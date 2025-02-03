Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

Aries
Do not worry too much about your health today, as a positive mindset will work like a strong shield against illness. Your confidence and right attitude will help you overcome negative thoughts. Money-related problems are likely to get resolved, and there are chances of financial gains. On the personal front, an important development may bring happiness to you and your family. Avoid giving in to unnecessary emotional pressure from your partner. Your ability to learn new things will stand out, and you may receive an important invitation from an unexpected source. However, be careful, as interference from a stranger could create tension between you and your partner. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean and well maintained to enjoy good health.
Taurus
Do not waste your energy on unnecessary or negative thoughts. Instead, use it in a positive and meaningful way. Unexpected expenses may increase financial pressure today. Children may need your support to complete their school-related work. Your love life looks positive and may bring happiness. Those who are unemployed should put in extra effort, as hard work is the only way to achieve the desired job. You will have some free time today, which you can use for meditation. This will help you stay calm and mentally peaceful. Your spouse may try to surprise you with love and affection, so respond warmly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: For financial stability, have strong faith, stay connected with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and stay away from mental stress or harm.
Gemini
Avoid eating uncovered or exposed food today, as it may affect your health. You may have to spend money on your partner’s health, but there is no need to worry because your long-term savings will be useful at this time. Someone at home may feel irritated due to your recent behaviour, so try to act with patience. This is not a good time to share personal feelings or secrets with your loved one. Professionally, it is a favourable day to build contacts with people from other countries. Do not hesitate to share your views when asked, as your opinion will be valued. However, some issues with your spouse may cause mental stress today. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Look at your reflection in mustard oil and donate it to someone in need to maintain good health.
Cancer
Your hopes will rise and fill you with positivity today. Those who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar person may see good returns. Put in sincere efforts for the well-being of your family, and let your actions be guided by love and a positive outlook rather than greed. Romance looks promising as a friendship may turn into something deeper. Be careful while dealing with business or legal matters, and read all documents properly before signing. You will be full of fresh ideas today, and the decisions you take may bring benefits beyond your expectations. Your spouse will be caring and supportive, which will make you feel happy and emotionally satisfied. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Stay honest and avoid giving false information to achieve success in your job and business.
Leo
Focus your thoughts and energy on actions that can turn your dreams into reality. Just wishing will not help unless you make real efforts. Today, money may come from an unexpected source, which will ease many of your financial worries. A visit to a religious place or to a relative is likely. Your love life looks hopeful, and if you have been trying to communicate with someone at work for a long time, you may finally get a positive response. After finishing household work, homemakers may enjoy watching television or spending time on their mobile phones. Your spouse is likely to show extra care and affection, making you feel loved and secure. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Worship the banana tree and light a ghee lamp near it on Thursdays to maintain good health.
Virgo
Those who have been working overtime recently and feeling low on energy should avoid stress and confusion today. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but think carefully before taking any step. Be cautious while sharing confidential matters with your spouse, as it may unintentionally reach others. Love will give you emotional strength and a reason to feel connected. Businesspersons should focus on new plans and strategies to handle rising competition. Try to complete your work on time today, as someone at home is waiting for your attention. Married life looks very pleasant, so express your love and appreciation to your partner openly. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and silver-foiled chola to Lord Hanuman to maintain good health.
Libra
Your health will remain excellent today. If you work or study away from home, be mindful to avoid people who tend to waste your time or money. You may feel unsettled by the behaviour of a family member; addressing the issue through calm and open communication will help restore harmony. Romance will occupy your thoughts as you spend meaningful time with your sweetheart. From beginning to end, the day will keep you energetic and productive at work. You will also find time to socialise and follow up on activities you enjoy the most. By the end of the day, you will realise that your marital life has never felt more fulfilling and beautiful. Remedy: Store water in a yellow-coloured glass bottle, keep it in sunlight, and drink it to promote harmony and contentment in family life. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.
Scorpio
It is a favourable day to focus on activities that enhance your health and well-being. If you are travelling, remain alert about your belongings, as there is a risk of loss or theft—take special care to keep your purse and valuables secure. You will be able to get things done your way by using your intelligence and personal charm effectively. If you are going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics to maintain harmony. Your partner will show enthusiasm for your new ideas and initiatives. This is also a good time to step out, expand your network, and interact with influential people. However, the absence of domestic help may create some stress with your life partner, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, bring back half of them, and keep them in your locker to attract financial prosperity and auspiciousness. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Do not allow trivial matters to disturb your peace of mind. Today will highlight the true value of money and how unnecessary expenses can adversely affect your future. Pay attention to the needs of children along with beautifying your home, as a house without children, though well organised, often lacks warmth. Children bring joy, abundance, and vitality into a household. Romantic influences are strong today, and your partner may display an intense and expressive romantic side. If you remain focused on your work, success and recognition are assured. However, although free time should be used wisely, you may end up wasting it today, which could negatively impact your mood. Remedy: To maintain good health, drink water from a silver vessel. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Capricorn
Those suffering from blood pressure issues should be especially cautious about their health while travelling in crowded buses. Individuals who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar source are likely to see gains today. However, increasing family responsibilities may weigh on your mind and create mental strain. Personal guidance or heartfelt conversations will help strengthen your relationships. Investments made today may prove profitable, although you could face some resistance or differing opinions from partners. This is a good time to reflect on your own shortcomings and consciously make time for self-improvement. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you may feel deeply emotional as you recognise the surprisingly beautiful realities of your own marriage. Remedy: To promote happiness and good health, offer fried savouries (pakodas) to crows, which are associated with Saturn. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Aquarius
Just as food derives its flavour from salt, a little unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the value of happiness. A creditor may approach you today seeking repayment of a loan. While you may be able to clear the dues, it could create some financial strain, so it is advisable to avoid borrowing in the future. You will make positive changes in your home environment. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. At work, the day could turn remarkably positive if you take the initiative to greet someone who has been opposed to you. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you respect and goodwill. Above all, today promises some of the most memorable and fulfilling moments with your spouse. Remedy: Wear shoes in a black-and-white colour combination to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.
Pisces
Your personality will be especially appealing today, leaving a lasting impression on those around you. Past investments made with a long-term vision are likely to yield rewarding returns now. This is an excellent day to plan for the future of your children or dependents. You may feel the absence of true love today, but there is no cause for worry—everything changes with time, and so will your romantic life. At work, you will feel valued and appreciated. You will also get the opportunity to spend meaningful time with your partner and express your feelings openly. The morning may begin with some difficulty, possibly due to a power cut or minor disruption, but your spouse will step in to support you and help things run smoothly. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows is believed to positively enhance and strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm