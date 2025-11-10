Horoscope Today, November 10, 2025: Rashifal, Lucky Colour, Love, Career and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will boost both your confidence and productivity. However, avoid anything that may drain your energy or affect your well-being. Spending time in a large group will be fun and refreshing, though it may lead to increased expenses. Cherish joyful moments with family and friends. Show compassion and forgive your beloved today — it will strengthen your bond. At work, you will receive admiration and support from everyone. You will also find some free time for yourself; using it to meditate will help you stay calm and mentally peaceful throughout the day. Although your spouse’s chatter may irritate you at some point, they will pleasantly surprise you with something thoughtful. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to enhance positivity and support good financial stability. Lucky Colour: Pastel. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Taurus
You are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you with your positivity and confidence today. Avoid making long-term investments for now, and instead spend some quality time with a close friend to unwind and refresh your mood. Pay attention to your partner’s feelings—neglect may create unnecessary distance. Relive cherished memories together to rekindle warmth and revive those golden moments. Spending meaningful time with your beloved will help you understand each other better and strengthen your relationship. This is an auspicious day for professional growth, especially for finalising important business deals. Make the most of it. Despite your busy routine, you will find ample time for yourself today—use it to relax, recharge, or indulge in something you love. Your spouse will be in a joyful mood and may delight you with a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Share prasad offered at a Durga temple with the needy to enhance harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.
Gemini
Your charm and personality will leave a pleasant impact on others today, much like a refreshing fragrance. Smart financial decisions will benefit you—consider placing your savings in safe, conservative investments. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued. Your love, care, and attention can help remove any feelings of loneliness or sadness they may be experiencing. After all, life becomes meaningful when we make it easier and happier for one another. A delightful surprise awaits you—take a look at your partner’s recent social media posts, and you may find something truly heart-warming. At work, excuses won’t be entertained today, so stay focused and fulfil your responsibilities to remain in your boss’s good books. Be mindful of your words at home. A careless remark could unintentionally hurt a family member. You may regret it later and spend the day making amends. Some disagreements could create strain in your relationship today. Handle such situations with patience and sensitivity to prevent misunderstandings from weakening your bond. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance progress and positivity in your work or business life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Cancer
Your mind will remain open and receptive to positivity today, allowing you to appreciate the good around you. Those looking to sell property may find a promising buyer and receive a favourable price. The affection and support of your sister (or a sister-like figure) will uplift your spirits. However, avoid losing your temper over minor issues, as it may work against your interests. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, strengthening the emotional bond between you. Avoid making commitments unless you are fully confident about fulfilling them. Matters related to tax and insurance may require your attention—handle them carefully to avoid complications. On the personal front, your life partner will show extra care and warmth today, making you feel valued and loved. Remedy: Support visually challenged individuals and distribute sweetened rice in orphanages to attract success and growth in your career and professional life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 9 pm.
Leo
Today is a special day—your good health will energise you to pursue something remarkable. Investments related to your home are likely to bring favourable returns. You’ll feel a renewed sense of excitement and confidence, thanks to the strong support of your family and friends. Let go of worries—just like ice melts, your sorrows will begin to fade today. Surround yourself with experienced and knowledgeable individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities and trends. Stay alert with your personal belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. On the personal front, you and your spouse may relive beautiful moments from your younger days, enjoying light-hearted fun and nostalgia together. Remedy: For a joyful and harmonious love life, distribute black clothes or fabric to the poor and needy. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.
Virgo
Let go of stubbornness for the sake of your happiness—holding on to it only wastes time and strains relationships. Important plans are likely to move forward today, bringing fresh financial gains. This is an excellent day to strengthen harmony with your spouse. A happy relationship thrives on mutual trust, commitment, and open communication, so be willing to take responsibility and approach conversations with a positive mindset. Sweet romantic memories may fill your day, adding warmth and joy to your heart. At work, your efforts will not go unnoticed—people will appreciate your dedication and contribution. Travel, leisure, and socialising are likely to be part of your day, making it enjoyable and refreshing. If you have been longing for affection from your partner, today is likely to bring you the love and warmth you desire. Remedy: Donate black and white blankets at sacred places to enhance health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.
Libra
Find comfort in the company of children today. Their innocence and joyful nature — whether they are your own or someone else’s — will soothe your mind and ease your worries. New contracts may appear promising but might not yield the expected benefits. Avoid rushing into financial decisions or investments; take time to evaluate carefully. A pleasant surprise awaits you, as news from a distant relative brings happiness and excitement to the entire family. Work may take a backseat today as you experience warmth, affection, and bliss in the company of your beloved. Whether it’s handling controversies or navigating office politics, you are likely to stay in control and come out on top. Senior members of this zodiac group may enjoy reconnecting with old friends and reliving cherished memories. Avoid pressuring your partner for anything today — patience and understanding will help maintain emotional closeness. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract prosperity and enhance financial growth. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Your health is likely to remain strong and balanced, even through a busy day. Financially, this will be a more rewarding day than usual, with satisfying gains coming your way. Spend time with friends who radiate positivity and genuinely uplift your spirits. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end, as you are likely to connect with someone who feels like your true soulmate. If you’re planning to travel for better career opportunities, the journey holds promise — but ensure you seek your parents’ approval beforehand to avoid future disagreements. Your hidden talents will shine today, helping you make the most of every moment. Romantic feelings will be rekindled, and you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: For rapid career growth, maintain honesty in your actions — avoid lies, cheating, and any form of deceit. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Sagittarius
Your health is likely to remain in good shape today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun and games with friends. Financial prospects look promising, and with a little confidence, you may attract support that helps you earn more. A pleasant surprise awaits you, as loved ones may shower you with thoughtful gifts. Your partner feels blessed to have you in their life—your presence brings warmth and meaning to their world. Recognition at work for your good deeds or positive contributions is also likely. However, be mindful of how you use your free time today. Wasting it may leave you feeling a bit low or dissatisfied later. On the brighter side, your spouse will prove once again just how special they are—like a true guardian angel in your life. Remedy: To improve financial stability, plant and nurture a banana tree and offer it regular prayers. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
A minor misunderstanding with a friend may trigger unpleasant reactions today, so take a balanced approach and avoid quick judgments. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring favourable returns. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you happy, filling your day with warmth and joy. If you’ve been considering expressing your feelings to someone special, doing so today may feel liberating. Some individuals running small businesses might face setbacks or minor losses. Don’t be discouraged—consistent effort and the right strategy will eventually lead to positive outcomes. Rely more on logic than emotions when making decisions today. Toward the end of the day, your spouse may delight you with a heart-warming surprise that strengthens your bond. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothing to attract positive energy. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Maintain a balanced diet and follow a regular exercise routine to stay healthy and energised. Avoid making investments based solely on someone else’s advice, as it may lead to financial loss. Household responsibilities may feel overwhelming today and could add to your stress levels. Your romantic relationship may face some resistance or disapproval, so handle matters with sensitivity. At work, a simple gesture—like greeting someone you don’t usually get along with—could surprisingly turn the day in your favour. You’ll finally find time for activities you’ve been wanting to start but kept postponing. The day is likely to end on a peaceful, pleasant note as you enjoy quality time with your spouse. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial fortune. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.15 pm.
Pisces
Friends may introduce you to someone special today—someone who could leave a meaningful impact on your thoughts and outlook. If you’re involved in the stock market, be extra cautious as financial losses are possible; stay alert and review your investments wisely. Resolve personal issues with empathy and by valuing each other’s perspective. Avoid making such matters public, as it may lead to unnecessary criticism or harm your reputation. Steer clear of secretive relationships, as they can damage your image and peace of mind. People may demand more of your time today; before agreeing, ensure your own priorities aren’t compromised and that no one is taking advantage of your helpful nature. Spending time with younger family members at a park or mall could refresh you. However, be mindful of relatives, as their involvement might temporarily disturb your marital harmony. Remedy: Bring positivity and good fortune into your family life by doing charitable deeds, such as arranging drinking water stalls for the poor and needy. Lucky Colour: Light Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.