Horoscope Today for January 4, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Taurus

You may encounter a few setbacks today. Do not lose heart; instead, channel your energy into working harder to achieve the results you seek. Treat these obstacles as stepping stones rather than barriers. Support from a relative will come at a crucial moment and help you navigate any crisis. A sudden inflow of money will ease financial pressure by covering pending bills and immediate expenses. However, concerns over the health of an elderly family member may cause some anxiety. The day brings excitement as you receive gifts or pleasant surprises from your beloved. You may also feel drawn toward charity and social service; dedicating your time to a noble cause can create a meaningful impact. Your partner may do something wonderful without intending to, leaving you with an unforgettable memory. There is no emotion greater than love. Express words that strengthen your beloved’s trust and confidence in you, allowing your relationship to grow to new heights. Remedy: To maintain harmony within the family, offer a green coconut at a sacred place. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.