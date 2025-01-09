Leo: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing, helping you overcome negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, things will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. Being apart from your beloved might make the day feel longer. On the professional front, an increase in responsibilities seems likely. Spend quality time with the younger members of your family to maintain harmony, as neglecting this could disrupt familial peace. Despite a heated argument during the day, you'll enjoy a lovely evening with your spouse. Remedy: Perform Kapoor Aarti (camphor offering) to Lord Krishna to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.