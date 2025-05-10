Leo: One of your dearest dreams is set to come true today—but try to keep your excitement in check, as overwhelming joy can sometimes lead to distraction. Your long-standing intention to start saving for yourself will find success, and you’ll feel more secure as a result. At a social event, all eyes may be on you—you'll radiate charm and attract positive attention. A beautiful realization may dawn: love truly has the power to replace everything else. Still, it’s wise to hold back from expressing all your emotions too openly today; a little mystery can work in your favor. Your marriage is likely to blossom in a meaningful way, deepening the bond you share. Remember, the direction of your life depends not only on your thoughts but also on the company you keep—choose both wisely. Remedy: For a harmonious and joyful family life, store water in copper or gold vessels (if possible), and drink from them regularly.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.