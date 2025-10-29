Horoscope Today, March 1, 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
A chance meeting with an old friend is likely to lift your mood and refresh your spirit. Investments in real estate could prove rewarding. You will feel cheerful, energetic, and affectionate, and your lively nature will spread happiness to those around you. Your expressive eyes will speak volumes to your beloved, deepening emotional bonds. You are set to spend quality time with your spouse, though an unresolved issue from the past may briefly cause tension. Expect an intense display of your partner’s romantic side today. A challenging situation may arise, reminding you of the true value of loyal and supportive friends.
Lucky Colour: Silver Grey.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Remedy: Consuming a spoonful of honey before stepping out of the house will help sustain your energy throughout the day.
Taurus
Fear may cloud your aspirations and ambitions today, making it important to seek sound advice before moving ahead. You may come across someone with grand ideas and impressive plans, but be sure to verify their credibility before committing to any investment. Avoid getting into arguments with those you live with; unresolved issues should be handled calmly and with mutual understanding. Do not give in to unreasonable demands from your partner. The Moon’s position suggests you may have ample free time today, yet struggle to use it productively. Allowing others too much control over your decisions—apart from your spouse—could invite a negative reaction from your partner. At home, you may feel that your words are not being taken seriously, which could test your patience and trigger anger. Practice restraint to prevent unnecessary discord.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.
Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food and offer it to cows to promote well-being and harmony.
Gemini
The blessings of a saintly or wise person will bring you inner peace and calm. Long-term investments in stocks and mutual funds may yield positive returns. Your children’s achievements are likely to fill you with pride. Be cautious in matters of the heart, as falling in love today could lead to complications. You may choose to step out alone without informing anyone, seeking solitude. Though physically alone, your mind will remain busy with countless thoughts. An unexpected visit from a relative could disrupt your plans and cause mild irritation. Family pressures, especially over the weekend, may feel frustrating, but keeping your temper in check will work in your favour.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Remedy: Go shopping with your mother or a motherly figure to make her feel valued and bring happiness into your home.
Cancer
Your physical health will remain stable, though mental stress may linger. Investments in antiques or jewellery are likely to bring gains and enhance prosperity. Someone you live with may feel irritated by your recent actions, so handle interactions with care. In matters of love, be cautious—your partner’s emotional words or flattery may need thoughtful consideration. You may feel drawn to activities you once loved in childhood, bringing a sense of nostalgia and joy. The evening holds the potential to become a memorable one with your spouse. However, be mindful while joking with friends; crossing limits could strain or even damage a friendship.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.
Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead to promote harmony and happiness within the family.
Leo
Keep a close watch on your diet and maintain a regular exercise routine to stay fit. This is a good day to sit down with your spouse and discuss finances, mapping out plans for future security. An overly extravagant lifestyle, however, could create tension at home, so avoid late nights and unnecessary spending on others. Be on your best behaviour, as even small issues could upset your partner today. Avoid taking hasty decisions that you may regret later. Interference from others could strain your relationship with your spouse, so handle matters privately. Health concerns may arise suddenly, leading to stress through the day—take adequate rest and stay calm.
Lucky Colour: Brown.
Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Remedy: Donate raw coal to a dhobi or presswala to help strengthen harmony and positivity in your love life.
Virgo
Someone may try to upset your mood today, but don’t let minor irritations take control of your emotions. Unnecessary worries and anxiety can have a negative impact on your health and may even lead to skin-related issues, so stay calm and composed. Financially, you are likely to earn well, but be careful not to waste or mismanage your gains. This is an auspicious time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Stay alert, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. If you are travelling, take extra care of your belongings. Your spouse’s health may show slight signs of decline, requiring attention and support. A family shopping outing is possible, though it may leave you feeling physically drained.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.
Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to the needy to promote good health and well-being.
Libra
Your health will remain excellent despite a busy and demanding day. Fresh opportunities to earn money are likely to prove profitable. Friends will lift your spirits by planning something exciting for the evening. A sense of longing may surface, making smiles feel empty and laughter lose its warmth as you miss someone’s company. You may guide your children on time management and how to use their time more productively. Neighbours could attempt to interfere in your married life, but the strength of your bond will keep such troubles at bay. A holiday spent watching a good movie at a plush multiplex promises to be a perfect way to unwind.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Remedy: For harmony in your love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.
Scorpio
Friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high throughout the day. It would be wise to avoid making investments today. The time is favourable for considering a matrimonial alliance, and your soulmate is likely to think about you often. Avoid revisiting matters that no longer hold importance, as doing so will only waste valuable time. Your married life is set to experience a delightful and harmonious phase. The stars also suggest an enjoyable evening with friends, possibly full of fun and celebration—just remember to keep things in moderation.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Remedy: Creating obstacles in auspicious events such as marriages weakens Venus. To maintain financial stability and security, refrain from such actions.
Sagittarius
Today calls for relaxation and finding joy in the company of close friends and family. You may be drawn to someone with ambitious ideas, but make sure to verify their credibility and intentions before committing to any investment. At home, it will be important to use your intelligence and influence to handle sensitive matters tactfully. You are likely to be more sensitive than usual to your partner’s remarks, so keep your emotions in check and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. Workplace issues may leave you disturbed and distracted, causing you to dwell unnecessarily on problems. Your spouse may also reveal a less pleasant side today—but don’t let that overshadow the day. Overall, it remains a positive day, especially as your sweetheart will be in a cheerful mood and enjoy your jokes wholeheartedly.
Lucky Colour: Black.
Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.
Remedy: For stronger financial stability, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel.
Capricorn
Pressure from seniors at work and discord at home may create stress and affect your concentration. It’s important to manage your finances carefully—save diligently and spend wisely—otherwise you may regret it later. Choose projects that promise long-term benefits and contribute to your family’s overall prosperity. A close friend may offer emotional support and help soothe your worries. Some students may find relaxation today by watching a movie on a laptop or TV. With a little extra effort, this day has the potential to turn into one of the most memorable phases of your married life. The day will begin on a very positive note, filling you with energy and enthusiasm that lasts throughout.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Remedy: Fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee), and place it under a Peepal tree to help strengthen your financial position.
Aquarius
Today you will be brimming with energy, enabling you to complete tasks in far less time than usual. You clearly understand the value of money, and the savings you make now will prove helpful in the future, especially during challenging times. Through friends, you are also likely to build meaningful and beneficial connections. A special friend may step in to comfort you and ease your emotional burdens. While sports play an important role in life, avoid getting so involved that it starts affecting your education. The evening promises to be exceptionally beautiful, bringing you some of the best moments with your spouse. At the same time, you may feel a strong urge to distance yourself from worldly matters and reflect deeply on spirituality.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Remedy: Burn camphor regularly at home to maintain calmness and a balanced temperament.
Pisces
Certain unavoidable situations may cause temporary discomfort, but maintaining your composure and avoiding impulsive reactions will help you handle matters more effectively. Your financial position is likely to improve as the day progresses. Spending the evening with your family over a candlelight dinner will make the day truly special. A sudden romantic encounter is also indicated. During a walk in the park, you may unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Married life looks pleasant, with a satisfying dinner and a peaceful night’s rest bringing comfort and harmony. Your simple and grounded nature plays a key role in preserving balance and contentment in life. Remember this truth and follow what truly matters to improve your overall well-being.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 1 pm.
Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as Jupiter is considered the form of Lord Brahma.