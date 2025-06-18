Horoscope Today for January 5, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Avoid worrying too much about your health today. A positive mindset will act like a strong shield against illness. Staying confident and optimistic will help you overcome negativity. If you have invested in land abroad, this is a good day to sell it, as you may get a profitable deal. Unexpected guests may visit your home in the evening. Learn from past setbacks, as proposing or making emotional commitments today may not bring the desired result. Seek support from like-minded friends in your professional work, as their timely assistance will prove helpful. The day is favourable for medical transcription-related work. Your sense of humour will work in your favour and help you handle situations better. However, there may be some emotional discomfort as your life partner might pay less attention to your family compared to their own today. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Wearing a bronze or brass bangle will help maintain good health.
Taurus
You are likely to recover from a long-standing illness, bringing relief and renewed energy. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it is advisable to repay it today, as delaying further could create serious problems or even legal trouble. An old friend may visit unexpectedly and revive pleasant memories from the past. Do not let worries trouble you, as your sadness will gradually fade away. New ideas related to earning money may come to your mind, and acting on them can prove beneficial. You will get enough personal time today, which you can use to relax, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. Your partner is also likely to show a caring and positive side, strengthening your relationship. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Clean your teeth using alum to strengthen your financial condition.
Gemini
Keep your emotions under control today, especially anger, as it may affect your decisions. You may come across someone with big ideas and future plans, but it is important to check their credibility carefully before investing money or trusting them. Concerns over your parents’ health may cause stress and anxiety. There are strong chances of a proposal or expression of feelings today. At the workplace, you may realise that a person you once considered an enemy is actually working in your favour. Time is moving quickly, so use it wisely and make the best of the opportunities available. Your spouse will make you feel special and remind you that happiness can truly be found at home. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: Use Gangajal regularly for positive health benefits.
Cancer
You are likely to recover from a physical illness, which will help you take part in sports or physical activities. Employed natives may feel the need for steady income, but past unnecessary expenses could create financial pressure. Children may bring some surprising or emotional news. Personal relationships remain delicate today, so handle them with care. New issues may arise at the workplace, especially if matters are not dealt with politely and tactfully. Overall, the day looks favourable, with situations slowly turning in your support and boosting your confidence. To keep peace at home, it is better to stay calm and avoid arguments if your spouse is in a bad mood. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial stability and gains.
Leo
Your charming nature will draw people towards you today. Those who had purchased land earlier and are now planning to sell it may find a good buyer and earn a handsome return. Spend some quality time with people who genuinely care for you, as it will bring comfort and positivity. There may be some disappointment in love, but do not lose hope, as such phases do not last long. You will have both the energy and the skills to improve your earning potential today. By nature, meeting too many people can make you feel drained, and you often look for personal space. Thankfully, today will give you enough time for yourself despite the busy surroundings. However, be careful and gentle with each other, as you or your spouse may face some discomfort or minor injury while resting. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to bring harmony and sweetness into your love life.
Virgo
Going for a long walk today will benefit your health and refresh your mind. Avoid making any financial investments without proper advice or consultation. You are likely to be in the spotlight, with many opportunities coming your way, which may leave you confused about which option to choose. Try to understand the emotions and expectations of your beloved, as it will strengthen your bond. Work at the office will pick up pace, with full support from colleagues and seniors. Overall, the day looks very promising, and you can plan confidently for a secure and prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Married life will bring great happiness today, and you will feel deep emotional and romantic fulfillment. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Regularly consuming Tulsi leaves will be highly beneficial for your health.
Libra
Do not leave your well-being to fate; take conscious steps to improve your health, as fortune favours effort, not complacency. Someone with ambitious plans and persuasive ideas may draw your attention today—however, be sure to verify their credibility and authenticity before committing to any financial investment. An old acquaintance could resurface and create minor complications. Love is very much in the air. Look around—everything appears brighter and more affectionate. Be cautious with partnership-based projects, as they may bring more challenges than benefits, and you could feel upset with yourself for allowing someone to take undue advantage of your trust. On a positive note, you will find time to complete tasks you had long planned but could not previously execute. The day also holds the promise of doing something genuinely exciting and enjoyable with your spouse. Remedy: Practise breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning to keep your body healthy and your mind calm and refreshed. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Your generous and giving nature will prove to be a blessing in disguise, helping you gradually free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, excessive attachment, ego and jealousy. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds are likely to be beneficial if planned wisely. Sharing your concerns with family members will bring emotional relief and make you feel lighter. However, allowing ego to stop you from discussing important matters is not advisable, as suppressing issues will only add to your difficulties. At some point, you may have to let go of someone dear to you as you come face to face with practical realities. Exercise caution in professional matters and do not sign any business or legal documents without carefully reading the fine print. Today is favourable for spending quality time at home with siblings—watching a movie or a match together will strengthen bonds and mutual affection. While a misunderstanding due to poor communication may arise, it can be resolved through calm discussion and honest conversation. Remedy: Donate food, mats, sweets and a mirror in a bamboo basket to those in need to support positive career growth. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Today, you are surrounded by a powerful sense of hope and optimism. However, unrealistic planning may strain your finances, so it is wise to remain practical in monetary matters. An unexpected visit from relatives or friends is likely to make the evening warm and enjoyable. Your sweetheart will feel like a living angel today—treasure these special moments together. Career progress is indicated, provided you associate and collaborate with the right people. You will be brimming with creative ideas, and your choice of activities is likely to bring returns far exceeding your expectations. Marriage will reveal its true blessings today, allowing you to experience deeper companionship and emotional fulfillment. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Your charming and pleasant demeanour will naturally draw attention today. An inflow of money is likely to ease several financial concerns and bring a sense of relief. Friends will prove to be more supportive than you anticipate, offering encouragement when you need it most. However, a planned date may not work out as expected, which could lead to some disappointment. On the professional front, your boss is likely to appreciate and acknowledge your efforts. You may also spend quality time with younger members of the family, perhaps by visiting a park or a shopping mall. Despite a heated argument earlier in the day, the evening promises warmth and harmony as you share a pleasant and meaningful time with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, offer help and service to visually impaired individuals. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.
Aquarius
If you have not been getting adequate rest, you may feel unusually exhausted today and will need to slow down and allow yourself some extra recovery time. Businesspersons of this zodiac sign who deal with overseas operations are likely to see financial gains. Spend a calm and peaceful day with family members. If others approach you with their problems, it is better to remain detached and not let their issues disturb your mental peace. Stay positive and show courage while dealing with emotional ups and downs in love. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices can bring favourable results. The start of the day may feel demanding, but conditions will steadily improve as the day progresses. By evening, you will be able to carve out time for yourself and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close. Although family-related matters may create some strain in your married life today, you and your spouse will handle the situation with maturity and understanding. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need for improved health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Pisces
Today brings an opportunity to relax and unwind. Gently massaging your body with oil will help ease muscular tension and provide much-needed relief. A new financial arrangement is likely to be finalised, leading to an inflow of fresh funds. Grandchildren, or younger family members, will be a source of great joy and emotional satisfaction. In matters of love, you and your partner will experience deep emotional bonding and affection, immersing yourselves in a heightened sense of togetherness. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted. However, a social gathering or party at home may consume a significant portion of your time. On a pleasant note, your spouse is likely to surprise you with something truly special by the end of the day. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, place seven soft copper pins beneath your shoes, ensuring they do not cause any discomfort. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.