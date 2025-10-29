Horoscope Today, March 1, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

A chance meeting with an old friend is likely to lift your mood and refresh your spirit. Investments in real estate could prove rewarding. You will feel cheerful, energetic, and affectionate, and your lively nature will spread happiness to those around you. Your expressive eyes will speak volumes to your beloved, deepening emotional bonds. You are set to spend quality time with your spouse, though an unresolved issue from the past may briefly cause tension. Expect an intense display of your partner’s romantic side today. A challenging situation may arise, reminding you of the true value of loyal and supportive friends.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Remedy: Consuming a spoonful of honey before stepping out of the house will help sustain your energy throughout the day.