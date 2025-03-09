Leo: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—vanishing with a touch of courage. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they will harm both your health and finances. Shift your focus from problems to improving your status at home and among friends. You may playfully tease your romantic partner by prolonging a conversation. It’s a favourable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Students should complete their tasks without delay, as procrastination may cause difficulties later. You’ll have plenty of time for romance with your partner today, though health concerns may arise. Remedy: Offer food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.