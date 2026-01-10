Horoscope Today for January 10, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

9 /12

Sagittarius

The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale and confidence today. Although lending money is often done with hesitation, extending financial help to someone in need will bring you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Excessive involvement in outdoor activities at the expense of studies may invite disapproval from your parents. Career planning is as important as recreation, and maintaining a healthy balance between the two will help you stay in their good books. In matters of the heart, you may realise today that your partner is someone who will stand by you for a lifetime. Completing your work on time and returning home early will prove beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. After several ups and downs in married life, this day stands out as a golden opportunity to cherish and strengthen your bond. Entertainment and relaxation are also on the cards, with movies, parties and time spent with friends adding joy to the day. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance peace and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 3.30 pm.