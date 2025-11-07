Horoscope Today for December 27, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

4 /12

Cancer

You are likely to feel relief from the stress and pressure that have troubled you for a long time. This is the right moment to make changes in your lifestyle so that tension stays away for good. Be cautious at the workplace, as a colleague may try to take or misplace one of your valuable belongings. Keep your personal items under close watch. You will remain cheerful, energetic, and loving today. Your pleasant nature will spread happiness among people around you. Love is in the air, and you will feel emotionally connected and blissful. However, you may feel that your beloved is not giving you enough time. You are likely to speak openly about this and express your concerns clearly. Your spouse may surprise you by buying something special for you. Spending time gardening will bring relaxation and peace, and it will also benefit the environment. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Look at your reflection in mustard oil, then prepare sweet balls made of flour in the same oil and feed them to birds. This is believed to support faster financial growth.