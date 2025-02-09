Leo: Your long-cherished dream is about to come true, but try to stay composed—excessive excitement may lead to unexpected challenges. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. Engaging in social activities with your family will bring joy and strengthen bonds. If you stay active within your social circle, you might attract the attention of someone special. Efforts from the past will start paying off today, bringing rewards and recognition. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might find yourself lost in your own world, indulging in activities you enjoy. Your spouse will shower you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.