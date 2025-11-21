Horoscope Today for November 21, 2025: Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colours and Auspicious Times for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You may recover from a long-standing illness. It’s a good day to start saving money for the future, as expenses could arise anytime. Be reasonable with those who love you, and invest time in understanding your partner. Networking at events will benefit your business. You’ll find it easy to persuade others, which brings good results. Today calls for closeness in marriage and sparks in romance. Lucky Colour: Golden. Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 10.30 am.
Taurus
Health issues you’ve been facing may finally ease. Financial needs can arise unexpectedly, so start planning and saving now. Show understanding, especially with loved ones. Spend quality time with your partner to deepen your bond. Enhancing business ties by attending events will be helpful, and your ability to convince others will open doors. Embrace togetherness and passion in marital life. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Gemini
Avoid arguments, as they could disrupt your mood. Watch out for surprise expenses adding to your financial burden. Don’t let family tension distract you; tough times teach valuable lessons. Practice forgiveness in relationships. At work, results may not meet expectations, and someone close could disappoint you. Take care of responsibilities at home, but don’t neglect your own peace. Old issues may arise with your spouse, but resolution and harmony will return. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Cancer
Focus on activities that boost your self-esteem. Pending dues may finally come through. Reunions with old friends can brighten your day, bringing back fond memories. Your partner’s affection will energize you. It’s wise to be cautious with joint ventures. If you find time for yourself, use it for self-improvement. Your marriage shines with unforgettable joy today. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Unexpected travel may exhaust you, so pamper yourself with relaxation. An unexpected financial gain covers your bills. Children could be demanding; lead with love and patience. Romantic gestures will be appreciated by your partner. If you run a small business, losses can happen, but your honest efforts will be rewarded eventually. Connect with younger family members, and create cherished marital memories. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Virgo
Dwelling on problems can weaken your resolve—look for solutions instead. Friends will help you manage financial issues. Allocate time for both personal matters and altruistic acts for inner peace. Love life will flourish. Be extra attentive before signing any partnership deals. Use reason over emotion in decisions. Your spouse will make you feel especially cherished. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Libra
A lack of willpower might affect your emotions. Support from a close relative can yield financial and business benefits. Prioritize your family and give them your attention. Spend meaningful time with your loved ones and avoid giving them reasons for complaint. You’ll feel perfectly in sync with your romantic partner. Opportunities to showcase your talents will arise. If your partner feels neglected, have an honest conversation—warmth in your relationship will grow. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Scorpio
Despite a busy day, your health holds up well. Financial support may come from an elder. Even if your behavior is inconsistent, your spouse remains supportive—express your love with thoughtful gestures. Your growing confidence leads to progress. Reconnect with family if living away; heartfelt talks can be emotional but uplifting. This promises to be a memorable day for married couples. Lucky Colour: Light Brown. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.35 am.
Sagittarius
Focusing on health and self-improvement will benefit you greatly. Assistance from siblings brings advantages. Your family’s joyful spirit lifts everyone’s mood at home. Miscommunications with your beloved could cause tension—listen to their side. Think carefully before starting new projects. Cherish time with your partner, whose love makes life’s struggles easier to bear. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
Capricorn
Pessimism may be holding you back; strive for a more optimistic outlook to change your perspective. Seek financial advice from elders and apply their wisdom. Today, you can attract others’ attention effortlessly. Resist emotional manipulation in romance. It’s a good day for job applications or interviews, while rituals at home signify positive events. Spousal demands may feel burdensome—address them with understanding. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Engage in physical activities to stay fit. Fresh opportunities to earn money will prove rewarding. Your high energy and enthusiasm will benefit the family atmosphere. Today, you’ll be awed by beauty in a new way. Stay diligent at work and try not to rely on others. There will be value in taking time for yourself, and your marriage will feel especially heartfelt and authentic. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Pisces
Spend quality time with children to relieve stress—they can have a spiritually uplifting effect on you. Be mindful not to overspend on entertainment or live only for the present. Family affection is strong. Express love to enhance your relationship. Show passion and determination at work; it may lead to gains. If you need solitude for peace of mind, take it. Today, marriage brings a unique sense of fulfillment. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.