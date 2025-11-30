Horoscope Today, January 3, 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A meeting with an old friend is likely to lift your mood and fill the day with warmth. You may pick up useful ideas about saving and managing money and can apply them wisely. Plan something meaningful for your children, but keep it practical so it can be carried out smoothly. Such efforts will leave a lasting impression on your future generation. There are signs of a romantic proposal, so express yourself carefully while dealing with influential people. Marital life looks joyful as your spouse may forget past disagreements and shower you with affection. If you have a pleasant voice, singing for your partner can make the day even more special. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: To maintain good health, fix copper rivets on the four legs of your bed.
Taurus
Pressure at work and home may leave you feeling irritable today. Sudden expenses could add to your financial worries. Do not ignore your social circle. Take time out from your busy routine and attend a gathering with your family. This will help ease stress and also boost your confidence. Be careful with communication, as a wrong message or misunderstanding may spoil your mood. Tax and insurance-related matters will need careful handling. Married life may feel a bit unsettled, so patience will be important. The day is favourable for spiritual pursuits such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, and spending time in meditation. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Feed cows green millets like jvaar or sorghum to gain positive results.
Gemini
Pay attention to your health and try to organise pending matters. It is wise to keep a distance from friends who borrow money but fail to return it. Social gatherings can help you build stronger ties with influential and important people. Love should be expressed openly and shared with your partner. Students are advised to avoid wasting time on outings and casual hangouts, as this phase is crucial for shaping their future. A little effort can turn the day into one of the most memorable days of your married life. After a busy schedule with others, you are likely to devote your evening to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Feed cows green millets like jvaar or sorghum to gain positive results.
Cancer
Hope will blossom beautifully today and fill you with positive energy. Business gains are likely to cheer traders and businessmen, bringing smiles and satisfaction. Guests may keep you busy during the evening. Your love life could take an important turn, as your partner may talk about marriage. Think carefully and weigh all aspects before making any commitment. You may come into the limelight as a good deed done earlier gets recognised or rewarded. Your spouse will be very caring and will comfort you with affection. A family member may approach you with a love-related issue, so listen patiently and offer thoughtful advice. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra made of gold or bronze and worship it daily to ensure peace and happiness in family life.
Leo
You may face a few setbacks today, but do not lose confidence. Keep working hard and treat these hurdles as steps towards success. Support from a relative will help you during a difficult moment. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers useful advice to improve your financial position. Children are likely to make you proud with their achievements. Spending time on a picnic with your partner will help you relive cherished moments. Someone from your past may get in touch and make the day memorable. Your spouse will prove to be a strong source of love and support. Expressing your true feelings openly will further strengthen your relationship. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: For good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the same milk and rice on a plant outside your home.
Virgo
Stay away from confusion and frustration to keep your mind clear. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing financial relief. Old friends will stand by you and offer support. One-sided attraction may lead to disappointment, so it is better to stay practical. You can enjoy a peaceful day by reading a good magazine or an engaging novel. Demands from your spouse may cause some stress. Spending too much time with office colleagues could upset your family, so try to maintain a healthy balance. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Feed tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring harmony and sweetness into your love life.
Libra
Begin meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind, with particular emphasis on building mental resilience. If an investment opportunity is drawing your attention, look beyond the surface—conduct thorough due diligence and consult trusted experts before making any commitments. Take time to relax and seek happiness in the company of close friends and family. A pleasant surprise message may lift your spirits and bring restful sleep. Today is well suited for enjoying quality time with your closest friends. If you have been feeling burdened or unlucky for a long time, this is the day when a sense of gratitude and blessing may replace that feeling. Late-night chatting on your smartphone can be enjoyable if kept in moderation; excess may lead to unnecessary complications. Remedy: If the day feels unproductive, prepare bread made from seven grains and offer it to birds. Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Scorpio
Do not hesitate to express your views. Avoid allowing a lack of confidence to take control, as it will only complicate matters and slow your progress. Speak your mind openly to rebuild confidence, and face challenges with a positive attitude and a genuine smile. Those running a business with close friends or relatives should exercise extra caution today, as negligence could lead to financial losses. You will be filled with additional energy, making it an ideal day to host gatherings or organize events for your group. Even in a friend’s absence, you may feel a strong emotional connection with them. Your communication skills and professional competence will stand out, earning appreciation. Your spouse is likely to feel fortunate to have you—make the most of this positive phase. However, a challenging situation may arise that reminds you of the true value of loyal and supportive friends in life. Remedy: Donate raw coal, black sesame seeds, and black or blue woollen clothes to a needy person to help maintain discipline and balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Periodic exhaustion or minor breakdowns may create some discomfort today, so it is important to take complete rest and allow your nervous system to recover. On the financial front, a new deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh inflows of money. Spend a calm and peaceful day with your family; if others approach you with their problems, try not to absorb their stress or let it disturb your mental balance. For some, a new romantic connection appears likely, adding warmth and joy to life. You can also make good use of your free time by reconnecting with old friends. The day promises special moments with your spouse and may turn out to be one of the most memorable times you share together. Remember, positive thinking has a powerful impact—read something inspiring or watch a film that reinforces optimism and hope. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and distribute it among animals and birds in the morning to promote continued good health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.
Capricorn
Avoid high-calorie foods to maintain your fitness and overall well-being. Today, one of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring this guidance could lead to financial difficulties in the future. Make time to address the concerns of your children, as your support will be needed. Your partner may express a desire or expectation that you are unable to fulfill at the moment, which could cause some disappointment. Open and gentle communication will help ease the situation. While you are often occupied with meeting family responsibilities, today offers an opportunity to carve out time for yourself and explore a new hobby or personal interest. You are also likely to share heartfelt conversations with your partner, strengthening your emotional bond. However, spending extended time with family can sometimes lead to minor friction. Stay calm and patient to prevent unnecessary disagreements. Remedy: Donate raw coal to a needy person to help avoid arguments and maintain harmony. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.
Aquarius
Your courteous and polite conduct will be widely appreciated, and many people are likely to acknowledge you with words of praise. Today will also highlight the true value of money, making you realize how unnecessary expenses can adversely affect your future. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the consent and support of all concerned. You may find it difficult to keep certain promises today, which could leave your partner feeling irritated. By the end of the day, you will want to spend time with your family, though a disagreement with someone close may momentarily disturb your mood. An argument with your spouse is also possible during the day; however, it is likely to be resolved peacefully over dinner. You are likely to spend quality time with your partner, and these shared moments will further strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: Feed flour to cows and sugar to black ants to help maintain harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Outdoor activities may feel exhausting and stressful today, so pace yourself and avoid overexertion. On the financial front, investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to yield gains and enhance prosperity. Workplace pressures may occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Emotionally, your partner will be deeply connected to you and may think about you throughout the day. You will have ample time to spend with your spouse, and your affection and attention will make your loved one feel truly valued. Today may bring a strong realization of what it means to be with your soulmate, reaffirming the depth of your marital bond. You may also find yourself engaged in a long and meaningful phone conversation late at night with someone close, sharing thoughts and experiences from your life. Remedy: Consume and distribute saffron-based sweets among the poor and needy to promote good health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.