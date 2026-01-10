Horoscope Today for January 10, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Yoga and meditation will keep you physically fit and mentally calm today. You may gain financially because of your children, which will bring you a sense of happiness and relief. Resolving differences with family members will help you move closer to your goals with ease. Love and romance will dominate your thoughts as you spend time with your partner. There is a chance you may waste some free time on unproductive activities, so try to stay mindful. The evening promises to be special, as you are likely to enjoy some of the best moments with your spouse. You may also feel drawn towards spirituality and could take part in a yoga camp, read a spiritual book, or listen to a spiritual guide. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Feed barley to cows to maintain happiness and harmony in family life.
Taurus
A heartfelt compliment from a friend will lift your mood and bring happiness. You have built your life like a tree that offers shade to others while silently bearing the heat itself, and today that goodness will be acknowledged. An old friend may guide you on ways to increase profits in business. Following this advice can bring positive results. Spending time in social activities with family will be enjoyable and refreshing. You will strongly feel the love and presence of your partner, making the day warm and pleasant. Students should avoid delaying their work and use their free time to complete pending tasks, as this will be beneficial. Married life will be joyful, with physical closeness at its peak. However, despite all this, you may feel low without a clear reason, so try to stay calm and patient. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Help students, teachers, and small children wholeheartedly to maintain happiness and peace of mind.
Gemini
Stay calm and composed today, as losing your temper while facing challenges could land you in trouble. Controlling anger is important, as it can cloud your judgment. There is a possibility of theft involving movable property, so be alert and take proper care of your belongings. Your charm and pleasant personality will help you make a few new friends. Love will feel deeply spiritual today, making you realise its true meaning. Those who have been busy for the past few days will finally get time to relax and enjoy themselves. Married life will feel beautiful, as your partner makes everything seem more meaningful. Spending time watching movies and chatting with close ones will bring comfort and joy, provided you make a little effort to slow down. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near the navel to strengthen your financial condition.
Cancer
Certain unavoidable situations may cause discomfort today, but it is important to stay calm and avoid reacting in haste. A composed approach will help you handle matters better. The inflow of money is likely to ease several financial worries and bring relief. Spending some peaceful time with family members will lift your spirits. Stay away from secret relationships, as they can damage your reputation. Although daily life often leaves little personal time, today you will be fortunate to find enough time for yourself. Your spouse may remain busy with work, which could make you feel upset. Avoid forcing conversations with your partner if they are not in the mood, as patience will help the situation improve on its own. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Wrap equal quantities of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep it with you to maintain good health.
Leo
Expectant mothers should be extra careful while walking today to avoid any discomfort. An improvement in finances will help you clear pending dues and bills with ease. Strengthening your bond with your children will bring positivity and warmth at home. Leave the past behind and focus on a brighter and happier future, as your efforts are likely to give good results. Love will feel deep and intense, making physical aspects seem less important. Steps taken to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfaction. Married life will be fulfilling, with emotional and physical closeness bringing joy. It will be wise to use your time carefully and avoid unnecessary distractions. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Do not pluck seedlings or sprouts of plants or trees to maintain good health, as Jupiter is associated with Lord Brahma.
Virgo
Do not rely on fate alone. Focus on improving your health, as good fortune favours those who make an effort. It is the right time to control your weight and resume regular exercise to regain fitness. You may discuss financial matters with your spouse and plan savings for the future. Some of you are likely to buy jewellery or a home appliance. You may feel a sense of emotional emptiness today, missing the company of loved ones. If you feel disappointed by money, love, or family matters, meeting a spiritual teacher can bring inner peace. Marriage is not just about sharing a home, but also about spending quality time together. Bringing your parents’ favourite dish from outside as a surprise will uplift their mood and create a warm atmosphere at home. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Use scented items or fragrances regularly to support better health.
Libra
Victory and moments of celebration will fill you with genuine happiness today, and sharing this joy with friends will make it even more rewarding. Those who have been facing prolonged financial stress may unexpectedly receive money, easing several long-standing concerns at once. The day is likely to begin on a positive note with good news from close relatives or friends. Your love life feels pleasant, though the moments may be brief. You may feel drawn toward activities you once enjoyed in childhood, bringing a sense of nostalgia and comfort. While there could be some tension with family members, the day is likely to end on a soothing and affectionate note with your spouse. Remain open to advice, even from someone younger than you, as it may carry an important lesson that proves valuable. Remedy: Distribute kesar halwa among the poor and needy to strengthen love and emotional bonds. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
Do not rely on fate alone; make a conscious effort to improve your health, as fortune favours those who take initiative. On the financial front, you are likely to remain strong. The favourable placement of planets and nakshatras may open up several opportunities to earn money today. Try to spend some relaxed moments with your family, as emotional balance will bring inner satisfaction. For those in love, the day carries a special warmth—shared affection can feel deeply fulfilling. You may wish to devote quality time to your family to make up for past neglect, though sudden work commitments could disrupt these plans. Good food and romantic moments are indicated, adding comfort and joy to the day. A friend may also come to your aid, helping you avoid a significant problem. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health and inner strength. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.
Sagittarius
The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale and confidence today. Although lending money is often done with hesitation, extending financial help to someone in need will bring you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Excessive involvement in outdoor activities at the expense of studies may invite disapproval from your parents. Career planning is as important as recreation, and maintaining a healthy balance between the two will help you stay in their good books. In matters of the heart, you may realise today that your partner is someone who will stand by you for a lifetime. Completing your work on time and returning home early will prove beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. After several ups and downs in married life, this day stands out as a golden opportunity to cherish and strengthen your bond. Entertainment and relaxation are also on the cards, with movies, parties and time spent with friends adding joy to the day. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance peace and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 3.30 pm.
Capricorn
Meditation will bring you much-needed relief and mental clarity today. You may feel inclined to travel or spend money impulsively, but it would be wise to exercise restraint, as such decisions could later lead to regret. Disturbance caused by the behaviour of a family member may weigh on your mind; an open and calm conversation will help resolve the issue. Romance looks exciting—reach out to the person you love and make the most of the day. Your communication skills and professional competence will stand out, leaving a positive impression on others. Your spouse is also likely to make special efforts to keep you happy. This is an excellent day to tap into your creative potential and develop ideas that are truly innovative and pathbreaking. Remedy: Recite ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नो राहुः प्रचोदयात 11 times to support growth and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Aquarius
Today, you are likely to feel relaxed and in the right frame of mind to enjoy life. If you have been trying for a loan or have been engaged in related efforts for some time, this may turn out to be a fortunate day for you. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people and form meaningful friendships. In matters of love, emotions run high as dreams and reality blend into a joyful experience. If you have been waiting patiently for positive developments, you are likely to feel a sense of relief as things begin to move in your favour. Married life appears especially pleasant today. Plan a thoughtful and memorable evening for your spouse to strengthen your bond. Prioritising rest will also benefit you—sound sleep will do wonders for your overall health. Remedy: Donate leather shoes to needy people to support harmony and smoothness in your love life. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling irritated and uneasy today. However, financial concerns are likely to ease as you receive timely support from your parents. Be cautious of people who make lofty promises but fail to deliver—it is better to focus on actions rather than empty words. There is a possibility of experiencing love at first sight, bringing an unexpected emotional uplift. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time and indulge in activities you truly enjoy. Your life partner will be especially supportive and affectionate, making the day feel particularly fulfilling on the personal front. Spending time gardening can help you relax and unwind, while also contributing positively to the environment. Remedy: Prepare and consume a sweet made from milk, sugar and rice to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.