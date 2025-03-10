Leo: Engage in donation and charity work to experience mental peace. Investments can be beneficial but seek expert advice before proceeding. An evening out with friends will uplift your mood and bring positivity. Today, you will radiate love and warmth wherever you go. Attending lectures or seminars may introduce you to fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. An old acquaintance might reach out, making your day even more special. Your love life will take a joyful turn as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree in the morning for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.