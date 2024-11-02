Horoscope Today, January 31, 2026: Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

3 /12

Gemini

Jealousy may make you feel sad or depressed today, but remember that this feeling is self-created. There is no need to dwell on it. Try to overcome it by sharing in the happiness and sorrow of others. Before stepping out of the house, seek the blessings of elders, as this will bring positive results. Someone you live with may feel irritated because of your recent behaviour, so handle matters carefully. Personal guidance and honest communication can help improve relationships. People of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves better today. If you feel lost or confused, take some time alone and reflect on your thoughts and personality. The love and support of your spouse will help you forget past hardships. It is also a good day to use your creativity and come up with fresh and innovative ideas. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Show respect to saints and feed them meals to maintain good health.