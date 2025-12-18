Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

8 /12

Scorpio

Begin your day with yoga and meditation; this will prove beneficial and help you sustain high energy levels throughout the day. Instead of remaining idle, involve yourself in activities that can enhance your earning potential. Sharing your concerns with family members will bring mental relief, but allowing ego to prevent you from opening up on important matters is unwise, as it may only compound your problems. Today brings the joy of deep, soulful love—make time to experience and nurture it. You are likely to be in the spotlight, with success well within reach. Time is valuable, so use it purposefully to achieve your goals. At the same time, understand the importance of flexibility and spending quality time with family. Be cautious in your marital life, as minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate and create long-term strain if not handled sensitively. Also, avoid blindly trusting others’ advice or opinions. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, immerse an empty earthen pot with its lid in flowing water. Lucky Colour: Wine. Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.40 am.