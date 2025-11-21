Horoscope Today for November 21, 2025: Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Times for All Zodiac Signs

3 /12

Gemini

Avoid arguments, as they could disrupt your mood. Watch out for surprise expenses adding to your financial burden. Don’t let family tension distract you; tough times teach valuable lessons. Practice forgiveness in relationships. At work, results may not meet expectations, and someone close could disappoint you. Take care of responsibilities at home, but don’t neglect your own peace. Old issues may arise with your spouse, but resolution and harmony will return. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.