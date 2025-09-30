Leo: Your health will improve as you spend cheerful moments with others, though ignoring it now could lead to problems later. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money lent earlier may return quickly. A friend might approach you for advice on personal matters. Neglecting your partner’s feelings could create tension at home. Work pressure may still weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. An unannounced visit from a relative could demand your attention today. Your spouse may also cause you some loss. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.