Leo: Some of you may have to make important decisions today, which could leave you feeling anxious or stressed. Financial constraints might put a pause on certain crucial tasks. However, a visit from an old friend later in the day will lift your spirits, bringing back cherished childhood memories. Differences in opinions may strain personal relationships, so approach conversations with patience. On the bright side, your workplace will be a source of joy today. Your colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and even your boss will acknowledge your progress. Businesspersons may see good profits. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or match at home with their siblings, strengthening family bonds. However, your spouse may be too occupied with work, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positivity and success.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.