Leo: Take a long walk today to boost your health. If you have a pending court case related to finances, the decision is likely to go in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. With less work pressure, you’ll have the chance to spend quality time with your family. Your love life might take a significant turn, with a marriage proposal on the horizon. Senior colleagues and relatives will provide valuable support. Use your free time wisely to stay ahead in life. Expect a particularly fulfilling and beautiful day in your married life. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay healthy and fit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 pm to 8:30 p.m.