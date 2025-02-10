Leo: The support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence today. With the help of a close relative, you may achieve success in your business, leading to financial gains. Engaging in group activities will help you make new friends. Romance will be exciting—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Despite a heavy workload, you'll remain energetic and may even complete your tasks ahead of schedule. You might spend your free time watching a movie, but it may feel like a waste if you don’t enjoy it. However, if you've been longing for your spouse’s love and attention, today will bring you the warmth and affection you desire. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success in business and work.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.