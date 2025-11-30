Horoscope Today, January 3, 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

11 /12

Aquarius

Your courteous and polite conduct will be widely appreciated, and many people are likely to acknowledge you with words of praise. Today will also highlight the true value of money, making you realize how unnecessary expenses can adversely affect your future. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the consent and support of all concerned. You may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your partner feeling irritated. By the end of the day, you will want to spend time with your family, though a disagreement with someone close may momentarily disturb your mood. An argument with your spouse is also possible during the day; however, it is likely to be resolved peacefully over dinner. You are likely to spend quality time with your partner, and these shared moments will further strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: Feed flour to cows and sugar to black ants to help maintain harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.