. Your ability to impress and influence others will bring tangible rewards, though unwelcome interference could lead to friction. A possible salary increase is likely to boost your morale, making this a good time to shed negativity, complaints, and lingering doubts. Any construction or renovation work initiated today is expected to be completed satisfactorily. Be mindful, however, as your spouse’s behaviour may have an impact on your professional relationships. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, avoid all forms of intoxication. Lucky Colour: Peach. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
Begin your day with yoga and meditation; this will prove beneficial and help you sustain high energy levels throughout the day. Instead of remaining idle, involve yourself in activities that can enhance your earning potential. Sharing your concerns with family members will bring mental relief, but allowing ego to prevent you from opening up on important matters is unwise, as it may only compound your problems. Today brings the joy of deep, soulful love—make time to experience and nurture it. You are likely to be in the spotlight, with success well within reach. Time is valuable, so use it purposefully to achieve your goals. At the same time, understand the importance of flexibility and spending quality time with family. Be cautious in your marital life, as minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate and create long-term strain if not handled sensitively. Also, avoid blindly trusting others’ advice or opinions. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, immerse an empty earthen pot with its lid in flowing water. Lucky Colour: Wine. Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.40 am.
Sagittarius
Today brings sheer pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life with a positive spirit. Your plan to save money is likely to succeed, and you will be able to manage your finances prudently. It is also a good day to devote some of your time and energy to helping others. Be mindful of your emotions, as you may be overly sensitive to remarks made by your partner. Exercise restraint and avoid reacting in ways that could aggravate the situation. Those who are currently unemployed will need to put in extra effort today, as only consistent hard work will lead to the desired opportunities. You are likely to spend quality time with your spouse; however, an unresolved issue from the past could trigger a disagreement. Handle matters calmly, as situations in your married life may otherwise slip out of control. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth in your home. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Avoid making hasty decisions driven by momentary impulses, as they may adversely affect your children’s interests. Today offers an opportunity to learn the art of saving and managing money wisely, and to put those skills to effective use. A social gathering with family members will uplift spirits and keep everyone in a cheerful mood. A long phase of loneliness is likely to come to an end as you appear to connect with your soulmate. However, dealing with your partner may require patience, as their behaviour could be challenging at times. The day may bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling moments, leaving you feeling confused and fatigued. On a positive note, you will relive and cherish beautiful romantic memories with your spouse, adding warmth to the day. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes daily in the early morning to help overcome health issues and deficiencies. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.45 am.
Aquarius
Stress should not be ignored, as it is rapidly emerging as a serious concern, comparable to the effects of tobacco and alcohol. Although your expenses may increase today, a corresponding rise in income will help you manage your financial obligations. Children may demand extra attention, but their presence will also bring joy and emotional satisfaction. Romantic feelings are likely to be warmly reciprocated. However, your associates may feel irritated if you avoid giving clear and direct responses. The day could be tense, with differences arising among close associates, requiring patience and composure. On a positive note, you are likely to spend one of the most fulfilling days of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Listen to others with an open mind—you may discover solutions to your own problems in the process. Today, you are likely to earn money through your own efforts, without any external help or support. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but avoid volunteering to cover expenses, or you may end the day with an empty wallet. Romantic thoughts will occupy your mind as you connect with your beloved. At work, those who have been obstructing your progress are likely to face a setback, which you may witness firsthand. Your creativity and enthusiasm will remain high, turning the day into a productive and rewarding one. On the personal front, life will feel especially joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. Remedy: For prosperity and harmony in the family, both men and women should apply a vermillion mark on the forehead. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.