Horoscope Today, January 31, 2026: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A short pleasure trip with friends or family will help you relax and refresh your mind. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled as blessings and good fortune come your way. The hard work you put in earlier will start showing positive results. However, a quarrel with a neighbour may upset your mood. Stay calm and avoid losing your temper, as anger will only worsen the situation. Avoid confrontation and try to maintain cordial relations. Do not give in to unnecessary emotional demands from your lover. Be careful with your words, as you may unknowingly hurt the feelings of your family members. You may later regret this and spend time trying to make amends. There could be some financial loss due to your spouse today. Unemployed individuals may face difficulty in getting the desired job, so extra effort and hard work will be required. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Gift white and black roses to your partner to strengthen and improve your love life.
Taurus
Identify the emotions that motivate you and try to let go of negative thoughts such as fear, doubt, anger and greed, as they often attract results opposite to what you desire. Advice from your father may prove helpful at the workplace today. News about the arrival of a new family member is likely to fill you with joy. You may plan a small celebration in anticipation. Leave behind unnecessary worries and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. You may feel drawn towards charity and social work today, and dedicating your time to a noble cause can make a meaningful difference. Your spouse is likely to do something special for you, making the day memorable. Spending some quiet time sitting under the shade of a tree will help you relax both mentally and physically and offer valuable life lessons. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: While bathing, mix wheat, whole red lentils and red vermilion in water to promote good health.
Gemini
Jealousy may make you feel sad or depressed today, but remember that this feeling is self-created. There is no need to dwell on it. Try to overcome it by sharing in the happiness and sorrow of others. Before stepping out of the house, seek the blessings of elders, as this will bring positive results. Someone you live with may feel irritated because of your recent behaviour, so handle matters carefully. Personal guidance and honest communication can help improve relationships. People of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves better today. If you feel lost or confused, take some time alone and reflect on your thoughts and personality. The love and support of your spouse will help you forget past hardships. It is also a good day to use your creativity and come up with fresh and innovative ideas. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Show respect to saints and feed them meals to maintain good health.
Cancer
Quit smoking, as it will help you stay physically fit and healthy. You may need to spend a significant amount of money on your mother or father’s health today. This could put pressure on your finances, but it will strengthen family bonds. Someone you live with may feel upset due to your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so try to be more considerate. You are likely to experience a new and refreshing kind of romance. Those staying away from home may prefer to spend their free time in a park or a quiet place during the evening after completing daily work. You will feel the warmth and affection of your life partner today. If others do not listen to your words, do not lose your temper. Try to understand the situation clearly and respond calmly and wisely. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.
Leo
Your health is likely to remain good today. Because of your physical fitness, you may plan to spend some time playing or engaging in outdoor activities with friends. Those who have invested money in betting or gambling may face losses, so it is advisable to stay away from such activities. Guests may visit your home, making the evening pleasant and enjoyable. If you express love and care, your sweetheart will be especially supportive and affectionate today. Students are advised not to waste time roaming around with friends. This is an important phase of their career, and they should focus on studies and future goals. The innocent and loving actions of your spouse will make your day memorable. However, you may get into a disagreement with a senior at school, which should be avoided. Keep your anger under control and handle situations calmly. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial condition.
Virgo
Keep yourself engaged in activities that help you stay calm and composed. You may need to spend a considerable amount of money on your mother or father’s health today. While this may affect your finances, it will strengthen family relationships. Do not allow friends to take advantage of your generous nature. Your love and affection are precious for your beloved. The day is favourable, with most things going in your favour, making you feel confident and positive. You will spend some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Your partner may surprise you by preparing a special dish at home, helping you get rid of tiredness and stress. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli while cooking food to improve economic well-being.
Libra
Outdoor activities may feel tiring and stressful today. Avoid lending money, especially to relatives who have yet to repay earlier dues. Adopt a generous mindset and spend warm, loving moments with your family. Learn from past setbacks, as making a proposal today could backfire. You will have ample time for yourself—use it to pursue personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. Your spouse’s health may be slightly affected, so offer care and support. A family outing is likely; though you may feel reluctant at first, you are likely to enjoy it later. Remedy: Chant “ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः” (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times. Lucky Colour: Pearl White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Shake off the gloom that has been holding you back and hampering your progress. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. Children may seek extra attention today, but they will also be supportive and caring. Time, work, money, friends, family and relatives may all fade into the background as you and your partner remain completely absorbed in each other. Despite your best efforts, you may find it difficult to carve out personal time from a packed schedule. Today will reaffirm the feeling of being with your soulmate—your spouse truly is the one. Rest may be disturbed, as a few not-so-friendly friends or relatives could demand your attention. Still, every cloud has a silver lining—use this phase to strengthen bonds, as these relationships may prove valuable in the future. Remedy: To enhance income, feed crows with rotis or wheat bread. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Make sincere efforts to refine and improve your personality. It is an ideal day to purchase items that are likely to appreciate in value. Take up projects that can bring long-term prosperity and security to your family. Your partner may find it difficult to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. Use your free time to read spiritual or inspirational books—this can help ease many of your concerns and bring mental clarity. Your spouse’s health may be slightly low and could momentarily affect your work, but you will manage the situation effectively. You may also come across some surprising and interesting facts related to your country today. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to promote a healthy lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Capricorn
Today, you are under a hopeful and positive spell. New sources of income may emerge through people you already know. Make it a point to give ample time to your family—let them feel valued and cared for by spending quality moments together, leaving no room for complaints. Pleasant memories from the past will keep you engaged and uplifted. Be polite and charming with everyone you encounter; only a few will truly understand the secret behind your magnetic appeal. A beautiful and refreshing change is likely in your married life, bringing deeper emotional and physical closeness. However, a challenging situation may arise today, making you realise the true importance of having dependable friends in life. Remedy: Mix jaggery or sugar with wheat dough, make small balls, and offer them to cows to help overcome feelings of fatigue. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Aquarius
Meditation and yoga will be beneficial today, bringing both spiritual calm and physical well-being. If you are travelling, take extra care of your valuables, as carelessness could increase the risk of loss or theft. Devote quality time to your family and make them feel loved and valued. Ensure there is no room for complaints by being attentive and present. In matters of love, avoid becoming overly submissive—maintain your self-respect and balance. Natives of this zodiac sign may find a reliable solution to an ongoing problem during their free time. Any ongoing tension with your spouse is likely to ease, possibly triggered by a cherished memory. During heated moments, recalling beautiful times from the past can help restore harmony. Your family will feel happy and reassured to see you in good health today. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothes and namkeens to the economically weaker sections of society. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
You are likely to feel relieved from lingering tension today. An exciting new situation may arise, bringing with it financial benefits. Make sure to give adequate time to your family—spend quality moments with them and let them feel cared for, leaving no room for complaints. Your partner may appear slightly irritated, which could add to your mental pressure. It is important for natives of this zodiac sign to carve out some personal time, as excessive work may lead to mental stress. Despite a heated argument earlier in the day, the evening is likely to be pleasant and harmonious with your spouse. An important family decision may be taken today, and the timing is favourable. This decision is expected to prove beneficial in the long run. Remedy: To strengthen your love bond, gift white chocolates to your girlfriend or boyfriend. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.