Horoscope Today, November 10, 2025: Rashifal, Lucky Colour, Love, Career and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Your charm and personality will leave a pleasant impact on others today, much like a refreshing fragrance. Smart financial decisions will benefit you—consider placing your savings in safe, conservative investments. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued. Your love, care, and attention can help remove any feelings of loneliness or sadness they may be experiencing. After all, life becomes meaningful when we make it easier and happier for one another. A delightful surprise awaits you—take a look at your partner’s recent social media posts, and you may find something truly heart-warming. At work, excuses won’t be entertained today, so stay focused and fulfil your responsibilities to remain in your boss’s good books. Be mindful of your words at home. A careless remark could unintentionally hurt a family member. You may regret it later and spend the day making amends. Some disagreements could create strain in your relationship today. Handle such situations with patience and sensitivity to prevent misunderstandings from weakening your bond. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance progress and positivity in your work or business life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.