Horoscope Today for January 4, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Avoid long journeys today, as your health is fragile and travel could further drain your energy. Refrain from making hurried investments; failing to evaluate all aspects carefully may lead to losses. Your wit and charm will uplift the atmosphere around you, even as your mind drifts toward romantic memories and unfulfilled dreams. You may choose to spend some free time in the evening at the home of someone close. However, an insensitive remark could unsettle you and prompt an earlier return than planned. With a little effort and understanding, the day has the potential to become one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Be cautious about your health, as it may deteriorate suddenly, causing stress throughout the day. Remedy: Keeping decorative items, idols, or curios made of plaster of Paris at home is believed to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.30 pm.
Taurus
You may encounter a few setbacks today. Do not lose heart; instead, channel your energy into working harder to achieve the results you seek. Treat these obstacles as stepping stones rather than barriers. Support from a relative will come at a crucial moment and help you navigate any crisis. A sudden inflow of money will ease financial pressure by covering pending bills and immediate expenses. However, concerns over the health of an elderly family member may cause some anxiety. The day brings excitement as you receive gifts or pleasant surprises from your beloved. You may also feel drawn toward charity and social service; dedicating your time to a noble cause can create a meaningful impact. Your partner may do something wonderful without intending to, leaving you with an unforgettable memory. There is no emotion greater than love. Express words that strengthen your beloved’s trust and confidence in you, allowing your relationship to grow to new heights. Remedy: To maintain harmony within the family, offer a green coconut at a sacred place. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Gemini
You are likely to enjoy a sporting or physical activity today that helps you stay fit and energized. Financial gains are indicated, but engaging in charity or making a donation will bring you inner peace and emotional satisfaction. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will spread joy throughout the family. Even though work pressures may occupy your mind, your beloved will fill your day with warmth and romantic happiness. Be mindful of your words, as something said unintentionally could hurt the feelings of a family member. Realizing this, you may spend much of your time trying to make amends. On the marital front, the day looks especially positive and fulfilling. Health-wise, avoid eating outside food today, as it could upset your stomach and affect digestion. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel to overcome lethargy and restore vitality. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Cancer
Today, you may face several tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. However, investing in safe and conservative options is likely to bring steady financial gains. Spending time with family and friends will be pleasant and uplifting. This is not an ideal day to share personal feelings or sensitive secrets with your beloved, as misunderstandings may arise. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under clear skies and breathing in fresh air, which will help you stay mentally calm and balanced throughout the day. There is a possibility of a serious argument with your spouse, so patience and restraint are advised. On a positive note, it is an excellent day to tap into your creativity and develop ideas that are truly innovative and pathbreaking. Remedy: Feed cows yellow gram to strengthen love and harmony in relationships. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Leo
Charitable work undertaken today will bring you mental peace and a deep sense of comfort. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realize its true value, as an unexpected expense could arise and demand financial prudence. It would be wise to stay away from issues that might trigger arguments with loved ones. Make a conscious effort to understand your beloved’s feelings and respond with sensitivity. Sudden travel plans may prove hectic and stressful for some. You often come across jokes about married life on social media, but today you may feel unusually emotional as certain beautiful and meaningful realities of your own married life come to the forefront. There may also be a strong pull toward spirituality—you could participate in a yoga camp, read a spiritual text, or get the opportunity to listen to a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Wrap a small circular piece of bronze in green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet to attract an increase in income. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Virgo
Your health will remain excellent today, keeping your energy and confidence high. Investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to yield favorable long-term returns. Unexpected good news later in the day will spread happiness and cheer throughout the family. Your romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated. While you usually stay busy fulfilling family responsibilities, today you will finally manage to carve out some personal time and may even explore a new hobby. The evening with your spouse has the potential to become one of the most memorable moments of your life. You may have ample free time today, but avoid wasting it on unrealistic plans or idle thoughts. Focus on practical actions, as doing something concrete now will set a stronger foundation for the coming week. Remedy: Offer rewari (a sweet made of jaggery and sesame seeds) into flowing water, such as a river, to help overcome feelings of loneliness. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Libra
Be mindful of your diet and avoid overeating; regular visits to a health club will help you maintain fitness and vitality. A new financial arrangement is likely to be finalized, bringing an inflow of fresh funds. Family matters deserve your immediate attention—addressing them without delay will ease domestic pressures and help you communicate more effectively with your loved ones. Work may take a backseat today as you find comfort, joy, and deep emotional fulfillment with your beloved. You may pleasantly surprise your spouse by setting aside all work and spending quality time together. Your partner is in an especially positive mood, and an unexpected surprise is likely. Use your time wisely and avoid unnecessary distractions, as your precious time is best invested in meaningful moments. Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow or donate it at a cow shelter to help dispel feelings of loneliness. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Scorpio
A reunion with an old friend is likely to lift your spirits and fill you with warmth. Those who invested money on the advice of an unfamiliar person may see encouraging gains today. While friends and relatives may seek extra attention, this is an ideal time to shut out the outside world for a while and indulge in some well-deserved self-care. Your romantic life is set to reach new heights. The day will begin with your beloved’s smile and gently conclude with dreams of each other. Despite having plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to engage in activities that truly satisfy you. However, the affection and warmth of your wonderful spouse will make you feel nothing short of royalty. Make a conscious effort to stay relaxed and ensure you get adequate rest. Remedy: Feed wheat, maize, and jaggery to brown cows to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Your childlike side will come to the fore today, keeping you cheerful and playful. The day is filled with high energy, and unexpected financial gains are likely. You will benefit from the positive and supportive response of family members, which will boost your confidence. Despite pending responsibilities, romance and social interactions will occupy much of your thoughts. This is also an opportune time to reassess your strengths and realign your future plans. You will experience the true joy and fulfillment of married life today, and you may also realise that genuine friends always stand by you. Remedy: Apply a tilak of saffron (kesar) or sandalwood on your forehead to enhance your personality. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
There is no need to worry about your health today, as your energy and well-being remain stable. The encouragement and support of those around you will lift your morale and keep your spirits high. New sources of income may emerge through people within your existing network. A gift from a relative living abroad is likely to bring joy. Despite work pressures occupying your mind, your beloved will provide deep romantic comfort and emotional satisfaction. Those living away from home may prefer to spend their free time in a park or a peaceful place during the evening after completing daily responsibilities. You will have ample opportunities today to savour the joy and intimacy of married life. This is also a good day to share your knowledge with younger ones, especially about the importance and value of water in everyday life. Remedy: Gift your beloved yellow flowers such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums to strengthen bonds of love and affection. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Those stepping out for leisure and recreation are likely to experience sheer enjoyment and pleasure. Refrain from investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes, as they may lead to complications. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the consent and support of all concerned. Interference from a third person could create friction between you and your beloved, so handle personal matters with care. This is a favourable day to step out, expand your social circle, and interact with influential or well-placed individuals. Your married life may demand some personal space today, making mutual understanding essential. Overall, the day remains positive. Your sweetheart is likely to be in a cheerful mood and will enjoy your humour, responding with genuine laughter. Remedy: Drinking water from an iron vessel can help strengthen the bond between lovers. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Pisces
You are likely to receive some happy news today. Any surplus funds should be channelled into real estate, as it may yield long-term benefits. However, the health of an infant in the family could cause some concern and may require extra attention. In the absence of your loved one, smiles may feel empty and laughter may lose its warmth, leaving you longing for their company. Be especially mindful while communicating with family members today, as unnecessary arguments could arise and drain your time and energy. You and your partner may feel the need for personal space in your married life, making mutual understanding important. Pampering yourself is well deserved after a long week, and involving friends could make the experience even more enjoyable. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home to maintain peace and harmony within the family. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.