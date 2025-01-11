Horoscope Today for December 30, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

4 /12

Cancer

An evening at the cinema or a quiet dinner with your spouse is likely to keep you relaxed and in high spirits. Money you have been saving for a long time may be put to use today; however, the associated expenses could momentarily dampen your mood. Be generous and fair while resolving personal matters, but remain mindful of your words so as not to hurt those who genuinely care for you. A sudden romantic interaction may leave you feeling a bit unsettled or confused. At work, you may face some disappointment as the recognition or rewards you were anticipating get delayed. Your partner may not be able to give you adequate time, prompting an open and honest conversation where you express your concerns clearly. While personal space is important in married life, today both of you may prefer closeness and emotional intimacy. The spark of romance will be strong and uplifting. Remedy: To attract positive outcomes in your professional or business life, offer eight pieces of coal into flowing water. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.30 pm.