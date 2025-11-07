Horoscope Today for December 27, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You may feel uneasy at times today, and this could affect your peace of mind. A close friend, however, will step in with timely support and help you sort out the issues. Listening to calming music will help reduce stress and bring some relief. Expenses may arise as you spend money on repairing a faulty electronic item. Keep your anger in check, as harsh words could hurt your family members. You may plan an outing with your lover, but an urgent task could come up and force you to cancel it. This may lead to an argument, so handle the situation with patience. You will also get some free time today, which can be used for meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and balanced. Later in the day, you may relive joyful teenage memories with your spouse, sharing light moments and laughter. Before starting any new work, think carefully about its possible outcomes and how it may affect you. Lucky colour: Sky blue Auspicious time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place. This is believed to strengthen your financial position.
Taurus
Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment, especially for those stepping out to relax and have fun. You have the ability to earn money without depending on anyone else. All you need is confidence in your own skills. Some good news is likely to come your way, bringing happiness not just to you but also to your family. Keep your excitement under control to make the most of the moment. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, adding warmth to the day. You will be full of fresh ideas, and the activities you choose are likely to bring gains beyond your expectations. You and your spouse will create a beautiful and memorable moment in your married life today. Watching a good movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday will add to the joy. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket or with you. This is believed to bring positivity and success in business and work life.
Gemini
Your health will remain good even though the day may be hectic. If you are travelling, be extra careful with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Family responsibilities may increase and cause some mental stress, so try to stay calm and organised. Your soulmate will be thinking about you throughout the day, bringing emotional warmth. You may also realise today that your life partner is truly sweet and supportive. On the financial front, there are chances of getting back money that you had earlier loaned to someone, which will ease some of your money-related worries. Lucky colour: Light green Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate items made of bronze. This is believed to strengthen the positive influence of Mercury and support financial growth.
Cancer
You are likely to feel relief from the stress and pressure that have troubled you for a long time. This is the right moment to make changes in your lifestyle so that tension stays away for good. Be cautious at the workplace, as a colleague may try to take or misplace one of your valuable belongings. Keep your personal items under close watch. You will remain cheerful, energetic, and loving today. Your pleasant nature will spread happiness among people around you. Love is in the air, and you will feel emotionally connected and blissful. However, you may feel that your beloved is not giving you enough time. You are likely to speak openly about this and express your concerns clearly. Your spouse may surprise you by buying something special for you. Spending time gardening will bring relaxation and peace, and it will also benefit the environment. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Look at your reflection in mustard oil, then prepare sweet balls made of flour in the same oil and feed them to birds. This is believed to support faster financial growth.
Leo
Elderly people should be extra careful about their health today. Those who are employed may feel the need for steady income, but past unnecessary expenses could leave them short of funds. The day is favourable for gaining attention easily, without putting in much effort. A sudden romantic interaction may leave you confused, so take things slowly. You will get enough time to spend with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply touched by the care and affection you show. Your spouse will also reveal a gentle and caring side, making the bond stronger. As the day progresses, you may realise that true friends always stand by you in every situation. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Make sure your home receives enough sunlight. This is believed to support good health and positive energy.
Virgo
Practising meditation and yoga today will help you grow spiritually and stay physically fit. You may have to spend a large amount of money as a family function or rituals are being organised at home. This could put some pressure on your finances, so manage expenses carefully. There are strong chances of meeting someone who touches your heart. During your free time, you will enjoy walking under the clear sky and breathing fresh air. This will keep your mind calm and positive throughout the day. You will also relive sweet and memorable romantic moments with your spouse. Sharing your inner feelings and past worries with a close friend or relative will bring emotional relief. Lucky colour: Light brown Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Remedy: Use spices like garam masala, dry fruits, and jaggery in moderate amounts while cooking daily. This is believed to help improve your financial condition.
Libra
Expectant mothers are advised to exercise extra caution while walking, especially on slippery surfaces, and to avoid exposure to cigarette smoke, as it may adversely affect the unborn child. You may have to spend money today on your partner’s health; however, there is no cause for concern, as long-saved funds will prove useful at this time. A friend may turn to you for guidance in resolving personal issues. Romance surrounds you today—open your eyes and you will notice the warmth and affection in every moment. Time is valuable, and making the most of it will help you achieve your desired goals. At the same time, it is important to remain flexible and devote quality time to your family. Married life brings unexpected joy today, with love and companionship felt throughout the day. However, family members may not fully heed your words or take matters seriously, which could test your patience and trigger moments of irritation. Remedy: To promote happiness and good health, offer fried savouries (pakodas) to crows, which are associated with Saturn. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Jealousy may weigh on your mind today, leading to feelings of sadness or low mood. However, this is largely self-created, and there is no need to dwell on it. Instead, motivate yourself to rise above these emotions by genuinely sharing in others’ joys and sorrows. Those who have been spending carelessly would be wise to rein in expenses and begin saving from today. Do not ignore your social life—step away from your busy routine and spend time with your family at a gathering or social event. This will not only ease mental pressure but also help you overcome any hesitation or emotional barriers. Your love life remains strong, and no force can come between you and your partner. You may also enjoy a pleasant outing to a park or shopping mall with younger family members. Married life feels especially fulfilling today, bringing warmth and happiness. Your ability to show respect and grace in social settings helps you leave a positive impression on others and enhances your public image. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes to attract positivity and balance. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Sagittarius
Today’s entertainment should revolve around sports, physical activity, or outdoor pursuits, as these will refresh both body and mind. You are capable of earning and succeeding without relying on anyone else—self-belief is your greatest strength. Your wit and sense of humour will uplift the atmosphere around you and draw people toward you. Your beloved is likely to be in a romantic mood, adding warmth to the day. You may also enjoy quiet moments reading an engaging magazine or novel. Married life feels especially special today, with an experience that stands out from the usual routine. To safeguard your interests, it is best to speak the truth, avoid unnecessary evasiveness, and work with honesty to prevent any future setbacks. Remedy: If circumstances force you to spend time with someone you find unpleasant, apply a tilak of white sandalwood on your forehead to maintain calm and clarity. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
You need to keep a firm check on your emotions today and respond thoughtfully rather than impulsively. Financially, you may not have to rely on your own resources, as an elder in the family could extend support when needed. Friends will also step forward to help you if the situation demands it. Your love life takes on a delightful flavour today—rich, warm and unexpectedly sweet, much like the aroma of chocolate blended with ginger and roses. Travel outside your usual surroundings may feel tiring or uncomfortable, but it will prove useful in building valuable connections. Married life reaches a romantic high, making this one of the most memorable days you will share with your spouse. At the same time, you will find contentment in your own company, fully enjoying the day even without constant social interaction. Remedy: Honouring and feeding saints or holy persons will promote good health and inner peace. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.
Aquarius
Fill your mind with positive thoughts and maintain a calm outlook. Due to the Moon’s placement, there is a possibility of spending money on unnecessary items today. If building long-term wealth is your goal, it would be wise to discuss financial planning with your spouse or parents. An old contact may resurface and create minor complications. You may also find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your partner feeling a bit upset. Handle the situation with patience and understanding. On the professional front, your communication skills and work efficiency will stand out. Although an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, their presence is likely to bring warmth and brighten your day. Spending time cooking something special with your partner can further strengthen emotional bonds and add excitement to your relationship. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Outdoor sports and physical activities will draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring added benefits for both mind and body. You may come to better understand the true value of money, as a financial requirement could arise when resources feel limited. This serves as an important reminder to plan expenses more carefully. Domestic matters may remain somewhat unpredictable, requiring patience and flexibility. An unexpected romantic inclination may brighten your mood. Efforts made to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results, boosting your confidence. You are likely to receive special attention from your spouse, adding warmth to the day. While dreaming of success is natural and inspiring, remember that real progress comes from action—avoid spending too much of your valuable time lost in daydreams. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial stability and prosperity. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.