Leo: Quick action on your part will help resolve a problem that has been bothering you for a long time. Financially, the day brings mixed results — you could earn some profit, but only if you put in real effort. Expect guests to visit in the evening, which may keep you occupied. If you head out with friends later, you might experience a sudden spark of romance. It’s a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you’re working, pay close attention to your business dealings. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself. Use it to do something creative that brings you joy. Your spouse will make you feel truly blessed today, like heaven on earth. Remedy: Discard old and torn books from your home to ensure peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.