Leo: You will be full of energy today, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Being financially wise, the money you save today will prove helpful in overcoming future challenges. A festive atmosphere at home will bring relief—be sure to participate actively rather than just observing. Romance is in the air, so plan something special for the evening to make it truly memorable. Despite minor hurdles, the day holds great potential for achievements. However, be mindful of colleagues who may become moody if things don’t go their way. Someone close to you may seek your time, but a busy schedule could prevent you from fulfilling their wishes, leaving both of you disappointed. Married life will bring a deep sense of joy and fulfillment today. Remedy: Offer help and services at auspicious events like weddings with full dedication. This will bring prosperity to your business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.