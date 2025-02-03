Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

11 /12

Aquarius

Just as food derives its flavour from salt, a little unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the value of happiness. A creditor may approach you today seeking repayment of a loan. While you may be able to clear the dues, it could create some financial strain, so it is advisable to avoid borrowing in the future. You will make positive changes in your home environment. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. At work, the day could turn remarkably positive if you take the initiative to greet someone who has been opposed to you. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you respect and goodwill. Above all, today promises some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments with your spouse. Remedy: Wear shoes in a black-and-white colour combination to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.