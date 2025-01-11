Horoscope Today for December 30, 2025, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time

Aries
Your generosity will work quietly in your favour, helping you shed negative tendencies such as doubt, disloyalty, emotional lows, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. An unexpected source of income may emerge today, easing several financial concerns. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. You may feel a sense of relief after expressing your thoughts openly, as it lifts a mental burden. Ensure pending tasks are completed promptly, especially before they draw your boss’s attention. Friends may visit and spend time at your home, bringing warmth and companionship; however, avoid indulgence in harmful substances such as alcohol or cigarettes during this period. You are likely to spend generously with your spouse today, but the time together will be deeply enjoyable and rewarding. Remedy: To attract positive energy in your professional life, incorporate black salt, black pepper, ginger, dates, and neem leaves into your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Taurus
Today offers ample time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Those awaiting their salaries may feel some financial anxiety and could consider seeking short-term help from a trusted friend. Relatives or friends may drop by, making for a pleasant and engaging evening. Be mindful of your conduct while spending time with your partner. Stay focused on your professional responsibilities and avoid emotional confrontations at work. Although people close to you may seek your attention today, you may prefer solitude to restore mental calm and clarity. A lingering disagreement with your spouse may finally ease, helped by the warmth of a shared, cherished memory. During tense moments, recalling happier times together can help diffuse conflict. Remedy: Wear footwear in a black-and-white combination to support financial stability and strength. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.
Gemini
Spend meaningful time with your children to relieve stress and restore emotional balance. Their presence has a naturally healing effect, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Today, it would be wise to avoid lending money to relatives who have yet to repay earlier loans. Your loved ones are in good spirits, making it an ideal day to plan something special with them in the evening. Make a conscious effort to forgive your partner, as this will strengthen emotional bonds. Those appearing for competitive examinations should remain calm and composed—do not allow fear or anxiety to unsettle you. Your preparation and effort will yield positive results. Be cautious with your words, especially if drawn into an argument, as harsh remarks could escalate tensions. While the day may not unfold entirely according to your expectations, you are likely to share a warm and pleasant time with your better half. Remedy: For greater financial auspiciousness, chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyuta, Keshava, Vishnu, Hari, Satya, Janardana, Hamsa, and Narayana. Lucky Colour: Silver. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.
Cancer
An evening at the cinema or a quiet dinner with your spouse is likely to keep you relaxed and in high spirits. Money you have been saving for a long time may be put to use today; however, the associated expenses could momentarily dampen your mood. Be generous and fair while resolving personal matters, but remain mindful of your words so as not to hurt those who genuinely care for you. A sudden romantic interaction may leave you feeling a bit unsettled or confused. At work, you may face some disappointment as the recognition or rewards you were anticipating get delayed. Your partner may not be able to give you adequate time, prompting an open and honest conversation where you express your concerns clearly. While personal space is important in married life, today both of you may prefer closeness and emotional intimacy. The spark of romance will be strong and uplifting. Remedy: To attract positive outcomes in your professional or business life, offer eight pieces of coal into flowing water. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.30 pm.
Leo
Avoid raising your voice, as it could affect your health and well-being. At the workplace, remain alert, as a colleague may mishandle or even take one of your valuable belongings—keep your personal items secure. Children may test your patience today; handle the situation with affection rather than force to maintain harmony and reduce stress. Remember, love is best met with love. Romantically, you may feel deeply expressive and open, making unconditional affection easier to share. Your partner is likely to support your new ideas and plans wholeheartedly. Clear and effective communication will be one of your strongest assets today, helping you navigate both personal and professional matters smoothly. Your spouse may surprise you by doing something truly special, adding warmth and joy to the day. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, distribute, gift, donate, or regularly use items such as perfume, fragrances, incense sticks, and camphor. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 7 pm.
Virgo
Today’s entertainment is best found in sports, physical activities, or outdoor events that refresh both body and mind. Money you have been saving for a long time may be spent today; while necessary, the expense could briefly dampen your mood. This is also a day when someone who once harboured ill feelings toward you may attempt to resolve differences and seek reconciliation. Emotional fluctuations could surface, so try to maintain inner balance. At the workplace, your views will be heard with sincerity, and others are likely to value your input. Those living away from home may choose to spend their free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening after completing daily responsibilities. On the personal front, you may feel that your spouse is giving less attention to your family compared to their own during a time of need. Handle the situation with patience and understanding to avoid unnecessary tension. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead before meeting your partner to strengthen emotional bonding and harmony. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Libra
Today calls for adequate rest, as you have been under considerable mental pressure recently. Recreation and light entertainment will help you unwind and restore balance. With the support of a close relative, you may make positive progress in business matters, leading to financial gains. Work pressure is likely to remain light, allowing you to enjoy quality time with family members. On the personal front, your partner may feel inclined to express their own thoughts rather than listen, which could leave you feeling unsettled. Try to respond with patience and understanding. Businesspersons are advised to maintain confidentiality and avoid sharing sensitive details of plans or proposals, as doing so could invite complications. Students should refrain from procrastination and use available free time to complete pending tasks, as this will prove beneficial. After a challenging phase in married life, harmony and positivity are likely to return today. Remedy: To support success and stability in your professional life, offer raw milk on a Shivlinga. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Scorpio
Today, you are guided by a strong sense of hope and optimism. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. If mental pressure weighs on you, speaking with close friends or relatives will help ease the burden and bring clarity. Romance takes centre stage, filling your heart with warmth and enthusiasm. At work, circumstances are likely to favour you, and your ability to respond swiftly and effectively to challenges will earn appreciation and recognition. Your life partner will make sincere efforts to bring happiness and comfort into your day, strengthening emotional bonds. Remedy: To promote harmony and happiness in family life, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Sagittarius
Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga will help restore inner calm while also improving physical well-being. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today are likely to prove useful in the future, helping you navigate major challenges with greater ease. An invitation to an award function involving your child will bring pride and happiness, as you see your expectations being fulfilled. In matters of the heart, avoid overly emotional or exaggerated expressions today and keep communication balanced. New ideas for generating income may occur to you—make the most of them and avoid wasting valuable time. Remember, time once lost cannot be regained, so use it wisely. On the domestic front, your spouse may feel upset if you forget to share something important, so be open and communicative. Remedy: To maintain harmony and happiness in your love life, observe one salt-free meal during the day. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Your health requires attention, so do not ignore signs of fatigue or strain. Guidance from your father is likely to prove valuable, especially in matters related to work or decision-making. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your planned schedule, leaving you doing more for others and less for yourself. Romantic thoughts may occupy your mind as you connect with your beloved. If work has been challenging over the past few days, today brings relief, with situations turning in your favour. Although you may wish to spend quality time with your partner, pressing professional commitments could limit your availability. You will realise today just how supportive and caring your spouse truly is, reinforcing a deep sense of gratitude and emotional security. Remedy: To enhance harmony and positivity in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
You may finally find relief from a long-standing health issue, bringing a sense of comfort and renewal. Spending on essential household items could strain your finances today, but these necessary expenses will help you avoid greater problems in the future. You may also receive unexpected gifts or tokens of affection from relatives or friends. Your sweetheart is likely to miss you throughout the day, making this a good time to plan a thoughtful surprise and create a memorable moment together. Stay focused on your work and keep your priorities clear. While you generally enjoy spending time alone, today may offer some personal time that is nonetheless occupied by office responsibilities. A pleasant development in the morning could set a positive tone and make the entire day feel uplifting. Remedy: To support financial stability, offer raw turmeric in flowing water. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Maintain patience, as your sustained efforts, guided by common sense and understanding, will lead you toward success. Married couples may need to spend a considerable amount on their children’s education today. Be cautious, as someone close to you may react impulsively to financial matters, creating brief tension at home. Romance is in the air, bringing a sense of emotional fulfilment—embrace the warmth and positivity. At the workplace, your past efforts may finally receive due recognition, and your performance could put you in line for a promotion. Businesspersons can benefit from seeking guidance from experienced professionals to support expansion plans. Although the day will keep you busy, the evening offers time to unwind and engage in activities you enjoy. A positive development early in the day may uplift your mood and set a favourable tone for the hours ahead. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, show respect and offer support to young girls and virtuous women. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.