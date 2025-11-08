horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 November 2025, Saturday.

Aries:

You’ll meet someone new through friends who leaves a profound impact on your mind. Your finances see a boost, but so do your expenses. Spouse brings joy and romance fills the air. A contact from your past could make the day memorable. If married, you will feel true bliss. A pull toward spirituality is likely, perhaps through yoga, reading, or guidance from a teacher.

Remedy: Keep a silver coin in Ganga water at home to attract wealth.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus:

Support from influential people raises your morale. Investments made earlier may now yield rewards. Youngsters may seek your advice. Be wary of excessive flattery from your partner. Take some personal time for self-reflection, which will benefit your growth. Married life feels especially fulfilling today. Businesspeople: reconsider stalled plans.

Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your deity at home for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.

Gemini:

Mothers-to-be should be cautious, especially around smokers. Receiving money relieves financial worries. Spend time with children for peace and joy. Avoid one-sided infatuations—they may lead to heartache. Don't let laziness, especially from your partner, disrupt your schedule.

Remedy: Donating a flag/banner at a place of worship improves health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer:

Think before you speak as words may unintentionally offend. Gains come through your children, bringing happiness. Family ties strengthen today. Love takes a sweet turn—reach out to someone special. Your spouse will show you that heaven can exist on earth. Seek tranquility; a walk by water or a visit to a temple soothes your soul.

Remedy: Feed black-and-white cows to boost health.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo:

A day full of happiness. Watch your valuables while traveling—they could get misplaced or stolen. Spouse's health needs attention. An interesting encounter is likely today. Social and spiritual gatherings go well. Your spouse showers you with appreciation. Avoid procrastination and finish what you start.

Remedy: Donate white items on special days for family peace and joy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo:

Take extra care when driving. A surprise repayment brings financial cheer. News of a family wedding brings excitement but also nostalgia. Enjoy the present and cherish moments with your loved one. Sports or games are a good way to spend free time, but stay alert to avoid accidents. Your spouse makes the day special, and running could boost your health.

Remedy: Do Pranayama (breathing practices) every morning for freshness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Libra:

Tensions begin to ease. Follow business advice from an old friend for possible gains. Focus on your happiness and try to steer clear of others’ personal matters. A new romance may blossom for some. Enjoy “me time” today. Loved ones might remind your partner of your special bond. Read a biography for inspiration.

Remedy: Offer bundi or laddoos at a Hanuman temple for family joy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

Scorpio:

Push aside unfounded fears; they only hold you back. A gift or benefit may come from in-laws. Old friends are supportive. Romance spices up your day. You catch up on long-postponed personal tasks. After a period of difficulty, blessings come your way. Pay attention to your health.

Remedy: Nail copper nails in the four corners of your bed for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius:

Channel your energy into productive outlets. Consider new financial opportunities carefully before investing. Personal relations could be strained. Expect deep, lasting love from your partner. Solo time is rewarding; you may reorganize your home. Marital bliss returns after some tough times. Personal growth is favored—work on yourself.

Remedy: Bury Gangajal in a green bottle by the roots of a peepul tree for peace.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.20 pm to 6.20 pm.

Capricorn:

Avoid alcohol for restful sleep. Business profits bring smiles. Children need your attention but also bring joy. Mind your language in relationships. You’ll want to leave work early for family or recreation. Spouse may be moody but family togetherness lifts spirits.

Remedy: Recite Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns for love life fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius:

Your cheerful mood uplifts everyone. Financial improvement as past payments arrive. Good time for marriage proposals. Forgiveness leads to harmony in love. Travel brings long-term rather than instant gains. Enjoy peaceful moments with your partner. Loans may be repaid, easing financial strain.

Remedy: Choose vegetarianism and be compassionate to animals for fulfilling love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces:

Hope fills your day. Your finances are steady—think about investing or saving. An old friend’s visit brings nostalgia and joy. Love life brightens your day from start to finish. A sentimental find at home leads to a happy cleaning session. Temporary relationship spats may arise—don’t give up easily. Family confides in you; listen and support.

Remedy: Offer garlic and onion in running water to boost prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.30 pm.