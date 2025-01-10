Leo: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, it’s wise to steer clear of friends who borrow money and fail to return it. Neglecting your household responsibilities could irritate someone you live with, so make an effort to contribute. Your beloved feels that your presence adds meaning to their life. Despite your best efforts, things may not go as planned today. However, your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy, brightening your day. Avoid unnecessary stress and ensure you get adequate rest. Remedy: Enhance your financial stability by placing reed mats or screens on windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.