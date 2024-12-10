Leo: Take extra care of your health. Those facing a prolonged financial crisis might receive unexpected monetary relief today, resolving several issues instantly. Your spouse will remain supportive even if your behaviour is unpredictable. However, exercise restraint in your romantic relationships to avoid complications. It’s advisable to postpone new projects or expenses for now. Some unfortunate news from your in-laws may upset you, leaving you deep in thought for much of the day. Additionally, unmet expectations from your spouse might lead to frustration. Remedy: Wear a silver ring to enhance positivity and bring success to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.