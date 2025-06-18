Horoscope Today for January 5, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

11 /12

Aquarius

If you have not been getting adequate rest, you may feel unusually exhausted today and will need to slow down and allow yourself some extra recovery time. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign who deal with overseas operations are likely to see financial gains. Spend a calm and peaceful day with family members. If others approach you with their problems, it is better to remain detached and not let their issues disturb your mental peace. Stay positive and show courage while dealing with emotional ups and downs in love. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices can bring favourable results. The start of the day may feel demanding, but conditions will steadily improve as the day progresses. By evening, you will be able to carve out time for yourself and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close. Although family-related matters may create some strain in your married life today, you and your spouse will handle the situation with maturity and understanding. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need for improved health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.