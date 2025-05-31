Leo: Tensions at home may leave you feeling irritable. Bottling up your emotions could lead to physical discomfort, so it's best to release that stress through exercise or another healthy outlet. Sometimes, walking away from an aggravating situation is the wisest choice. Financially, you’re likely to see positive returns from past investments made with your future in mind. A significant development in your personal life will bring joy to you and your entire family. Being apart from your partner may feel especially difficult today, as emotions run high. It’s a favorable day for leisure and lighthearted fun, though differences in opinion could lead to a disagreement with your spouse—approach it with patience. You may finally reconnect with friends and have a great time together. Just be sure not to overlook your health in the process. Remedy: To support good health, include pure honey in your regular diet.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.